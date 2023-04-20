ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf’s luck just ran out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf’s luck just ran out

The good fortune which propelled Humza Yousaf through the SNP ranks has deserted him just when he needed it most.

Humza Yousaf portrait
Good luck played a part in Humza Yousaf's political career, but all good things come to an end. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Andrew Liddle

Luck is the X factor in political careers – the great unknown. It can play a greater or lesser role at different stages of a political life. But it is always present, as has been recognised throughout history.

Ancient Roman culture placed such an emphasis on luck that they created a God for it, Fortuna.

And as the 17th-century Cardinal Jules Mazarin of France once noted, probably apocryphally, the most important question of a general is not whether he is skilful, but whether he is lucky.

Luck is the reason Liz Truss rose to the pinnacle of British politics, the reason Donald Trump became President Trump, and the reason Humza Yousaf became First Minister.

After all, who can deny that Yousaf’s political life is based largely on this mysterious X factor? Indeed, his very emergence as a politician is rooted not in skill or ability, but good fortune.

The writer Andrew Liddle next to a quote: "It is, of course, a great irony that the X factor that propelled Yousaf to high office is the same X factor that will see him lose it."

His good luck began in 2011, when he was selected as an SNP list MSP candidate for the Glasgow region.

Few expected him to actually win. But he was in the right place at the right time as the SNP won an unprecedented majority victory.

Lucky.

Now in parliament, he was equally fortunate that his former boss, Alex Salmond, was also the First Minister.

A ministerial role, therefore, came quickly, despite Yousaf’s relative youth and inexperience. And he was increasingly viewed as a Nationalist rising star – often, but not always, a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Humza Yousaf waving from a train door.
Humza Yousaf in 2016 when he was Transport Minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

In 2016, Nicola Sturgeon made him Minister for Transport and, despite a growing reputation for incompetence, continued to promote him, eventually to Cabinet Secretary for Health.

Again, lucky.

Humza Yousaf’s luck turned at the wrong time

Any lingering doubts about whether Fortuna favoured Humza Yousaf for the top job were extinguished when his only real rival as Sturgeon’s chosen successor, Derek Mackay, was forced to resign from government amid a scandal over inappropriate messages he sent to a teenager.

Yousaf therefore became the Sturgeon continuity candidate by default.

By the time of Sturgeon’s resignation, there simply was not anyone else left standing with the profile or experience to take on the role.

Again, lucky.

Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf.
Humza Yousaf defeated Kate Forbes and Ash Regan in the SNP leadership race. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

The problem for Yousaf is that the vagaries of luck work both ways. Fortuna can smile on you. But she can also turn her back on you.

Between 2011 and 2023, luck had very much worked in his favour. But it has now completely run out.

The reality is that Yousaf took over the SNP at a time when support for the Nationalists was already stagnating and declining.

The SNP had been in power for 15 years – generally the maximum lifespan of any party in power. And its policy problems were mounting.

There were issues in all devolved departments. And the public was finally wearying of every negative development being blamed on Westminster.

Humza Yousaf behind a podium with the slogan 'Scotland's workers demanding better'.
First Minister Humza Yousaf addressed delegates on the first day of the STUC Congress in Dundee. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

At the same time, the Scottish Labour Party – in the wilderness for more than a decade – was finally beginning to reassert itself, presenting a significant challenge to the electoral base built by Salmond and sustained by Sturgeon.

Thus, Yousaf became First Minister when the SNP was already on a downswing.

Bad luck.

Tide has turned for party and its leader

Yet Fortuna was not finished here.

Humza Yousaf has also been gifted the police investigation into the SNP’s finances.

Of course, he knew this was ongoing before he became First Minister. But he cannot have imagined the scope of the issues it would uncover, or the scale of the crisis it would precipitate in his party and government.

Nicola Sturgeon speaking in the Scottish Parliament with Humza Yousaf by her side.
Humza Yousaf’s closeness to Nicola Sturgeon was seen as an asset in the SNP leadership race.

His programme for government speech earlier this week is a case in point.

This was a chance for Yousaf to set the agenda, to reset his premiership and to try to regain the initiative.

Unfortunately for him, this proved impossible.

His party treasurer, the MSP Colin Beattie, was taken into custody by police that morning as part of the same probe that had earlier led to the arrest of former SNP Chief Executive, Peter Murrell, and a forensic search of the home he shares with Sturgeon.

Thus, Yousaf’s great relaunch was not just overshadowed, it was totally eclipsed.

Again, bad luck.

It is, of course, a great irony that the X factor that propelled Yousaf to high office is the same X factor that will see him lose it.

Fortuna, as Yousaf is quickly realising, is a cruel mistress.

He and the SNP might hope that if they can somehow sort out some of the problems facing the party, the tide will change. But this seems unlikely.

Why?

Because the insurmountable problem Yousaf now faces – for the first time in his political career – is that he is just unlucky.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Opinion

hand hovering over mobile phone screen displaying a number of apps.
ALASTAIR STEWART: Emergency alert test - telling domestic abuse survivors to turn off phones…
bride kneeling beside fluffy dog.
LYNNE HOGGAN: How a Crieff bride and her dancing dog turned me into a…
Humza Yousaf and Shona Robison in a corridor at the Scottish parliament
COURIER OPINION: Can Shona Robison silence SNP critics' jeers?
Callum Davidson with Scottish Cup a Hampden
KEVIN PRINGLE: Callum Davidson's departure from St Johnstone shows the beautiful game is a…
Callum Davidson and Steven MacLean. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Callum Davidson's St Johnstone legacy will never be tainted and Steven MacLean…
Humza Yousaf
KEZIA DUGDALE: Deposit return scheme should be binned, not kicked down the road
3
Scottish greens co-leader Patrick Harvie surrounded by trans activists at a rally
STEVE FINAN: Scottish Greens need to ditch the gender politics and get back to…
5
Humza Yousaf surrounded by journalists at the Scottish Parliament.
COURIER OPINION: Humza Yousaf's agenda is in danger of being torpedoed by his own…
Britain's Got Talent judges with Ant and Dec.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why Britain's Got Talent might be the most important show on television
Angus Robertson and James Cleverly
KEVIN PRINGLE: Foreign Office 'spy tactics' boost case for independence
2

Most Read

1
Flight school Tayside Aviation is based at Dundee Airport. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Dundee flight school Tayside Aviation enters administration with 22 job losses
2
Thomas Dolan admitted child sex assault. Image: Facebook.
Dundee child molester sprints from court amid anger over sentencing
3
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
Man, 47, dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
4
Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison
5
Mateusz Piotr Jazdzewski inside his new café.
Blairgowrie teen uses earnings from age of 12 to open town’s first evening café
6
Demolition of the Postings Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy. Image: Andy Lafferty
New images show Postings Shopping Centre disappearing from Kirkcaldy skyline
7
Dundee U/16s goalkeeper Ally Graham (yellow) in action.
EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated Dundee kid training with English Premier League side Southampton
8
The car was taken from Oakfield Street in Kelty. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee student’s ‘nightmare’ as £10k car stolen from Fife home
9
Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes.
Glenrothes trampoline park confirm they will remain open as retailer eyes move
10
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old

More from The Courier

ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf’s luck just ran out
Pitlochry branded country's 'most unwelcoming town' as signs installed to deter campervan parking
Insulation and wires were left exposed in the lobby of Elders Court. Image: DC Thomson/Christian Refsahl Jensen
Council admits leaving Dundee multi in 'unacceptable' state as wires and insulation exposed
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
Perth saxophonist John 'MAN' Whyte
Concern grows for missing 79-year-old Perth saxophonist
DETROIT, MI/USA - JANUARY 15, 2019 Subaru Forrester Sport SUV at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS).; Shutterstock ID 1294574896; purchase_order: ; job:
Car stolen from layby on Tealing Road whilst owner walking dogs
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger, with an appeal poster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end 'five weeks…
Dylan Easton features four times in the Raith Rovers goal of the season competition. Image: SNS.
The stats behind Dylan Easton's FOUR goal of the season contenders for Raith Rovers
Eilish McColgan, of Great Britain, runs to win the bronze medal in the Women's 5000 at the European Championships in Munich. Image: AP
Dundee star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon after 'final crack in the…
King Charles III and the Queen Consort. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Am I entitled to King's Coronation bank holiday? Dundee expert offers advice
Arbroath star Scott Stewart would love to stay in the Championship. Image: David Young / Shutterstock
Scott Stewart feels like a battered Smokie as he puts his head where it…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]