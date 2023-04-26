KEZIA DUGDALE: People care more about Jenny and I’s political differences than our gender – that’s progress I suppose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KEZIA DUGDALE: People care more about Jenny and I’s political differences than our gender – that’s progress I suppose

For Lesbian Visibility Week, Kezia Dugdale reflects on the pioneers who opened doors for her - and her hopes for generations to come.

Kezia Dugdale and Jenny Gilruth both in white dresses at their wedding.
Kezia Dugdale, right, and her wife Jenny Gilruth.
By Kezia Dugdale

It’s Lesbian Visibility Week. So this one says hello and is giving you a big wave. Although given there’s a day for everything now, you’d be forgiven for wondering why we’re hogging not just one. but a whole week.

Is it just another performative marketing exercise, designed to annoy all the right people? Or is it actually an opportunity to pause, think and reflect on identity for a moment?

I am many things; a daughter, a wife, an auntie. An ex politician, a professor and charity trustee. But I’m also a gay woman who was and to a certain extent, still is, in the public eye.

There’s still not that many of us. Why? Given all the strides towards equality that have been made, there are still very few openly gay female public figures.

The men however are everywhere.

The writer Kezia Dugdale next to a quote: "When Jenny and I got together, people were far more interested in our different political opinions than our shared gender."

I’d long thought that the first openly gay Member of Parliament was Labour’s Chris Smith in the 1980s. But he claims the mantle only if you count those who were “voluntarily” out.

It also speaks a little to the truth that so much of history is written and told by men about men.

To this day, to be a lesbian is to be a minority within a minority, with the double prejudice and misogyny that flows from that badge collection.

Why I’m celebrating Maureen this Lesbian Visibility Week

The first openly gay politician was in fact Maureen Colquhoun.

The MP for Northampton North was outed by the newspapers early in the 1970s after leaving her husband for Barbara Todd, then the editor of a Soho based magazine called Sappho.

Black and white photo of Maureen Colquhoun
Maureen Colquhoun. Image: ANL/Shutterstock.

Upon reading the news, her female colleagues in Parliament went to their party whips and demanded Maureen be put in an office all be herself. They didn’t want anything to do with her, let alone sit near her.

Maureen told me she was delighted by this development, since she had longed for a bit of peace and quiet.

I got to know her a little during the pandemic following the death of her partner, Babs, after 45 years together.

When we started exchanging letters, Maureen was 92. She had seen pictures of me in the press with my now wife Jenny Gilruth, and it brought her such pride to see the progress that had been made.

Jenny Gilruth and Kezia Dugdale at their wedding.
Kezia Dugdale married Jenny Gilruth at ceremony in Fife. Image: Luke Davies.

I was able to tell her how ashamed I’d felt at not knowing more about her political achievements.

Maureen wasn’t just a lesbian pioneer when you couldn’t be gay, she was a political radical.

She argued for the abolition of women’s prisons and the decriminalisation of women involved in prostitution.

She demanded that all boards funded with public money should have 50/50 representation and campaigned for proportional representation against the tide of her party.

And she did this all long before I was born.

Kezia Dugdale campaigning for Labour during her time as leader of the party in Scotland.
Kezia Dugdale was Scottish Labour leader from 2015-2017. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

As a student of Labour history, how did I not know this?

How did I not know about her?

Lesbian visibility matters to next generation

Look at who she is and who she loved, but look also at what she did. What she achieved.

Imagine if we remembered as many stories about gay women in history as we did those of white upper-class men.

Might the very structures and foundations of power shake a little with the winds of truth?

This is why Lesbian Visibility Week matters. Why visibility matters.

To share stories about pioneers yes. But also to see ordinary people living ordinary lives in ordinary relationships because they are, well, ordinary.

When Jenny and I got together, people were far more interested in our different political opinions than our shared gender.

That’s progress. But it’s also fragile and hard earned.

Being visible requires a bit of “see me”.

We Scots don’t much like tall poppies. But the seeds they shed give the next generation new hope.

Maureen Colquhon paved the way for me to live my life. And I’m determined to keep building that road to equality.

