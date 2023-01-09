ANDREW BATCHELOR: We can’t let the Dundee Flower and Food Festival wither and die

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: We can’t let the Dundee Flower and Food Festival wither and die

By Andrew Batchelor
January 9 2023, 5.24pm Updated: January 10 2023, 8.27am
two women next to a colourful display of gladioli.
Visitors at the last Dundee Flower and Food Festival in Camperdown Park in 2019. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

The Dundee Flower and Food Festival has been one of the city’s best loved gatherings for the past few decades.

And yet it’s possible it might be the latest cultural attraction in Scotland to face the axe.

It’s been reported that the festival, which has been cancelled for the last three years, is under threat.

Dundee City Council bosses want to phase it out after the last event – held before the Covid pandemic in 2019 – ran at a loss of £50,000.

It’s a heartbreaking prospect – to me and the great many Dundonians and others from across Scotland and the UK who have enjoyed attending the festival in years gone by.

The writer Andrew Batchelor next to a quote: "a reinvigorated Dundee Flower and Food Festival could even be built up into Scotland's answer to the Chelsea Flower Show."

I remember going with my family to root for my brother when he was taking part in a competition.

We were both still in primary school but the memories are as warm today.

And while I don’t doubt that Covid and its aftermath have made things difficult for the Flower and Food Festival organisers, if there’s one thing I’ve learned from the pandemic it’s that Dundee can come back stronger.

And so can the Dundee Flower and Food Festival.

Dundee Flower and Food Festival can come back stronger

I have mixed feelings about suggestions that the event might be replaced by a similar gathering at the waterfront in 2024.

I can see how organisers might want to test the waters elsewhere after three years of cancellations at the Camperdown setting.

older man next to a colourful display of dahlias.
Dundee Flower and Food Festival has long celebrated the city’s gardening greats. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

But I’d rather any event was seen as a reboot, rather than a replacement.

And maybe, if a waterfront celebration succeeded in bringing in a new audience, the festival could return to Camperdown in the years that follow.

This could be a brilliant opportunity for the Dundee Flower and Food Festival to reinvent itself, and isn’t that what Dundonians do best?

New events could put Dundee on the map

It’s a chance to introduce new events which celebrate the city’s connections with flower and food.

We could bring in more gardening elements into the festival and hold a brand-new design show and encourage everyone to get involved.

a group of nursery aged children in wellies waving happily next to a model forest
Children from Menzieshill Nursery at Dundee Flower and Food festival in 2019. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

We could integrate technology into the festival – look to the future of food and flowers and explore the impact of climate change.

Dundee is undergoing a green revolution, from the Eden Project’s work across the city to efforts to encourage electric vehicles and renewable energy, and there could be brilliant opportunities to promote this for the festival.

If we play our cards right, a reinvigorated Dundee Flower and Food Festival could even be built up into Scotland’s answer to the Chelsea Flower Show.

It’s already an event that is special to the city.

It’s been a staple of our cultural calendar for decades. And allowing something so central to Dundee’s identity to wither away would be a real shame.

We can’t allow this to happen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
