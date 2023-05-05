LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee musician India Rose might have the recipe for success

The meal prep scene is pretty popular just now. You know? Those meal kits that arrive at your door with all the ingredients ready for you to prepare at home yourself.

I enjoy knowing there’s already something in the fridge and that I don’t need to worry about counting the macros or going over the top with the amount on my plate (which is my biggest problem because I am greedy).

But it turns out there’s a new meal prep gal on the block. And not only is this one local, she has an inspirational story to share too.

‘Mums Menu’ is run by India Rose from Dundee, who is also a local urban hip-hop musician.

India was brought up in a very musical family.

Her dad is a singer and guitarist and her mum played many instruments.

You could say music is in her blood, and she started writing songs at the age of 17.

Sadly India’s dad died when she was just 19. It must have been a tough time, but she told me that writing rap allowed her to express how she was feeling.

And this has led her to where she is today.

Music is India’s main passion, and Mum’s Menu is how she plans to make it happen.

Making meals to make music

She has already gathered a loyal Scottish fan base and has a manager Kirsty who is also her best friend.

Together they have launched Socialeyes.ltd which is their way of highlighting social issues through music and art.

India is planning to release an album by the end of the year. But studio time and all the associated costs don’t come cheap. And so she has started the meal prep venture so she can fund her music career.

India is a mother-of-three herself. But the name Mums Menu is a nod to her family heritage.

Her grandparents are from Trinidad and Tobego and she has incorporated her Caribbean roots into her meals.

The recipe for her favourite signature dish was given to her by her mum and it’s been passed on through generations of her family.

I’m desperate to try the Trinidad chicken for myself and I’ve already spoken to India about getting my order in.

India Rose is reaching for the stars

I follow India and Mums Menu on Instagram and I’m amazed at how she does it all.

Her youngest is only six months old. She has a blossoming music career. And now she’s added a meal prep business to the mix. She must be exhausted.

It’s great to be able to support local enterprises though. And I love to see people working towards where they want to be in life.

Her food looks amazing. And knowing that by getting an order in I am helping India to pursue her dreams in music… it’s a no brainer.

So now, if you’ll just excuse me, I am off to clean out my fridge and make way for some more meals.