LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee musician India Rose might have the recipe for success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee musician India Rose might have the recipe for success

Mum, musician, meal kit entrepreneur... Lynne Hoggan meets Dundee performer India Rose and wonders if there is there anything she can't do.

Dundee musician India Rose has launched a meal prep business to boost her performing career. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee musician India Rose has launched a meal prep business to boost her performing career. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Lynne Hoggan

The meal prep scene is pretty popular just now. You know? Those meal kits that arrive at your door with all the ingredients ready for you to prepare at home yourself.

I enjoy knowing there’s already something in the fridge and that I don’t need to worry about counting the macros or going over the top with the amount on my plate (which is my biggest problem because I am greedy).

But it turns out there’s a new meal prep gal on the block. And not only is this one local, she has an inspirational story to share too.

‘Mums Menu’ is run by India Rose from Dundee, who is also a local urban hip-hop musician.

The writer Lynne Hoggan next to a quote: "Her food looks amazing. And knowing that by getting an order in I am helping India to pursue her dreams in music... it's a no brainer."

India was brought up in a very musical family.

Her dad is a singer and guitarist and her mum played many instruments.

You could say music is in her blood, and she started writing songs at the age of 17.

Sadly India’s dad died when she was just 19. It must have been a tough time, but she told me that writing rap allowed her to express how she was feeling.

And this has led her to where she is today.

India Rose performing on stage
India Rose performing in Dundee in 2018. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Music is India’s main passion, and Mum’s Menu is how she plans to make it happen.

Making meals to make music

She has already gathered a loyal Scottish fan base and has a manager Kirsty who is also her best friend.

Together they have launched Socialeyes.ltd which is their way of highlighting social issues through music and art.

India is planning to release an album by the end of the year. But studio time and all the associated costs don’t come cheap. And so she has started the meal prep venture so she can fund her music career.

India Rose leaning against a wall
India Rose.

India is a mother-of-three herself. But the name Mums Menu is a nod to her family heritage.

Her grandparents are from Trinidad and Tobego and she has incorporated her Caribbean roots into her meals.

The recipe for her favourite signature dish was given to her by her mum and it’s been passed on through generations of her family.

I’m desperate to try the Trinidad chicken for myself and I’ve already spoken to India about getting my order in.

India Rose is reaching for the stars

I follow India and Mums Menu on Instagram and I’m amazed at how she does it all.

Her youngest is only six months old. She has a blossoming music career. And now she’s added a meal prep business to the mix. She must be exhausted.

It’s great to be able to support local enterprises though. And I love to see people working towards where they want to be in life.

Her food looks amazing. And knowing that by getting an order in I am helping India to pursue her dreams in music… it’s a no brainer.

So now, if you’ll just excuse me, I am off to clean out my fridge and make way for some more meals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Craig Fraser, head of operations with That Bar Lounge and The Loft nightclub. Perth. Image: Bannerman Media
That Bar: Anger as Perth venue told to remove outdoor tables
3
The entrance to Camperdown Park in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Road closures and parking plans confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee
4
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
5
Mill Street, Perth. Image: Google Street View
Police probe reports man acted inappropriately towards teenage girl on Perth bus
6
The parked vehicle damaged by the Perth Road collision was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied
Man, 23, arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Dundee
7
Michael 'Bomber' Harris made allegations against his ex-wife Rebecca Egerton-Jones.
Ex-military wife cleared of stalking husband at Leuchars Army Base
8
John Carswell loved cycling. Image: Carswell family
John Carswell: Arbroath dad’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by outpouring of grief since road accident tragedy
9
Police outside The Selkie on Exchange Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The Selkie: Man charged in connection with break-in at Dundee restaurant
10
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will be roaring his side on when they face Queen's Park in Friday night's live TV clash. Image: SNS.
How you can watch Dundee’s Championship title decider against Queen’s Park tonight on TV…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]