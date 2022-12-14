KEZIA DUGDALE: Stephen Bear revenge porn conviction is a symbol of a much bigger problem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Stephen Bear revenge porn conviction is a symbol of a much bigger problem

By Kezia Dugdale
December 14 2022, 5.50pm Updated: December 16 2022, 12.43pm
Stephen Bear outside court.
Former Celebrity Big Brother star Stephen Bear was found guilty of revenge porn offences against an ex-girlfriend. Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

The very worst of tabloid celebrity culture was on show yesterday at Chelmsford Crown Court when Stephen Bear faced his judgement.

This is a guy famous for winning Celebrity Big Brother a few years ago.

He became a celebrity for being on the reality TV show Shipwrecked before that.

These facts, combined with the fact that he turned up to court in a huge faux black fur coat, sunglasses and decorative walking stick, tells you this is a guy who doesn’t just like publicity, he seeks it.

image shows the writer Kezia Dugdale next to a quote: "Men like Stephen Bear give us baddie we can all hone our hate on for one day. But he’s just a symbol of a much deeper problem."

I didn’t have a clue who he was until yesterday when a court found him guilty of being a sex offender.

Charged and convicted of voyeurism and sharing private sexual photographs, he’s now a criminal.

And that’s what he’ll be remembered for now.

What infamy.

Revenge porn part of a bigger set of problems

What Stephen Bear did was film himself having sex with his ex-girlfriend without her consent, before uploading it to a website from which he profited to the tune of £40,000.

Stephen Bear in pink suit, fur coat and sunglasses giving a V sign to the camera.
Stephen Bear arriving at Chelmsford Crown Court, Essex, before being convicted of revenge porn offences: Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

It was disgusting, craven and thankfully now criminal behaviour.

But it wasn’t always so.

This type of activity only became an offence in 2015 in England and 2016 in Scotland.

It joined a long list of actions which the justice system has had to take in order to deal with the darker side of the internet.

While Bear’s must be one of the most egregious examples of “revenge porn”, it’s by far a unique case.

Revenge porn is a sexed up term for image-based abuse and it’s a prolific problem, particularly for women.

police mug shot of Stephen Bear.
A different side of Stephen Bear in the photo issued by Crown Prosecution Service following his revenge porn conviction. Image: CPS/PA Wire.

Men like Stephen Bear give us baddie we can all hone our hate on for one day.

But he’s just a symbol of a much deeper problem.

Harassment of women takes many forms beside revenge porn

The Channel 4 programme Dispatches has been at the forefront of investigative journalism for decades.

Its latest episode focuses on what can happen to women on a night out, such is the severity of the harassment women in Britain face today.

The journalist Ellie Flynn took a secret camera crew out with her into the streets and pretended to be a little drunk.

She sat on a bench outside a pub pretending to contact her friends and was approached within seconds by a man offering to take her home.

Pestering her, offering a hotel room, telling her how much he liked her.

She got up and made her way home, being followed by the guy every step of the way despite her protestations that she was fine and just wanted to be left alone.

He followed her all the way the way into her room, before she demanded he leave.

Even with all the comfort of a TV crew and security team, she was left shaken and upset.

woman holding a cardboard sign which reads 'Educate your sons'.
A protest outside the Scottish Parliament to mark the anniversary of the murder of Sarah Everard and other women killed by men. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

That’s because she knew exactly what would have happened if she’d be on her own and also how many times on any given day, in any given week, that happens to women the length and breadth of the country.

When will conversation shift to men’s behaviour?

It’s not just the men who won’t take no for an answer or exploit a situation to this extreme.

It’s all of the micro-aggressions, lewd jokes and so-called banter that create the conditions for this sort of exploitation.

And it’s the feedback cycle that says it’s because she drunk too much. Or it’s because of what she was wearing. Or what did she expect if she sat on a bench with no pals?

She was asking for it.

It’s hardly ever a conversation about the actions of men, which is why it’s so thoroughly and deeply depressing.

