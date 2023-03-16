ANDREW LIDDLE: Peter Murrell’s SNP machine is juddering to a halt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Peter Murrell’s SNP machine is juddering to a halt

By Andrew Liddle
March 16 2023, 4.08pm
cartoon-style image of SNP chief executive Peter Murrell driving a clown car with the SNP leadership candidates hanging off the back.
From well-oiled machine to clown car, the SNP's carefully crafted image under chief executive Peter Murrell is falling apart.

Amid all the incompetence, mudslinging, and disinformation of the SNP leadership campaign, one absolute truth has emerged: if party chief executive Peter Murrell tries to hide something then you definitely want to see it.

This is true of the leadership election process, which is turning out to be about as transparent as a presidential election in Zimbabwe.

And it is true of the SNP membership figures, which have been shielded with such determination that all three leadership candidates have now had to demand their release.

These and a host of other issues present a major, probably insurmountable, challenge for Nicola Sturgeon’s successor.

The writer Andrew Liddle next to a quote: "Certainly, Sturgeon will likely be the last SNP leader to ride around Scotland on a helicopter for some years to come."

This is not a question of personality or policy. The leadership contenders seem all too willing to embarrass themselves in these respects without the need to go over it all again here.

It is instead about the party itself – the SNP – which has rapidly evolved from a well-oiled machine of victory to a halting, rusting scrap, now juddering to a sudden and undignified stop.

Peter Murrell now strangely silent on SNP numbers

To begin with, there is the case of the membership numbers.

Peter Murrell used to get SNP officials to shout about these at party conferences, until they suddenly stopped.

And now they have tried desperately hard not to say at all.

Peter Murrell at a podium with the slogan 'Stronger for Scotland' written on it.
Peter Murrell at the SNP spring conference in Aberdeen in 2018. Image: Andrew Maccoll/Shutterstock.

As we have now seen, the only possible reason for this is that the membership has dwindled to such an extent that to reveal the number would be a humiliation.

It is a measurable statistic of the SNP’s decline (a drop of 50,000 from its peak, and a loss of almost 10,000 in the first three months of this year, if you were wondering).

This really matters, because members are the foot soldiers of any political party.

They are the people who deliver leaflets, knock on doors, and donate to campaigns.

Yes, the SNP might be able to rely on some goodwill from non-aligned independence supporters (though how much in current circumstances must surely be up for debate).

But with fewer boots on the ground the party’s ability to campaign will be much diminished.

Questions over SNP’s future financial outlook

The state of the SNP’s finances is equally opaque and, one might assume, equally embarrassing.

Under Peter Murrell’s stewardship, around £600,000 has seemingly gone unaccounted for in the SNP books, while he has also had to provide his employer with an interest-free loan of more than £100,000 from his own private funds.

Assuming there is no dubious conduct involved, this does not suggest evidence of a well-run party, or one that is in particularly good financial health.

Nicola Sturgeon giving a thumbs up outside a polling station while her husband Peter Murrell emerges behind her.
SNP chief executive Peter Murrell is the husband of its retiring First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

That means the SNP is likely to have less money to spend on digital campaigns, leaflets, or to support candidates in target seats, all while its rivals are raising more money than ever.

Certainly, Sturgeon will likely be the last SNP leader to ride around Scotland on a helicopter for some years to come.

This all amounts to a grim picture for the SNP.

It is now a party of limited resources and select means.

Were an election to be called tomorrow, one might question whether it would have the funds, or the members to conduct a serious, nationwide campaign at scale.

Nicola Sturgeon seated inside a helicopter as it prepares to take off.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon aboard the ‘Nicolopter’ on the General Election campaign trail in 2017. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Should the party lose significant numbers of seats at the next General Election – as currently seems likely – the concurrent loss of money will only add to the party’s financial woes.

The impossibility of a referendum in the medium term, coupled with the spectacle of SNP infighting in the leadership election, is also unlikely to stem the decline in members.

What place for Peter Murrell in SNP’s future?

This is a major fall from grace for Peter Murrell, who will – for all the tiptoeing around the subject by the SNP leadership contenders – surely be one of the first of the old guard to be shown the door once a new leader is in place.

But as is always the case in politics, it was not always thus.

SNP leadership candidates Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes
Peter Murrell’s fate as SNP chief executive will be in the hands of whichever of the candidates succeeds his wife as party leader. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Murrell played a decisive role in turning the SNP into an election-winning machine, building the party function and professionalising its operations to such an extent that it simply steamrollered its rivals.

He developed the SNP’s use of microtargeting, creating data on voters in key areas, ensuring they could be targeted with specific messages or get-out-the-vote drives.

Certainly, his electoral record – particularly the SNP majority at the Scottish Parliament in 2011 – is unlikely to be surpassed.

That, however, is very much in the past.

Whoever replaces Sturgeon – assuming Murrell can actually successfully manage the leadership election to a consensual conclusion – will inherit a party on its knees.

The SNP is now lacking in organisation, lacking in money and, one would imagine shortly, will be lacking its once formidable chief executive.

Without the once well-oiled machine of the SNP behind them, the new party leader will find their task all the harder.

