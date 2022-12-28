COURIER OPINION: Lessons must be learned from Dundee’s Olympia pool scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Lessons must be learned from Dundee’s Olympia pool scandal

By The Courier
December 28 2022, 10.50am
exterior of Olympia pool, Dundee.
Will it take an independent inquiry to get to the bottom of the problems with the Olympia pool in Dundee? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It has been well over a year since issues at Dundee’s Olympia leisure centre first came to light.

And while there has been a lot of talk in that time, tangible progress towards the venue’s reopening has been less obvious.

No matter how you look at it, the Olympia fiasco is a lesson which is being learned the hard way.

And not just by the thousands of swimmers being denied a leisurely dip or the opportunity to train at their local pool.

General view of the Olympia in Dundee
The Olympia pool in Dundee has been closed since October 2021.

At a time of incredible pressure on public finances, millions of pounds of taxpayers’ cash is having to be spent on refurbishing a centre, which should have had a very much longer operational lifespan than Olympia did.

At the very least, what this debacle demands is complete openness about what has occurred, how the problems manifested themselves in the first place and how the damage is to be righted.

Conservative MSP Maurice Golden believes the full circumstances are yet to be shared and has called on the council to order an independent report into the scandal.

Some might see that as nothing more than a naked attempt at political point-scoring.

But public confidence has been dented by Olympia and anything that can help to restore it should be considered.

The lessons of this scandal must be learned.

