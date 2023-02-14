JIM SPENCE: UEFA Liverpool apology shows dangers of rushing to judgement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: UEFA Liverpool apology shows dangers of rushing to judgement

By Jim Spence
February 14 2023, 5.45pm Updated: February 14 2023, 5.50pm
Liverpool fans outside the Stade de Paris.
UEFA got it wrong when it blamed Liverpool fans for disorder in Paris last year. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Rushing too quickly to judgment is a human failing.

We’ve all done it.

But it’s a growing tendency which is dangerous and has serious consequences. And those in positions of power and influence have more onerous responsibilities than others when it comes to throwing around accusations without being in possession of all the facts.

It is becoming a modern disease and worryingly, in the eyes of many folk, mere accusation appears to equal guilt.

The old ‘there’s no smoke without fire’ defence is employed by the lazy, the vindictive, and the vexatious alike.

The writer Jim Spence next to a quote: "It’s tempting when horrible events unfold to want to lash out, but we dispense with the principle 'innocent until proven guilty' at our peril."

And the latest group of folk to find themselves tarnished by an ill judged and intemperate attack are fans of Liverpool football club.

The same Liverpool supporters, whose disgraceful treatment by the authorities at Hillsborough in the 1989 disaster will never leave the collective Scouse memory, were again wrongly blamed by UEFA.

UEFA to blame, not Liverpool fans

European football’s governing body had acted as judge and jury in labelling them guilty for crowd disorder outside the stadium at the Champions league final in Paris last year.

Now those in authority have had to issue a grovelling apology after an independent inquiry cleared the Liverpool fans over what was actually shambolic organisation by French authorities and UEFA itself.

Police use pepper spray against fans outside the ground during the UEFA Champions League Final between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France, Paris
Police use pepper spray against fans outside the ground during the UEFA Champions League Final between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France, Paris. Image: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

In a statement, UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis said

“I would like to apologise to the supporters of Liverpool FC for the experiences many of them had when attending the game and for the messages released prior to and during the game which had the effect of unjustly blaming them for the situation leading to the delayed kick-off.”

The problem here to use another old adage is that ‘a lie is halfway around the world before truth has its boots on’.

Many people worldwide will now be convinced that the fault for the scenes in Paris lies at the door of the English supporters, and not the thugs who mugged them outside the ground and the French police who overreacted.

‘Innocent until proven guilty’ still holds true in this social media age

As someone who has covered football for more than 30 years I can confirm that facts sometimes don’t get in the way of a good story by fans or media alike.

Liverpool fans stuck outside the ground show their match tickets during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Stade de France, Paris.
Liverpool fans stuck outside the ground show their match tickets during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Stade de France, Paris. Image: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

But this modern race to apportion blame goes way beyond just the round ball game.

Social media – and sadly some traditional media outlets, both broadcast and print – allows those unarmed or unconcerned with all of the facts or indeed any facts, to rashly apportion both accusation and guilt, free of consequence, in every walk of life.

One of the least appealing aspects of human nature is the desire to believe the worst of folk, rather than take a breath and allow the full facts to unfold before issuing condemnation.

We see it in every area of life, where ongoing inquiries and investigations are interrupted during their course and before they’re complete, by ill founded speculation and rumour, and worse, deliberate smearing tactics to discredit and damage reputations.

JK Rowling.
JK Rowling is another whose reputation has been called into question.

I saw a fairly grovelling public apology to the author JK Rowling on Twitter by someone who had clearly defamed her, and who I assume had been on the end of a legal cease and desist communication (along with an ‘and while you’re at it mate you’d better apologise publicly and smartish or else’ letter from her lawyers).

Good for her.

If nasty folk want to go toe to toe with lies and calumnies about other people’s character and honesty they should have all their facts assembled and provable.

Otherwise they deserve what comes their way when the wronged party strikes back.

It’s tempting when horrible events unfold to want to lash out, but we dispense with the principle ‘innocent until proven guilty’ at our peril.

