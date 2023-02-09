COURIER OPINION: Dundee vape ban – no easy answers to modern-day menace By The Courier February 9 2023, 11.18am 1 Courier reporter Joanna Bremner investigated the scale of disposable vape littering in Dundee: now an MSP wants to ban them. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up There is no doubting that disposable vapes are an environmental menace. Like rats, they never seem to be more than a few feet away in the modern cityscape. That is certainly the experience of our own reporter, Joanna Bremner, who recently did a vape walk and found dozens of the single-use items littering the towns and cities of Courier Country. Now local MSP Mercedes Villalba is proposing Dundee becomes the first city in Scotland to ban vapes outright and is calling on the first minister to set up a pilot scheme. Campaigner Laura Young with North East MSP Mercedes Villalba, who is proposing a vape ban in Dundee. Image: Supplied While it may sound good on paper, the practicalities of introducing such a ban are far from clear. Who would police it? What would the consequences be for anyone flouting it? Single-use vapes are certainly a growing problem environmentally. But it is questionable whether the proposed ban is the solution. 