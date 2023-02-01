ANDREW LIDDLE: Sturgeon memoir may have Salmond for its villain but there’s little else to write home about

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Sturgeon memoir may have Salmond for its villain but there’s little else to write home about

By Andrew Liddle
February 1 2023, 3.41pm Updated: February 1 2023, 4.08pm
Nicola Sturgeon/Alex Salmond
Nicola Sturgeon's fallout with Alex Salmond might sell a few copies, but what else does she have for her memoir?

At some point – perhaps even some point soon – Nicola Sturgeon is likely to sit down to write her political memoir.

This has been de rigueur for leaders for thousands of years.

Caesar had his Commentaries, Alfred the Great had his Chronicle and so Sturgeon will have her memoir.

Written reflections are a tried and tested way of attempting to secure your place in history and attacking your enemies.

Indeed, as one of Dundee’s more famous representatives would later remark, when questioned in 1948 about Conservative Party foreign policy before World War Two: “It will be found much better by all parties to leave the past to history, especially as I propose to write that history myself” – often paraphrased as, history will be kind to me for I intend to write it.

the writer Andrew Liddle next to a quote: "With few achievements to secure, Sturgeon can always fall back on that other preserve of the political memoir, attacking her enemies."

The desire of political leaders to shape the historical interpretation of their actions was perfected in the last century by President Kennedy and his brother Robert.

The Kennedys decided Camelot – as their administration became known – needed a court chronicler and employed the Pulitzer prize-winning Harvard historian Arthur Schlesinger Jr. in the task.

Having witnessed monumental events such as the Cuban Missile Crisis and 1968 election campaign first-hand, Schlesinger produced two superb if naturally favourable histories – A Thousand Days and Robert Kennedy and His Times – that have gone a long way in helping to secure the legacy of the brothers today.

Nicola Sturgeon memoir is unlikely to be a page turner

Sturgeon, of course, does not have a court let alone a historian, and the acute problem facing her will be what to actually write in this tome.

What are her great achievements, her immutable successes?

What does she want to claim as her own and highlight for the future?

Nicola Sturgeon, feet up on a sofa, writing in a journal, in her official residence Bute House.
Notes for the memoir? Nicola Sturgeon in the Drawing Room of Bute House. Image: AP/Shutterstock.

She has been electorally successful, of course.

But recounting a series of election victories – often against weak and demoralised opponents – is hardly going to make for a compelling 400-pages.

Equally, she has repeatedly failed to deliver a second referendum, let alone independence, despite constant attempts and allegedly favourable circumstances.

At the same time, her policy achievements are negligible.

Despite nearly a decade in office, and many more at senior levels of government, she has no real legacy to speak of or protect.

Indeed, standards, be it in health or her one-time priority of education, have actually fallen under her stewardship.

Nicola Sturgeon in front of book shelves, holding a book titled Political Woman.
Nicola Sturgeon is known for being a voracious reader. Image: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire

Like Boris Johnson, who has apparently already received a £500,000 advance for his memoir, Sturgeon steered the country through Covid-19.

But, again, that process was hardly without fault.

Will Salmond be chief villain of the Nicola Sturgeon memoir?

With few achievements to secure, Sturgeon can always fall back on that other preserve of the political memoir, attacking her enemies.

And the First Minister herself already seems to recognise that this will form the magnum in her opus.

When discussing the prospect of writing a memoir on BBC Radio 4’s PM, she added ominously: “So anybody listening who might feel they have to beware of that, there’s some warning for you.”

Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond surrounded by SNP supporters.
No happy ending: Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond on the General Election campaign trail in happier times: Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Chief in Sturgeon’s sights will be her predecessor, Alex Salmond.

The prospect of further revelations about the collapse of the relationship between master and apprentice will delight journalists and intrigue seasoned political observers.

Any revelations might be somewhat undermined by Sturgeon’s acknowledgement that she has not kept a record of events, but this will matter little.

One need only look at the Duke of Sussex’s Spare to recognise that the red meat of memoires is not objective truth but perspective drama.

Yet, while the promise of such content will help with an advance and sales, it will not help her memoir rank amongst the greats.

Indeed, with few notable achievements other than a monumental falling out with her predecessor, Sturgeon will be left in the unusual position of having history be unkind to her because she intends to write it.

