JIM SPENCE: Do men deserve equal rights too? Period dignity officer case will put law to the test

Has it become acceptable to discriminate against men?

We may find out soon when Jason Grant takes his discrimination claim to an Employment Tribunal.

This is the man who was appointed as Tayside’s period dignity officer, then dismissed before even taking up the post.

Now he’s claiming he’s been the victim of sex discrimination.

Twenty six years ago I took my employers to a tribunal under the Equal Pay Act.

I think I was the first man in Scotland to use the legislation.

As a law lecturer at Dundee College of Further Education I’d discovered that a female colleague was earning more than me for the same work.

The Principal wasn’t unsympathetic to me but worried that levelling me up would open the floodgates to other claims. So off to the tribunal we went.

I recall my union official’s surprise when I went to him with my case relying on the 1970 legislation, which enshrined rights to equal pay for equal work and work of equal value.

He thought the Act only applied to women.

I pointed out to him the clue lay in the words “Equal Pay Act”.

EXCLUSIVE: Period dignity officer Jason Grant sues Tayside employers for sex discrimination The Courier can also reveal a limited number of people applied for the role and Mr Grant was the only man.https://t.co/Vg8pcVO8ZM — The Courier (@thecourieruk) December 17, 2022

Admittedly it was far and away women who were being short changed in general in working situations at that time.

Nevertheless the Act protected both sexes, and we came to a settlement in the end.

Sex discrimination claim hinges on sacking, not whether men can do the job

In Mr Grant’s case his post was to be funded by the Scottish Government, and he was hired by a working group comprising managers from Perth College, D&A College, Dundee City Council, and Angus Council.

In his case of alleged discrimination it’s safe to ignore spurious arguments about whether he should ever have been appointed to a post where the main task was to spread awareness of free period products.

That’s an entirely unconnected matter from his dismissal claim.

I have some empathy with arguments that it would have been both legal and more appropriate for a woman to have been hired for such a sensitive position.

Nevertheless his employers, having appointed him, now have to provide a reasonable defence as to why a man hired in a blaze of publicity was so quickly and callously tossed aside before even starting the job.

Jason Grant has been thrown on to a bonfire of embarrassing media exposure and held up to public ridicule.

As the Courier revealed, only a very limited number of people applied for the job and he was the only man.

‘F***ing ridiculous’: Tennis legend Martina Navratilova blasts male Tayside period dignity officer… https://t.co/3fwt8as1Hk via @thecourieruk — David Clegg (@davieclegg) August 15, 2022

His gender was discussed during the hiring and interview stages but it was not considered to be a concern.

Equality works both ways – or does it?

All the facts will be disclosed at the hearing – assuming a settlement to save embarrassment to all concerned isn’t reached beforehand.

However on the face of it his claim is that he was appointed as a bloke and then also dismissed for being one.

If he’s been sacked simply because he’s a man there’s a prima facie case of direct discrimination.

But few lawyers worth their salt use the term “open and shut case” until all the facts are laid on the table.

Men have no more right than women to be at the top end of the employment chain, or to expect better terms and conditions.

And that’s why laws which were hard fought for are in place to ensure equality.

But likewise males should have no lesser rights when it comes to discriminatory practices in the jobs market.

Equality is a two way street and, irrespective of the idea of a patriarchy, men are also entitled to equal treatment in employment under the law.

Jason Grant is about to test whether that’s now only a theory or is actually true in practice.