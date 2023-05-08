KIRSTY STRICKLAND: My ‘live and let live’ ethos crumbled to dust during coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: My ‘live and let live’ ethos crumbled to dust during coronation

Far from being a moving celebration of the UK’s ancient traditions and values, I found the whole spectacle quite grotesque.

King Charles III receives the St Edward's Crown during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.
King Charles III receives the St Edward's Crown during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.
By Kirsty Strickland

For the most part, I try and adopt a ‘live and let live’ approach to things that I don’t enjoy or understand, if I know they mean a lot to other people.

You’ll never catch me watching a football match but I get that, for some, it is a game they feel an intense emotional and personal connection with.

I feel this way about religion too. As a lapsed Catholic, I don’t follow one myself.

There’s no doubt a lot of people derive comfort and spiritual fulfilment from their faith and that can surely only be a good thing.

But I draw the line at the Monarchy.

During the coronation, my ‘live and let live’ ethos crumbled to dust.

Far from being a moving celebration of the UK’s ancient traditions and values, I found the whole spectacle quite grotesque.

‘Waste of money’

The day before the coronation I had my volunteering shift at the foodbank.

In recent months, it’s not uncommon to see a queue already formed outside in the street, over an hour before we actually open.

But on this day, it was unusually quiet.

I asked one of the long-standing volunteers why that might be, and she said that the foodbank is always less busy in the weeks after the government’s cost-of-living payments hit people’s bank accounts.

Despite what some right-wing newspapers would have you believe, people don’t go through the process of seeking a referral to a foodbank for the fun of it.

If people have enough money to buy food, they will buy food.

Crowds line the Mall after the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
The Royal Box during the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Image: Kin Cheung/PA Wire.
The Royal Box during the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Image: Kin Cheung/PA Wire.

They don’t queue outside in the rain, explain their circumstances to a support worker and wait to receive their provisions because they’ve spotted an opportunity to obtain some free pasta and tins of beans.

They do it because they have to, because humans need food to survive and they don’t have any.

The reported £250m the coronation cost was a colossal waste of money when so many ordinary people are hovering on the edge of total destitution.

There is no justification for spending tax-payers’ money to celebrate a new King.

Especially when that man’s bank account is already bloated and fit to burst after decades of being in receipt of public money.

‘Met unfit for purpose’

That so many peaceful protesters were arrested for demonstrating their opposition to the Royal monstrosity is a disgrace.

On Saturday, we saw pre-emptive arrests of people who had done absolutely nothing wrong.

They were arrested for holding opinions that – during that one, ridiculous day – were deemed too controversial to be aired publicly.

The Met Police continues to demonstrate why it has long lost the trust of ordinary Londoners.

Their heavy-handed approach will have solidified in many people’s minds the belief that the force isn’t fit for purpose.

Who can forget the scenes in the aftermath of Sarah Everard’s murder?

That was when officers pinned women – who had gathered peacefully to show their fury and disgust at the murderous actions of one of the force’s own – to the ground.

The UK government’s Public Order Act that gave the green light for the anti-democratic arrests we saw during the coronation wouldn’t look out of place in any despot country.

A member of the anti-monarchist protest group Republic holds a placard against King Charles III. Image: Krisztian Elek/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.
A member of the anti-monarchist protest group Republic holds a placard against King Charles III. Image: Krisztian Elek/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.

The coronation was a desperate – expensive – attempt by the UK to show its strength.

The UK government cheerfully handed over our money to pay for it because they hoped it would serve as a distraction from the dire state the country has fallen into under their watch.

But no showy display of solid-gold carriages and crowns adorned with precious diamonds can disguise the fact that poverty is on the rise and living standards are falling.

If we can’t afford a social security system that provides dignity and security to all, then we can’t afford our new King either.

Beard bother

In their infinite wisdom, the head honchos at Police Scotland have decided that all front line officers must now be clean-shaven.

The bye-bye beards policy, which will come in later this month, is said to be necessary so that police officers can wear specialist FFP3 masks.

Some have questioned the science behind the decision and it’s been reported that four officers are taking legal action against the new policy.

In all honesty, have we not suffered enough?

Is the world not already a grim enough place, without one of the few good things (men with beards) being snatched away from us?

There are few exceptions…men look better with beards.

I will defend until my dying breath the right of men to grow gorgeous facial hair.

There are very few exceptions to the rule that all men look better with beards.

I love being a woman. The only time I feel a twang of regret that I wasn’t born the opposite sex is when I imagine the endless fun I could have if only I could grow a decent beard.

Like the Police Scotland guidance, this might not be entirely scientific, but I am of the firm belief that beards make men more cheerful.

Maybe it’s because their faces are warm and cosy, or maybe it’s just because they know how damn handsome they look – but it’s definitely a thing.

When Police Scotland inevitably scraps this silly policy, they should gift hairy officers some beard oil by way of apology for causing unnecessary fear and alarm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
3
The flat is at Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield. Image: Auction House Scotland
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
4
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
2
5
Dundee owner Tim Keyes (centre) and managing director John Nelms (left) watch on as Dundee beat Queen's Park on Friday. Image: SNS.
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms on promotion, player contracts, stadium and Gary…
6
Teenager Adam Shaw hit a boy on the head with a Smirnoff bottle. DCT Media
Drunk Kirrie teen smashed Smirnoff bottle over boy’s head in unprovoked park assault
7
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
8
Staff getting ready to welcome customers on the opening night in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Revisit iconic Dundee building where A side was Rick’s Disco and B side was…
9
Locals - including in St Andrews - will enjoy warmer conditions. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Temperatures to hit 17°C for bank holiday Monday as Tayside and Fife set for…
10
Dr Joe Morrow, Lord Lyon, attended the King's Coronation. Image: Gary Calton/The Observer/PA Wire/Loyd Lyon
‘I used to be a Dundee councillor – now I’ve played key roles in…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]