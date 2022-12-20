JIM SPENCE: Do men deserve equal rights too? Period dignity officer case will put law to the test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: Do men deserve equal rights too? Period dignity officer case will put law to the test

By Jim Spence
December 20 2022, 1.59pm Updated: December 20 2022, 3.19pm
period products/Jason Grant
Jason Grant is taking legal action, claiming sex discrimination cost him his job as Tayside period dignity officer.

Has it become acceptable to discriminate against men?

We may find out soon when Jason Grant takes his discrimination claim to an Employment Tribunal.

This is the man who was appointed as Tayside’s period dignity officer, then dismissed before even taking up the post.

Now he’s claiming he’s been the victim of sex discrimination.

Twenty six years ago I took my employers to a tribunal under the Equal Pay Act.

I think I was the first man in Scotland to use the legislation.

image shows the writer Jim Spence next to a quote: "Males should have no lesser rights when it comes to discriminatory practices in the jobs market."

As a law lecturer at Dundee College of Further Education I’d discovered that a female colleague was earning more than me for the same work.

The Principal wasn’t unsympathetic to me but worried that levelling me up would open the floodgates to other claims. So off to the tribunal we went.

I recall my union official’s surprise when I went to him with my case relying on the 1970 legislation, which enshrined rights to equal pay for equal work and work of equal value.

He thought the Act only applied to women.

I pointed out to him the clue lay in the words “Equal Pay Act”.

Admittedly it was far and away women who were being short changed in general in working situations at that time.

Nevertheless the Act protected both sexes, and we came to a settlement in the end.

Sex discrimination claim hinges on sacking, not whether men can do the job

In Mr Grant’s case his post was to be funded by the Scottish Government, and he was hired by a working group comprising managers from Perth College, D&A College, Dundee City Council, and Angus Council.

In his case of alleged discrimination it’s safe to ignore spurious arguments about whether he should ever have been appointed to a post where the main task was to spread awareness of free period products.

That’s an entirely unconnected matter from his dismissal claim.

Jason Grant sitting at a table with two women and a man
Jason Grant was dismissed after complaints that men shouldn’t be period dignity officers, sparking his sex discrimination case.

I have some empathy with arguments that it would have been both legal and more appropriate for a woman to have been hired for such a sensitive position.

Nevertheless his employers, having appointed him, now have to provide a reasonable defence as to why a man hired in a blaze of publicity was so quickly and callously tossed aside before even starting the job.

Jason Grant has been thrown on to a bonfire of embarrassing media exposure and held up to public ridicule.

As the Courier revealed, only a very limited number of people applied for the job and he was the only man.

His gender was discussed during the hiring and interview stages but it was not considered to be a concern.

Equality works both ways – or does it?

All the facts will be disclosed at the hearing – assuming a settlement to save embarrassment to all concerned isn’t reached beforehand.

However on the face of it his claim is that he was appointed as a bloke and then also dismissed for being one.

If he’s been sacked simply because he’s a man there’s a prima facie case of direct discrimination.

But few lawyers worth their salt use the term “open and shut case” until all the facts are laid on the table.

Dundee and Angus College's Kingsway campus
Jason Grant was hired by a working group comprising of managers from Dundee & Angus College as the “host employer”, plus councils in Dundee and Angus, and Perth College.

Men have no more right than women to be at the top end of the employment chain, or to expect better terms and conditions.

And that’s why laws which were hard fought for are in place to ensure equality.

But likewise males should have no lesser rights when it comes to discriminatory practices in the jobs market.

Equality is a two way street and, irrespective of the idea of a patriarchy, men are also entitled to equal treatment in employment under the law.

Jason Grant is about to test whether that’s now only a theory or is actually true in practice.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; Vivienne Westwood. dundee. Supplied by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Punk can't die with Vivienne Westwood - we need it more than…
assisted dying campaigners at a rally.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to…
2
man in a Santa hat with a broom dancing on a messy Christmas dinner table.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Relax, it's Crimbo limbo and nobody cares if your house is a…
packing boxes in an empty room.
KEZIA DUGDALE: It's not the moving house that's stressful, it's finding space for all…
hands holding a piece of glass with signs of the Zodiac on it.
STEVE FINAN: Don't believe your horoscope - I've written enough of them to know…
exterior of Olympia pool, Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Lessons must be learned from Dundee's Olympia pool scandal
leftover turkey and sprouts and a sprig of tinsel.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Oh I wish it could be Boxing Day every day

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance

Editor's Picks

Most Commented