JIM SPENCE: Punishment for dog theft needs to meet the crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: Punishment for dog theft needs to meet the crime

By Jim Spence
October 25 2022, 12.28pm Updated: October 25 2022, 12.51pm
Photo shows Ally McLaren with a brown jack russell terrier.
Ally McLaren's terrier Harvey was stolen from his Perthshire home and later found after a nationwide hunt. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.

Stealing someone’s dog is an act of pure malice.

It’s an unimaginable act of cruelty and those who do it are without a shred of decency or humanity.

In Scots common law theft cannot be an accidental occurrence.

It requires intent, or as it’s known in legal jargon ‘Mens Rea’.

And it requires another element known as the ‘Actus Reus’, the taking of the property.

Both elements are involved in what is a despicable crime: the intent to deprive the owner of their property without their consent, and the physical removal of the property.

But to define someone’s dog in traditional property terms is almost obscene.

And it goes nowhere close to describing the relationship of the vast majority of dog owners with their pooch.

image shows the writer Jim Spence next to a quote: "I know plenty of owners. And I know how utterly heartbroken they would be if they lost their dog to theft."

Even the notion of ‘ownership’ would be anathema to most dog lovers.

A dog is much more than just something which is ‘owned’, much more than just a family pet.

It’s part of the very fabric of a family, giving love, affection, and companionship in equal measure.

No financial value can be placed on losing a family member by an act of theft.

Mixed opinions on whether punishment for dog theft needs to change

To deprive someone permanently of a loved member of the household is beyond wickedness.

So I understand why Maurice Golden, the MSP, wants to make the act of dog theft a specific statutory offence with a maximum punishment of five years in prison, and hopes to introduce his Dog Abduction (Scotland) bill in the Scottish parliament.

Photo shows a man in a tweet cap holding a black and white spaniel.
Dog theft victim Torben Jessen features in a new Courier documentary, Taken, which asks if the current punishment is sufficient.

In Scots common law, the punishment for theft – in theory – is a maximum of life imprisonment.

But the Dean of the Faculty of Advocates Roddy Dunlop QC has been quoted as saying: “It’s hard to imagine anyone being sent to prison for life for stealing a dog but that is notionally possible.

“If you introduce the statutory offence with a maximum sentence of five years, then you’ve actually diluted the protection, you’ve not increased it’.

I’m in full agreement about the heinous nature of the crime which Golden is angry about and wants to see treated as the serious criminal activity that it is.

In my book dog thieves occupy the moral ground located between a snake’s belly and a skunk’s claws.

Photo shows Maurice Golden holding a young cocker spaniel and a rosette.
Maurice Golden MSP with his dog Leo after winning the Holyrood Dog of the Year 2018 at the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh.

As Golden’s foreword in his proposed bill says “For some people their dogs are by quite some distance the most important parts of their lives.

“Yet as it stands in Scotland the law does not view them that way.

“Instead when a dog is stolen, it is regarded in the same way as the theft of a household commodity.”

Basically the law currently places someone stealing the family dog in the same bracket as someone nicking your bike or your purse.

Time for a proper deterrent to dog theft in Scotland

I’m not making light of either of those things.

I’m still angry about the housebreaker’s who stole my wife’s engagement ring in our flat in Dundee 35 years ago.

But even sentimental and expensive things can usually be replaced or covered by insurance.

Golden quotes the animal welfare and re-homing charity Blue Cross assessment of the situation across the UK thus: “The theft of a pet is an extremely upsetting and traumatic experience for the owner and can obviously have terrible consequences for the pets themselves.

“But the law currently doesn’t reflect this. It is ineffective and doesn’t pose any deterrent to determined thieves.”

I am not a dog owner so I have no dog in this fight.

But I know plenty of owners. And I know how utterly heartbroken they would be if they lost their dog to theft.

A much stronger deterrent than we have currently is badly needed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Opinion

Photo shows a woman with her head in her hands and a table covered in bills and final demand letters.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Threatening letters don't help anyone in a cost of living crisis
photo shows police officers circling a Home Office immigration enforcement van to protect it from protesters in Kenmure Street, Glasgow.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Shrinking Scotland can't afford to share Westminster's 'hostile environment' on immigration
Photo shows Rishi Sunak looking up as he steps out of a luxury car.
COURIER OPINION: Rishi Sunak's first job? Fixing the credibility crisis his Conservative Party has…
image shows the closes Toys R Us store in Dundee and some tenpins and a bowling ball.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Bowling is making a Dundee comeback - and it's long overdue
photo shows new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with well-wishers outside Conservative Campaign HQ.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Unelected, untested - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is an outrage to democracy
Photo shows Simon Howie standing next to a field of cattle.
COURIER OPINION: Perthshire butcher Simon Howie speaks for all of us on energy company…
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
image shows the writer Kirsty McIntosj with her labrador dog Ruby
KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts…
Photo shows Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson shaking hands.
COURIER OPINION: Give us a general election before the Tories give us something worse
Post Thumbnail
IAN DUNCAN: Liz Truss' reign had all the drama of an American soap opera…

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
It's up to Shaun Byrne to force his way back into the Dundee team…
Stevie May celebrates making it 2-1 against Hibs. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: Why Stevie May stayed in the St Johnstone team even when he…
Courts, left, and Fox enjoyed a fine season last term. Image: SNS
Liam Fox makes Tam Courts prediction as Dundee United boss reveals message to former…
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey could play for Scotland against Australia on Saturday.
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey can be a massive player for Scotland against Australia
The Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife. Image: Supplied.
Officer suspended over rape allegation at Fife police college
Eilish McColgan with children running past her.
How Eilish McColgan is inspiring a new generation of athletes in Dundee schools
Some of the attendees getting food plated up. at the Diwali event.
VIDEO: How food is at the heart of the Tayside Hindu Cultural and Community…
Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support

Editor's Picks

Most Commented