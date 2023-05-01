KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Humza Yousaf has more to fear than Kate Forbes’ plot threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Humza Yousaf has more to fear than Kate Forbes’ plot threat

Kate Forbes has denied she is part of a bid to oust Humza Yousaf but that still leaves the First Minister fighting for his political survival on numerous fronts.

Humza Yousaf speaking watched by Kate Forbes in focus in the background.
Kate Forbes has denied she is eyeing First Minister Humza Yousaf's job. Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire.
By Kirsty Strickland

Kate Forbes has denied claims that she is planning to form a ‘shadow government’ to oust First Minister Humza Yousaf.

In a statement on social media, the SNP leadership race runner-up branded the rumours “ridiculous’’.

“I know people are desperate to see the SNP split and divided, but the challenges facing us as a country and a party require all of us to pull together,” the former finance secretary said at the weekend.

“I speak for myself, and I’ve been consistent since the leadership contest: we must be united and focused on what matters.”

“Ridiculous”, they may be, but these latest reports about behind-the-scenes shenanigans are indicative of the sense of turmoil that has engulfed the party.

The writer Kirsty Strickland next to a quote: "The anger of his colleagues and the wider SNP base could become a dangerous – potentially lethal - force."

The SNP crisis continues to worsen, as the party struggles to move on from the bombshell arrests of its former chief executive and party treasurer.

Both men were, of course, released without charge. But there has been no resolution or, indeed, explanation for the series of events that has threatened to bring the party to the brink.

And despite the denials from Kate Forbes’ camp, Humza Yousaf will be understandably spooked by the even the slightest suggestion of rebellion.

General Election casts shadow over Humza Yousaf leadership

The plot is said to be predicated on the belief that the SNP are set to lose a considerable number of seats at the next general election, which will be held at some point next year.

Humza Yousaf looking pensive
Kate Forbes’ supporters aren’t the only challenge facing Humza Yousaf. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

It makes sense that any would-be plotters might be eyeing up that date as an ideal point to make a move to replace Mr Yousaf.

But, given everything we know and – crucially – what we don’t yet know about the SNP financial and governance crisis, such a timeline reveals an astonishing lack of ambition from the disgruntled SNP rebels.

The idea that Humza Yousaf could be forced out before the next UK general election should be highly improbable.

The problem for the First Minister is that it is anything but.

Polling suggests voters weren’t particularly enamoured with Mr Yousaf to begin with. And that was before his party became embroiled in a high-profile financial probe.

While voters won’t get a chance to cast their verdict on the new First Minister until 2026, if polls start to show a significant dent in the SNP’s electoral prospects, that can only mean trouble for the man at the helm.

The anger of his colleagues and the wider SNP base could become a dangerous – potentially lethal – force.

And it is something that could be well be ignited by potential flash points in the months ahead.

Will SNP finances prove a reality check?

It is not beyond the realms of possibility that Nicola Sturgeon might soon be questioned by police, as her husband and the former SNP treasurer were.

Nicola Sturgeon leaving her home with a stern expression.
Does Nicola Sturgeon have questions to answer now? Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock.

Then there’s the not-so small matter of the looming deadline for the party to secure auditors and file accounts – a deadline which they are currently on course to miss.

Aside from being a concrete example of the party’s financial troubles, this would also mean a loss of nearly £1.2m of public funding for the SNP Westminster group and, as a result, potential staff lay-offs.

Mr Yousaf has stressed that the party’s finances are on a “steady footing’’. But there must surely come a point when these optimistic assurances that all is well make contact with reality.

When that moment comes, which it inevitably will in one form or another, the First Minister might find himself having to fight to defend the crown he has only just won.

