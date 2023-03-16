LYNNE HOGGAN: I’m learning to swim – and let go of my fears

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As adults we all have fears and phobias. And often they stem from childhood – things that happened or things we didn’t address when we were little.

These fears can grow arms and legs as we get older.

Our minds can build the terror into something worse because, as adults, we tend to overthink things more.

For me it’s always been swimming.

I know I should have stuck in at learning to swim when I was at school. But I didn’t.

And growing up and going on holidays with mates, when getting thrown into the pool was all part of the experience, my fear of water was always there.

It wasn’t so much the water itself that scared me. But my lack of confidence was a barrier.

I wanted to know I could cope in the water.

I wanted to be able to swim.

So I’ve recently been doing something about it.

Learning to swim has boosted my confidence

I’ve started taking lessons at the pool in Perth as part of the GOGA (get out get active) Tayside programme.

There are loads of activities across Tayside that you can get involved in for free and it felt like the perfect chance for me to face my fear .

The swimming instructor is fantastic. And I’m already feeling more confident about being in the water, even at the deep end .

My swimming is starting to get a bit stronger too. But that’s all down to me realising it’s not as bad as I had manifested it to be in my head.

I’m still not confident about the Zoggs swimsuit and goggles – my learning to swim look isn’t the trendiest – but it’s a start.

Like any form of exercise, the feeling afterwards is amazing. I feel refreshed and de-stressed.

I also feel hungry. (Is it just me or are you always starving after being at the swimming pool?)

But while the one thing I remember about learning to swim as a youngster was coming out and having chips, unfortunately it’s more of a protein shake and a sandwich kinda thing in the car these days.

Face your fears (and wipe your feet)

I’m not entirely converted. Don’t get me started on the wet floor; I’d forgotten how queasy it made me feel to be walking on the wet bits where other people’s feet have been.

(Yes I have sliders, and yes I will wear them as close to the pool as I can without being told off)

But if there’s something you’ve been meaning to try or do, go for it, even if you’re a little scared.

I promise it’s not going to be as bad as you’ve built it up to be.

Now if you see me practising in the pool with my hair slicked back and my goggles on, mind your own business.

I’ll not be signing up for the Olympics any time soon but I’m definitely feeling more like a winner.