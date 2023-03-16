LYNNE HOGGAN: I’m learning to swim – and let go of my fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: I’m learning to swim – and let go of my fears

By Lynne Hoggan
March 16 2023, 5.14pm
swimming goggles by a poolside.
Turns out learning to swim isn't so scary after all. Maybe it's the same for whatever is holding you back. Image: Shutterstock.

As adults we all have fears and phobias. And often they stem from childhood – things that happened or things we didn’t address when we were little.

These fears can grow arms and legs as we get older.

Our minds can build the terror into something worse because, as adults, we tend to overthink things more.

For me it’s always been swimming.

I know I should have stuck in at learning to swim when I was at school. But I didn’t.

And growing up and going on holidays with mates, when getting thrown into the pool was all part of the experience, my fear of water was always there.

The writer Lynne Hoggan next to a quote: "if you see me practising in the pool with my hair slicked back and my goggles on, mind your own business."

It wasn’t so much the water itself that scared me. But my lack of confidence was a barrier.

I wanted to know I could cope in the water.

I wanted to be able to swim.

So I’ve recently been doing something about it.

Learning to swim has boosted my confidence

I’ve started taking lessons at the pool in Perth as part of the GOGA (get out get active) Tayside programme.

There are loads of activities across Tayside that you can get involved in for free and it felt like the perfect chance for me to face my fear .

interior of Perth Leisure Pool.
Lynne hopes learning to swim will open up a whole new world of fun at places like Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Live Active Perth.

The swimming instructor is fantastic. And I’m already feeling more confident about being in the water, even at the deep end .

My swimming is starting to get a bit stronger too. But that’s all down to me realising it’s not as bad as I had manifested it to be in my head.

I’m still not confident about the Zoggs swimsuit and goggles – my learning to swim look isn’t the trendiest – but it’s a start.

Like any form of exercise, the feeling afterwards is amazing. I feel refreshed and de-stressed.

I also feel hungry. (Is it just me or are you always starving after being at the swimming pool?)

Group of koi carp with their mouths open.
It’s a hungry business, this learning to swim. Image: Shutterstock.

But while the one thing I remember about learning to swim as a youngster was coming out and having chips, unfortunately it’s more of a protein shake and a sandwich kinda thing in the car these days.

Face your fears (and wipe your feet)

I’m not entirely converted. Don’t get me started on the wet floor; I’d forgotten how queasy it made me feel to be walking on the wet bits where other people’s feet have been.

(Yes I have sliders, and yes I will wear them as close to the pool as I can without being told off)

But if there’s something you’ve been meaning to try or do, go for it, even if you’re a little scared.

I promise it’s not going to be as bad as you’ve built it up to be.

Now if you see me practising in the pool with my hair slicked back and my goggles on, mind your own business.

I’ll not be signing up for the Olympics any time soon but I’m definitely feeling more like a winner.

