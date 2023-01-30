KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I broke my wrist taking on a school bully – why do we still expect children to step in?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I broke my wrist taking on a school bully – why do we still expect children to step in?

By Kirsty Strickland
January 30 2023, 12.38pm
Kaylynn Donald and her mother Vicky.
Kaylynn Donald, 12, pictured here with mum Vicky, spoke out about school bullying after a video showed her being targeted on a bus. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The video of a schoolgirl being assaulted at Waid Academy which did the rounds last week is one of the most disturbing things I have ever seen.

It prompted questions about how bullying and violence is dealt with in Scottish schools.

And then another video emerged, this time of a girl being attacked on a school bus.

Filmed by a fellow pupil, it showed a Bell Baxter high school student being repeatedly hit and kicked by two girls.

The victim of that assault, 12-year-old Kaylynn Donald, has since spoken to The Courier about her experience.

I was awed by her bravery when I read her interview last week.

the writer Kirsty Strickland next to a quote: "It is not the job of children to break up fights in classrooms or on school buses."

Bullying and physical violence in schools is nothing new.

But that doesn’t mean we should accept either as an inevitable part of the school experience.

We should want better for our young people.

Reasons why children stand by as school bullying happens

I shudder when I think back to how some of my classmates were treated during high school in the noughties.

Being the target of bullying is not just a humiliating, frightening experience – it is a profoundly lonely one too.

There are girls whose faces I can remember and whose names I do not. Poor souls who were always the butt of the joke and the target of cruel jibes.

Our school had its fair share of fights and assaults too.

Over the last few weeks some have questioned how so many children could stand by and watch their classmates being attacked without doing anything to help.

I can think of a few reasons.

They might be scared of reprisals.

They might be paralysed by shock.

Maybe they just don’t know what to do.

I stood up to school bullying – and paid the price

I intervened once, during an incident on the school bus when I was in high school.

One of my classmates – a boy – was hassling a girl from our year, who I had known since primary school.

Bell Baxter High School in Cupar
Kaylynn is a pupil at Bell Baxter High School.

Words were exchanged, taunts were delivered and to be honest, I can’t remember what any of them were.

What I do remember, as clearly as though it was yesterday, is the moment he spat in her face.

It’s such a disgusting thing to do to somebody.

An argument broke out, which soon escalated into a tussle.

The tussle became a fight and the fight ended with him pushing me hard in the chest.

I fell off the seat and onto the floor.

There was a blinding pain in my arm, which I would later learn was a broken wrist.

When I got home I told my mum that the injury had happened during a playful “tickle fight” on the bus, because I was scared of getting a row.

But the school knew what really happened.

The boy and I were given the same punishment – a one-week ban from the school bus.

The girl who was spat on wasn’t offered any support, as far as I know.

Bullying is for staff to tackle, not pupils

When we talk about these incidents in Scottish schools today, we should be careful that we are not passing on to children what should be adult responsibilities.

It is not the job of children to break up fights in classrooms or on school buses.

They shouldn’t have to intervene in violent situations or de-escalate them when they occur.

exterior of Waid Academy.
Waid Academy in Anstruther has also been at the centre of school bullying allegations. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

It is now common practice for schools to have an anti-bullying policy.

It is the job of teachers and support staff in that school to enforce it, and to evaluate it regularly to ensure it is fit for purpose.

The experiences of school pupils should inform best practice.

Their safety and well-being is paramount.

For too many kids, school is a battleground that they dread navigating each day.

They deserve better.

