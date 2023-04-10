ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee ship’s Titanic connection could be a major money-spinner for the city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee ship’s Titanic connection could be a major money-spinner for the city

A Dundee-built vessel played an overlooked part in the sinking of the Titanic so why isn't the city making more of this association?

Black and white photo of three men in Victorian clothes on the deck of the SS Californian in Dundee.
Dundee-built ship, the SS Californian, would go on to figure in the Titanic disaster. Image: Dundee City Archives.
By Andrew Batchelor

The story of the RMS Titanic fascinates me. I’ve always been intrigued by the demise of the ship that was dubbed “unsinkable” 111 years ago. And I’m not alone.

You’re probably thinking, why is someone who writes about Dundee and its culture talking about the Titanic?

What does this Belfast-built liner that set sail from Southampton have to do with Dundee?

So you might be surprised to learn that our city has a strong link with the sinking of the doomed vessel.

The writer Andrew Batchelor next to a quote: "Dundee is missing a trick by not making more of our connection to the Titanic."

The connection is through the SS Californian, which was the closest ship to the Titanic at the time of the disaster.

The Californian’s crew initially alerted the Titanic to the presence of icebergs in the Atlantic. But for whatever reason, the warning was ignored.

And as the Titanic sunk to the ocean’s floor on the night of April 14 1912, the SS Californian remained stopped in ice nearby.

Another ship, the Carpathia, went to the Titanic’s aid but by the time it arrived the liner had sunk.

SS Californian at sea
The SS Californian was on its way to Boston when the Titanic disaster took place.

Two inquiries into the tragedy later concluded that the Californian could have forced its way through the ice to save lives.

The captain Stanley Lord would spend the rest of his life trying to clear his name.

A headline-grabber in Dundee long before the Titanic

The Californian was built and launched in Dundee in 1901, the same year as the RRS Discovery.

It was constructed by the Caledon Shipbuilding & Engineering Company in Dundee – the largest ship ever built in the city at the time.

SS Californian under construction
The SS Californian was built at the Caledon Shipyard, Dundee for the Leyland Line of Liverpool.
Caledon Shipyard
The Caledon Shipyard was a major employer in Dundee.

The enormity of the task involved numerous feats of engineering, taking out roads, pavements and telephone wires, and attracting crowds of 4,000 to 5,000 spectators for some of the trickier manoeuvres.

So you would think it would be something we all still spoke about today.

But I never knew a thing about it until about four years ago. And I was shocked to learn our city has such a significant link to the Titanic story.

With the 111th anniversary of the disaster coming up on April 14, I believe it’s time to make a fresh case for making more of our connections to the Titanic.

Belfast has thrived on promoting its links to the tragedy.

It’s estimated Titanic Belfast has generated £430 million for the Northern Ireland economy since it opened its doors in 2012.

So why shouldn’t Dundee capitalise on its connection to the Titanic too?

Discovery and Californian could be twin attractions

It might not be the most positive association – the ship that failed to prevent the deaths of more than 1,500 people. But it is significant, interesting, and worth commemorating all the same.

And with the Discovery and the Californian both built in the same year in the same place, there is definitely scope for a partnership here.

artist's impression of a model of the SS Californian at Dundee dock
Andrew’s suggestion for a Dundee monument to the SS Californian’s role in the Titanic disaster.

Maybe Discovery Point could host an exhibition, or dedicate a wall to telling the ship’s story?

Perhaps we could have a permanent display? A sculpture at Victoria Dock, where the Californian was moored following her launch in 1901?

Or a model of the ship on the banks of the dock with a stone slab detailing its story?

It is a fascinating episode in maritime history and Dundee is missing a trick by not making more of our connection to the Titanic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Charles and Camilla wave to photographers
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: King Charles' coronation is a circus none of us can afford
Police outside home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock.
COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking?
10
Farmer Stuart McDougall next to a trailer containing dead lambs
MORAG LINDSAY: Sheep worrying photos hit too close to home
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Barbie column Picture shows; Margot Robbie as Barbie; Rebecca Baird on a Barbie bike.. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: This Barbie girl is ready for Barbie world domination
Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Down but not out - an independence supporter's view of the SNP's…
9
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and national party leader Keir Starmer waving from a stage in front of a large Scottish Labour banner
KEZIA DUGDALE: Labour still has to convince voters it's ready to govern
School league tables underline the difference in results between affluent areas and those that are more deprived. Image: Shutterstock.
CHERYL PEEBLES: School league tables are controversial - but vital in fight against postcode…
Peter Murrell holding his right hand in the air.
COURIER OPINION: Peter Murrell arrest dashes SNP hopes for new dawn
Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell
ANDREW LIDDLE: Why Sturgeon and Murrell's downfall is a problem for Humza Yousaf
7
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander and the Olympia pool building.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee SNP group are turning Olympia debacle into a scandal
5

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
2
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
3
Glenconnor Drive, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash near newsagent
4
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
5
Iain Kinnear, Wholesale Manager at Kenway Tyres. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Disposable vapes damage tyres and cost Dundee drivers hundreds of pounds
6
Two bashed up cars and police officers at the scene of the crash on Blackness Avenue in Dundee.
Man, 27, arrested after car hits parked vehicles in Dundee
7
Emergency services at the scene on Saturday night. Image Stuart Cowper.
Man, 18, charged and 17-year-old released after death in Perth
8
Police ‘seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law’
9
Thilina Rajapadhiranalage car was damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee residents fear someone ‘could have been killed’ after driver fled scene of four-car…
10
The Broxden Roundabout.
Perth drivers face Easter Monday traffic delays

More from The Courier

Callum Hendry. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-St Johnstone star Callum Hendry scores double, misses penalty and gets booked during five-minute…
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney takes on Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's home clash with Raith Rovers is must-win
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Drug-driver and abusive ex
(L to R): Ilmari Niskanen, Jamie McGrath and Fletcher celebrate United's win. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Pressure on Dundee United was massive - now they've given themselves a…
Jack and Mary Watt with granddaughter Katy.
Mary Watt obituary: Granddaughter’s tribute to ‘compassionate’ former Ninewells midwife and Angus health visitor
Dundee could be in the running for an investment zone. Image: Forth Ports.
Could Dundee be set to get a major economic boost from an investment zone?
The fire took place at Carnoustie Beach Park on the seafront. Image: Google Street VIew.
Boy, 14, charged after fire on Carnoustie beachfront
council construction workers in Dundee are to strike
Dundee Council construction services to resume as strike suspended
Long time entertainers Foster and Allen.
After nearly 50 years, Foster and Allen are still making music together
The M90 at junction 5 near Perth where roadworks will start this week. Image: Google Maps
Overnight closures during roadworks on M90 in Kinross and Fife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented