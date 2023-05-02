JIM SPENCE: Joanna Cherry gender row cancellation is a dark day for Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Joanna Cherry gender row cancellation is a dark day for Scotland

An event featuring SNP MP Joanna Cherry has been called off because staff at the comedy club objected to her views on gender. Who's next, asks Jim Spence, Catholics? Muslims? Disabled people?

Joanna Cherry speaking an a demonstration against the Scottish Government's gender recognition reform bill.
Joanna Cherry is an opponent of her own party's gender reform proposals. Image: Lesley Martin/PA Wire.
By Jim Spence

Remember the grim phrase which once faced those seeking lodgings in boarding houses in the fifties and sixties? ‘No Blacks, no Irish’.

It’s unimaginable that such discrimination could be allowed today.

But The Stand comedy club has opened itself up to such accusations this week, and this performance is no laughing matter.

The staff in the Edinburgh establishment aren’t refusing folk on the grounds of their colour or Celtic heritage. They’re declining to allow Joanna Cherry to perform there on the basis that, according to them, she holds anti-trans views.

Bosses issued a statement regarding Cherry’s participation in The Stand’s Edinburgh Fringe programme.

In it they said the MP and KC, a high profile lesbian, had been informed that key operational staff are unwilling to work at the event if she is allowed to speak.

The writer Jim Spence next to a quote: "Many folk are watching with mounting concern as, bit by bit, Scotland begins to resemble a rather dark place."

To complicate matters, Tommy Sheppard, a director of the club, is an SNP MP and party colleague of Cherry’s, who sits with her in the House of Commons.

Aside from the fact that Cherry denies that she holds any anti-trans views, who might the militants decide they can’t accommodate next?

Catholics? Muslims? Disabled people?

Experts question legality of Joanna Cherry cancellation

Staff have apparently claimed they would feel unsafe at the event if Cherry is allowed to speak.

I’m not sure if they’ve seen Joanna Cherry, but she’s no Tyson Fury.

And not only have bosses at The Stand backed and indulged the petty whims and biases of their employees, they may also, according to learned legal scholars, have broken the law.

Michael Foran, lecturer in public law at Glasgow University, has pointed out: “You are entitled not to be unlawfully discriminated against in the provision of goods and services.”

He says the law ensures that protected characteristics such as sex, race, sexual orientation, religion, or protected philosophical beliefs mean it is illegal to discriminate against those they apply to.

Roddy Dunlop, KC and Dean of the Faculty of Advocates, has also warned: “We are in dangerous territory here” and urged those cheering on The Stand to be careful what they wish for.

Campaigners hold placards with slogans such as 'Women are angry, ignore us at your peril' and 'I don't have a gender identity'.
Joanna Cherry spoke at a demonstration outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, ahead of the vote on the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill. Image: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

“How will you feel when staff at another venue claim that they won’t serve Trans people, or gay people, or Christians?” he asked on Twitter.

“You ok with that?”

Joanna Cherry cancellation comes amid wider party strife

The whole matter is murky.

And it is set against the background of the ongoing civil war raging within a party which has forgotten that its there to run the country, not to indulge in student politics and petty infighting.

Cherry, a long-standing opponent of SNP proposals to make it easier for transgender people to self-identify, has traditionally been seen as being on the Sturgeon-critical side of the party, while Sheppard might be regarded as in the Sturgeon camp.

It all makes me wonder if, increasingly, folk might conclude that we’re deluding ourselves into thinking that an independent Scotland – if it ever happens – would be the fairer and more just place that some of us had hoped for.

Tommy Sheppard behind a lectern with the SNP slogan 'Stronger for Scotland'.
Tommy Sheppard is a director of The Stand comedy club.

When a business directed by a senior politician, such as Sheppard, is prepared to appease the infantile and bigoted posturing of junior staff when deciding who will be allowed onto its stage, it does not bode well for a country claiming to be progressive.

Many folk are watching with mounting concern as, bit by bit, Scotland begins to resemble a rather dark place.

Trial by jury is threatened. Women are physically stopped from seeing a film at Edinburgh University by men purporting to represent trans women. And now a leading politician and lawyer is denied entry to an event, to which she had been invited, in order to satisfy the capricious arrogance of intolerant, jumped-up employees.

Given all of that, Joanna Cherry’s ban from a comedy club is anything but a joke.

It’s deadly serious.

