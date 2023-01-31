KEVIN PRINGLE: Scottish Government can still strike up gender reform peace talks – and win back public support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Scottish Government can still strike up gender reform peace talks – and win back public support

By Kevin Pringle
January 31 2023, 4.12pm
protester holding a placard which reads 'Westminster: don't block Scottish gender reform bill'.
Protesters demonstrate outside Downing Street after the UK government blocked Scottish gender reform plans. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

It was supposed to be over by Christmas, but the ongoing row over transgender issues is dominating Scottish politics in 2023.

It is bitter, angry and unproductive.

Years of debating and months of legislating have taken us precisely nowhere, which is in the interests of no one, trans people included.

I’m not certain if the trans lobby led politicians up the garden path or vice versa – perhaps a bit of both – but an awful lot of time and effort has been wasted that could have been more usefully applied elsewhere.

However, we can as a nation – both in the Scottish Parliament and our wider public discourse – decide in which direction we want to go from this point on.

I vote for compromise and seeking reconciliation.

The writer Kevin Pringle next to a quote: "instead of an ongoing war of words, we need to strive for peace in our time on transgender law and policy."

In terms of the Gender Recognition Reform Bill – approved by MSPs across the parties at Holyrood, but kiboshed by the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack because of its claimed impact on reserved law at Westminster – I’d back a new approach based on constructive engagement.

The alternative is squabbling and marking time until the saga ends up in court.

Scottish Government can make first move on gender reform

Yes, Scottish ministers have the right to legally challenge Westminster’s veto of the bill, if they believe there is a strong chance of overturning it.

But even that doesn’t preclude putting Mr Jack and his UK government colleagues on the spot, by being prepared to negotiate with them about trans law and thus establish what a reformed reform bill might look like.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack walking in front of a window with the word DRAMA spelled out in large letters.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack called a halt to the Scottish Government’s gender reform act: Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

While gender self-identification for trans people has dominated the debate, there are less contentious aspects of the legislation to simplify and shorten the process of acquiring a Gender Recognition Certificate.

These include applications being made to the Registrar General for Scotland, instead of a UK tribunal.

It would be a politically difficult step to take, but the Scottish Government would gain public approval by making the first move towards talks.

The first minister should also seek dialogue with the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, who may well be prime minister next year, to discover what (if anything) the UK Labour position is on these matters.

Nicola Sturgeon looking thoughtful.
Can Nicola Sturgeon and the Scottish Government make the first move on gender reform peace talks? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

In any event, there is a political upside in a pro-independence Scottish government being upfront about the limitations of devolution, instead of hoping that judges will strike these constraints down.

Peace talks in everyone’s best interests

This subject presents many Scottish nationalists with a dilemma.

I believe in the cause of Scotland’s parliament being able to act in areas under its control.

But I also think that the case of the trans bill is flawed, fundamentally because of the system of gender self-ID it would usher in and the implications of this for public policy.

woman holding a sign which reads 'Women are born, not worn. Not your costume'.
Supporters of the Scottish Family Party demonstrate against the Scottish Government’s gender reform proposals. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

I don’t, for example, hold with the blanket assertion that transwomen are women, which reflects ideology rather than biology.

It is inescapable that this doctrine played a role in Isla Bryson (formerly Adam Graham), who was convicted of two rapes before identifying as a woman, initially being remanded to Cornton Vale women’s prison.

That should never have happened.

I would say that transwomen are transwomen, and as such have an equal right to a good life and the support of society.

police handout photo of Isla Bryson, formerly Adam Graham
Isla Bryson, formerly known as Adam Graham, was convicted of raping two women while she was a man. Image: Police Scotland/PA Wire.

Nicola Sturgeon was absolutely right to stress that the overwhelming majority of trans people – as for the rest of the population – are decent, law-abiding citizens.

I don’t know if I’m on the right or wrong side of history in the trans debate.

I’m sceptical if there is such a fixity regarding gender self-ID.

We may find out one day.

In the meantime, instead of an ongoing war of words, we need to strive for peace in our time on transgender law and policy.

