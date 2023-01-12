MARTIN DOMINIK: Is Elon Musk right about ‘planet B’ or can space exploration help us save the one we’ve got?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MARTIN DOMINIK: Is Elon Musk right about ‘planet B’ or can space exploration help us save the one we’ve got?

By Dr Martin Dominik
January 12 2023, 2.19pm
Elon Musk giving a double thumbs-up sign
Elon Musk has his sights on planet B, but maybe there's hope for this one yet. Image: Shutterstock.

Stephen Hawking proposed a doomsday scenario in which humanity might have as little as 100 years before leaving Earth.

Elon Musk does not want to wait for that long.

Humanity successively conquered planet Earth and entered the space age with the launch of Sputnik-1 in 1957.

Is human settlement beyond our home planet a natural consequence of our existence and of our capabilities for exploring our surroundings?

Where does our future lie?

The writer Martin Dominik next to a quote: "Exploration of outer space provides further insight into what makes planet Earth planet Earth and what makes humans humans."

Why should we actually look for other places to live?

Do we fall for a fallacy by thinking we can migrate to “planet B”?

And are we creating a false narrative?

Humans simply do not live off water, rocks, and sunlight, but critically depend on a complex and diverse ecosystem.

Humanity cannot succeed in setting foot elsewhere without addressing the sustainability of the ecosystem it intends to live in.

SpaceX space craft in outer space.
A Crew Dragon spacecraft from Elon Musk’s SpaceX company. Image: Shutterstock.

And any serious plan for human settlement beyond planet Earth will sooner rather than later reveal all the complexities of “spaceship Earth”.

Where’s the sense in trashing planet A in the hope that B works out?

The hospitability of planet Earth is frequently taken as granted, but it is under threat.

When comparing it with any other known place, however, it appears peculiarly precious.

Trashing our home in the belief that we can move to another one would be a dangerous and irresponsible strategy, entirely depending on the hope that “planet B” exists and that it is feasible to settle there.

However, some have emphatically pointed out that there is no “planet B”, and we must take good care to sustain an environment that supports our continuing presence on Earth.

young boy carrying a handmade sign which reads 'There is no Planet B'.
Youngsters with a message for Elon Musk and other believers in planet B.

It might be time to appreciate that it is a good place to live, rather than to build on the premise that it will inevitably turn into a bad one sooner rather than later.

The future of humanity depends on sound action and must not be left to speculative visions.

Does that mean however that space exploration is a waste of effort and resources?

And what purpose does it serve?

‘Is it time for planet B?’

In fact, as of now, activities in space are dominated by Earth observation satellites, providing exactly the data that enable us to tackle challenges of environmental sustainability.

Moreover, exploration of outer space provides further insight into what makes planet Earth planet Earth and what makes humans humans.

Planet Earth from space
Planet Earth from space. Image: NASA/Shutterstock.

With about 5,000 planets known that orbit stars other than the Sun, we can now take comparative planetology beyond the Solar System, putting our small blue marble into context within the cosmos.

The question “Is it time for planet B?” will be the matter of debate during the second Blue Earth Project symposium of the Network of Researchers on the Chemical Emergence of Life (NoRCEL), to be held in Leeds (and online) on Saturday January 21.

It will cover a wide range of perspectives, including existential risk, planetary science, biodiversity, future of humanity, and anthropology.

NoRCEL aims to foster a global inspirational community of original creative thinkers cutting across disciplinary confines, who are keen to engage in respectful discourse in order to explore new directions and to build collective endeavours.

With Blue Earth Project, we are building a bridge between the emergence and sustainability of life, the co-evolution of life with its environment, and humankind’s responsibility for the ecosystem of our small planet.

• Register here to take part in the NoRCEL Blue Earth Project symposium, Is it time for planet B?

Dr Martin Dominik, is Co-Director of the Centre for Exoplanet Science at the University of St Andrews.

