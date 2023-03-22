ROSS CUNNINGHAM: £90 Scotland top is another own goal for the national game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

ROSS CUNNINGHAM: £90 Scotland top is another own goal for the national game

The new Scotland football top design has been widely admired, the £90 price tag less so. No wonder some fans are questioning their loyalty.

Scotland football top hanging in a changing room.
The new Scotland football top marks the 150th anniversary of the national team’s first international match against England. Image: SFA.
By Ross Cunningham

A special childhood memory of mine is being given my first Scotland football top.

I was 10. And with Euro 96 just days away, my parents surprised me with the full tartan Umbro-designed kit, including shorts and socks.

It’s 27 years ago now, but I remember it like it was yesterday. The pride I felt as I touched the crest, the sleeves, and the collar, not quite able to believe it was actually mine.

It was almost overwhelming to have the same shirt as the footballers I idolised, the ones in the posters on my wall.

The writer Ross Cunningham next to a quote: "It's time for a serious re-think about how much we are pricing people out of supporting our national football team."

I felt 10ft tall on the football pitch with friends as I pretended I was Colin Hendry playing in the European Championship Final.

Unfortunately, Scotland didn’t make it past the group stages. But I proudly sat through all 270 of the minutes the side played that summer in my full kit, feeling like I was part of the team.

I think I also wore my football boots, as if I was anticipating the call from Craig Brown to be brought on as a late sub.

Ross Cunningham and friends wearing Scotland tops at football matches.
Ross, right, and his pals have continued to wear Scotland tops to cheer on the national football team as adults.

It’s those memories that make this week’s decision to charge £70 for a child’s Scotland shirt and £90 for an adult’s so disappointing.

Scotland football top will be a cost too far for fans

The new shirt design marks the SFA’s 150th anniversary. And when it was first revealed, the response from Scotland supporters was overwhelmingly positive.

I can’t remember a time, aside, perhaps from 1996, when a new shirt was so universally well received.

But the price tag means many supporters, young and old, won’t be able to afford it.

We are living through a cost of living crisis. Money is tight for everyone at the minute. And even if we weren’t, it’s still clearly too much for a Scotland football top.

It’s not the only financial burden being heaped on supporters.

Scotland fans wishing to watch the men’s side’s matches against Cyprus and Spain on TV next week will have to pay for a subscription to a Scandinavian sport broadcaster to do so.

This is in addition to the other sports channels which armchair football supporters may already be paying for to watch domestic Scottish matches.

Scotland players Ryan Christie, Stuart Armstrong and Kieran Tierney in training.
Ryan Christie, Stuart Armstrong and Kieran Tierney during a Scotland team training session. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group.

The costs just keep spiralling.

£90 top isn’t the only obstacle for Scotland football fans

There has long been an argument that the Scotland men’s football matches should be broadcast on terrestrial television.

England supporters have been able to watch their men’s national team on ITV in recent years. And for the next couple of years at least their games will be on Channel 4.

Why shouldn’t Scotland fans have the same opportunity?

Ross Cunningham and a friend in Scotland football tops at Wembley stadium.
Ross and pal Andrew in Scotland football tops at Wembley.

You just have to take a look at social media channels during the Six Nation matches to see how many of your friends and family are following the success of the Scotland men’s rugby side, because the games are broadcast on terrestrial television.

It’s the same when Scottish athletes are taking part in Wimbledon or the Olympics. It wouldn’t be the same if it was behind a paywall.

It’s time for a serious rethink about how much we are pricing people out of backing our national football team.

It’s a sport that brings so much joy, but recent decisions have left many supporters in despair.

Ross Cunningham is a mental health and outdoors advocate and campaigner and former media & communications manager for St. Johnstone FC.

