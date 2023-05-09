COURIER OPINION: RNLI bosses have duty to answer Arbroath lifeboat Mayday call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: RNLI bosses have duty to answer Arbroath lifeboat Mayday call

The RNLI has a long and proud association with Arbroath, which makes its reluctance to discuss plans to downgrade the town's lifeboat so painful for supporters.

Alex Smith, Arbroath lifeboat operations manager outside the town's RNLI station.
Alex Smith, Arbroath lifeboat operations manager. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By The Courier

“Will you answer our Mayday call?”

Those words – accompanied by a video of a woman in tears being comforted by a lifeboat crew and a plea to donate and become a ‘lifesaver’ – are among the first that greet you on the RNLI’s website.

It is a scene that perfectly encapsulates the vital work that lifeboat stations up and down the land do, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

And it is one that proves that volunteer lifeboat crews are not just an asset to the communities they serve, they are necessity.

Arbroath RNLI crew lined up in front of the town's lifeboat
Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith with the crew and their awards for bravery during Storm Arwen last year. Image: RNLI.

Without them, lives would be lost needlessly.

With them, those imperilled at sea have a fighting chance of making it home to their loved ones.

The selfless crew members who choose to put their own lives on the line in order to protect others are the true guardian angels of our coastlines.

But the recent decision to downgrade Arbroath lifeboat station’s boat from a full all-weather craft to a less capable inflatable RIB has shattered confidence in the Angus town, and led to the local crew raising a Mayday call of their own.

Large room packed with hundreds of people
Locals packed the Meadowbank Inn last week to register their unhappiness over an RNLI decision to downgrade the Arbroath lifeboat. Image: Paul Reid

The central issue is that the volunteers – and the wider community that supports the RNLI so wholeheartedly – simply do not understand why the status of the station is to be eroded.

And the fear is that a move to an inshore RIB will, ultimately, either compromise the safety of the crew or diminish the station’s operational sphere in the North Sea to such an extent that lives which may be saved today, could be lost tomorrow.

RNLI chiefs must answer Arbroath community concerns

The concern in the town – which has not been a stranger to tragedy at sea and which still has such a deep-rooted social and economic connection with the North Sea – is as palpable as it is understandable.

black and white photo of Robert Lindsay lifeboat in 1950s
Six crewmen died when the Arbroath lifeboat Robert Lindsay was lost in 1953. Image: Arbroath RNLI/Paul Reid.

In such a febrile atmosphere, the RNLI should be doing everything in its power to explain its decision making and pour calm on troubled waters.

Instead, it did little more than drop its Arbroath bombshell and run for cover.

That is not good enough for such proud and venerable institution.

The people of Arbroath owe a huge debt of gratitude to the RNLI for its incredible work over generations.

But  the unstinting charitable support provided by the Angus community to the RNLI at Arbroath and Montrose demands that when questions arise –  as they are right now – answers are forthcoming.

Respect, after all, is a two-way street.

Arbroath lifeboat crew members applauded by audience members
Applause for members of the Arbroath RNLI crew who were standing at the back of the packed room during last week’s meeting. Image: Paul Reid.

The Courier’s offer to host a public meeting in Arbroath to provide the RNLI with a platform to explain the rationale behind the downgrading decision is an open one.

We believe it is in the best interests of all involved – the RNLI, the local lifeboat crew and the community which it so steadfastly serves – for there to be a full open and honest public debate on the downgrade and, crucially, the decision making that led to it.

That is a conversation that may involve real challenge for the RNLI. But if the rationale is not explained fully then it is difficult to see how any party can move on.

The Mayday call has gone up from Arbroath.

The RNLI – like its operational crews – has a duty to answer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Owner Dale Elder assesses the damage to Bridgeview Station restaurant Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson
Windows of popular Dundee restaurant ‘smashed in break-in’
3
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington. Image: Grain and Sustain.
Shock as landlord ‘forces’ popular Fife shop to close
4
Horsey Reach sits on a bend of the River Tay in Stanley. Image: Verdala.
The amazing Perthshire home with Scotland’s ‘best river view’
5
Isla will join Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Junior Board of Directors this summer. Image: Supplied/Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Angus teen lands dream job to shape future of Blackpool Pleasure Beach
6
Lewis Brodie has been jailed for eight years. Image: YouTube.
Heavy metal musician jailed for eight years for Dundee rapes
7
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Disgraced Fife teacher arrested over schoolgirl affair – before charges dropped
8
The burn out vehicle. Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson
Minibus destroyed in ‘ferocious fire’ on Dundee street
9
Foy Vance co-wrote the closing song to Ed Sheeran's new album. Image: Babiradpicture/Shutterstock
Ed Sheeran ‘fell in love’ with Aberfeldy after visiting songwriter pal Foy Vance
10
CR0042651, Sheanne Mulholland, Dundee, Kathryn Rattray and Donna Holford-Lovell are taking over the Keiller Centre as the new Centre Management team. Picture shows; Kathryn Rattray and Donna Holford-Lovell in the Keiller Centre. Thursday 4th May, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
‘Big changes’ revealed as Keiller Centre’s new management team announced

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]