ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee ship’s Titanic connection could be a major money-spinner for the city

The story of the RMS Titanic fascinates me. I’ve always been intrigued by the demise of the ship that was dubbed “unsinkable” 111 years ago. And I’m not alone.

You’re probably thinking, why is someone who writes about Dundee and its culture talking about the Titanic?

What does this Belfast-built liner that set sail from Southampton have to do with Dundee?

So you might be surprised to learn that our city has a strong link with the sinking of the doomed vessel.

The connection is through the SS Californian, which was the closest ship to the Titanic at the time of the disaster.

The Californian’s crew initially alerted the Titanic to the presence of icebergs in the Atlantic. But for whatever reason, the warning was ignored.

And as the Titanic sunk to the ocean’s floor on the night of April 14 1912, the SS Californian remained stopped in ice nearby.

Another ship, the Carpathia, went to the Titanic’s aid but by the time it arrived the liner had sunk.

Two inquiries into the tragedy later concluded that the Californian could have forced its way through the ice to save lives.

The captain Stanley Lord would spend the rest of his life trying to clear his name.

A headline-grabber in Dundee long before the Titanic

The Californian was built and launched in Dundee in 1901, the same year as the RRS Discovery.

It was constructed by the Caledon Shipbuilding & Engineering Company in Dundee – the largest ship ever built in the city at the time.

The enormity of the task involved numerous feats of engineering, taking out roads, pavements and telephone wires, and attracting crowds of 4,000 to 5,000 spectators for some of the trickier manoeuvres.

So you would think it would be something we all still spoke about today.

But I never knew a thing about it until about four years ago. And I was shocked to learn our city has such a significant link to the Titanic story.

With the 111th anniversary of the disaster coming up on April 14, I believe it’s time to make a fresh case for making more of our connections to the Titanic.

Belfast has thrived on promoting its links to the tragedy.

#OnThisDay: 10th April 1912 RMS Titanic set sail from Southampton just after 12 noon bound for Cherbourg…Read More 👉 https://t.co/W9LrXPAVPx#Titanic111 pic.twitter.com/DKNeJdCBSB — Titanic Belfast (@TitanicBelfast) April 10, 2023

It’s estimated Titanic Belfast has generated £430 million for the Northern Ireland economy since it opened its doors in 2012.

So why shouldn’t Dundee capitalise on its connection to the Titanic too?

Discovery and Californian could be twin attractions

It might not be the most positive association – the ship that failed to prevent the deaths of more than 1,500 people. But it is significant, interesting, and worth commemorating all the same.

And with the Discovery and the Californian both built in the same year in the same place, there is definitely scope for a partnership here.

Maybe Discovery Point could host an exhibition, or dedicate a wall to telling the ship’s story?

Perhaps we could have a permanent display? A sculpture at Victoria Dock, where the Californian was moored following her launch in 1901?

Or a model of the ship on the banks of the dock with a stone slab detailing its story?

It is a fascinating episode in maritime history and Dundee is missing a trick by not making more of our connection to the Titanic.