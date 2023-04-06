KEZIA DUGDALE: Labour still has to convince voters it’s ready to govern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Labour still has to convince voters it’s ready to govern

Labour is riding high in the polls, but winning elections requires more than just 'not being the other guy'.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and national party leader Keir Starmer waving from a stage in front of a large Scottish Labour banner
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and national party leader Keir Starmer. Image: Alamy Live News.
By Kezia Dugdale

“The only poll that matters is the one on election day.” It’s a phrase that is, perhaps uniquely, used by both the winners and losers every time an election poll hits the headlines.

The SNP, who used to tower ahead their nearest rivals by substantial double digits would say it to warn against complacency.

The danger being, of course, that people might not bother turning out to vote if they think their party of choice is a shoo-in.

Equally Labour and the Conservatives would say the same thing to mask their disappointment.

Polls, however, do matter.

They shape the mood music. They make headlines. And they bring a spring to the step, or a cloud to the door, depending on the outcome.

This week, a tracker poll (one that’s repeated regularly using the same format so it can identify trends) from Redfield & Wilton showed the gap between the SNP and Labour at just 5%.

The data was gathered in Humza Yousaf’s first few days in office last week.

My memory is hazy, but I’m fairly confident the polls haven’t looked this good for Labour in more than a decade.

So is Labour on the rise again?

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer walking through greenery in open necked shirts.
The latest poll looks good for Labour leaders Anas Sarwar and Keir Starmer. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

And is this with purpose and in response to their own strategy in action?

Or is it simply because the natural cycle of politics shows the public are tired of both the SNP and the Conservatives?

Labour performance matters more than poll results

Sir Keir Starmer’s campaign director has described Labour’s approach post-Jeremy Corbyn as being made up of landing three key messages.

Firstly, that Britain is worse off and it is the Tories’ fault.

Second, that there is hope and an alternative.

And finally that Labour has clear plans for a better future and will make different choices.

Jeremy Corbyn at a campaign event in Dundee, in front of red banners which read 'It's time for real change: Scottish Labour'.
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to supporters in Dundee during the 2019 election campaign.

The first part of the messaging has clearly landed. Not because of some clever political strategy, but because we feel it.

We all feel it, not equally of course, but the cost of living crisis affects us all.

The price of everyday things has rocketed as our pay has largely stagnated.

The Conservative government’s ability to argue that this is all part of a global economic shock, sparked by the war in Ukraine, that’s spreading across the West (and therefore not their fault) was hugely diminished by Liz Truss’s short tenure as PM.

The decisions she took had a direct and immediate impact on the markets, interest rates and then our mortgages.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
How much of the Labour poll bounce is down to the policies of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his predecessor Liz Truss? Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

It is self-inflicted and it was the Tories’ fault.

The second and third part of Labour’s approach is far less convincing.

Starmer and team must build on progress

In short voters need to believe things can get better.

So do they believe that any incoming government could bring down food inflation, tackle the backlog in the NHS and support people who are renewing their mortgages this year?

If Labour is convinced it has to be fiscally responsible in order to win swing voters then paying down the debt comes ahead of investing public services in the in-tray.

Will voters see an instance difference in the choices Labour make from the current government?

As Keir Starmer marks his third year in office, he should be proud of the progress he has made.

The party he leads is now built in his image. He has a firm grasp of candidate selection. It is raising money again.

Major fault lines and political booby traps have been dodged, from the role of Jeremy Corbyn to reopening Brexit debates and even the trans rights issue. It navigates the immigration debate like a cat on hot coals.

Yet I still can’t help but feel that most of Labour’s polling progress is down to not being the other guy.

The next stage is arguably the hardest for Labour.

It must be bold enough with its policies for the public to believe things can and will be better – but without losing that credibility it’s taken three years to rebuild.

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Editor's Picks

Most Commented