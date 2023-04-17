KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Humza Yousaf can’t afford to sit on SNP secrets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Humza Yousaf can’t afford to sit on SNP secrets

SNP chiefs might be tempted to close ranks right now, but the wider independence movement is counting on their transparency.

Humza Yousaf holding his hand over his mouth.
Humza Yousaf has announced an SNP transparency review. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
By Kirsty Strickland

I think Scotland should be independent.

It’s why I voted Yes in 2014 and I would vote Yes again if a vote was held tomorrow.

I support Scottish independence because it seems fundamentally daft that there are huge areas of reserved policy that are outwith the control of the Scottish Parliament.

I think we should get the party that we vote for, every time.

And that party – just like in all normal, independent countries – should be responsible – and accountable – for all areas of governance.

The current crisis engulfing the SNP hasn’t dampened my support for independence one jot. But it doesn’t exactly inspire confidence in the main party of independence, does it?

The writer Kirsty Strickland next to a quote: "Protecting brand SNP should be way down the First Minister’s list of priorities at the moment."

Confusion is the order of the day.

There is an ongoing police investigation into party finances. And so it’s important that commentators – and the wider public – stay well clear of speculation and innuendo.

But here’s what we do know.

Transparency pledge follows troubling times for SNP

The police searched the home of former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, as well as SNP offices and other addresses.

Peter Murrell was arrested, and then released without charge.

SNP auditors resigned more than six months ago, and the party has yet to replace them. This is highly irregular, despite the protestations to the contrary.

And now the SNP is unable to guarantee that its accounts will be filed on time this year.

police officers outside the home of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell.
Police search the house of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock.

A luxury motorhome, owned by the party and parked outside Peter Murrell’s mother’s house, was seized by the police.

New First Minister Humza Yousaf has announced that a review into the governance and transparency of the party will be undertaken.

So, that’s what we do know.

What we don’t know is who knew what and when.

Or just how serious is the ‘what’ is.

Greater transparency in the past might have saved SNP problems now

I’ve heard assertions and theories from SNP folk that range from ‘mountain out of a molehill’ to ‘it’s about to go nuclear’. So your guess is as good as mine.

Speculation and innuendo are rife at the moment. So too is a sense of unease – and melancholy – that is strange to see in a party that has been riding high for so long.

Perhaps understandably, a bunker mentality seems to have set in among party bigwigs.

In media interviews, party representatives will only go as far as to say that it’s been a ‘difficult’ time for the SNP, which must surely be an early contender for understatement of the year.

There is a risk that, as the nature of what they’re dealing with internally becomes clearer, they become even more defensive.

This wouldn’t be good for a party that owes at least part of its current woes to its tendency to err on the side of secrecy in its dealings.

Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon in the Scottish Parliament.
Humza Yousaf has promised a review of SNP transparency since he succeeded Nicola Sturgeon as FM. Image: Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA Wire.

It also wouldn’t be good news for the wider independence movement.

Yousaf must look to wider independence cause

I don’t believe that even a worst-case scenario for the SNP would cause a significant drop in support for independence.

(Although saying that, I also didn’t have ‘campervan’ on my political scandal bingo card for 2023, so what do I know?)

But there is no doubt that it would be a blow to morale and an unhelpful distraction at a time when independence supporters are already feeling restless at the lack of clear direction about where we go from here.

Humza Yousaf has a huge job on his hands in the weeks and months ahead.

He has to steer his party through a crisis that, as yet, we don’t know the true extent of.

If he is frustrated that he was kept out of the loop about issues around party finances, then he’s hiding it well.

But many people are growing increasingly frustrated at what looks like chaos within our governing party.

Transparency isn’t something that should only be reserved for times of crisis.

Protecting brand SNP should be way down the First Minister’s list of priorities at the moment.

