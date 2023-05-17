STEVE FINAN: Broughty Ferry 20-minute neighbourhood critics aren’t all cranks and conspiracy theorists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Broughty Ferry 20-minute neighbourhood critics aren’t all cranks and conspiracy theorists

The 20-minute neighbourhood model being suggested for Broughty Ferry is social engineering, and insulting doubters won't win their support.

Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
The 20-minute neighbourhood is the latest buzzword in town planning and some think Broughty Ferry would make a perfect location. Others aren't so sure. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Steve Finan

An article in this week’s paper told us Broughty Ferry would make an ideal ’20-minute neighbourhood’.

That might, or might not, be a good thing. No one knows.

However, the article also referenced phrases such as “conspiracy theories” and “fringe critics”. These are phrases which commonly occur elsewhere in discussions around this topic.

There were also denials that 20-minute neighbourhoods are intended to restrict movement.

Is that true?

The writer Steve Finan next to a quote: "We should always be wary of politicians and academics attempting to shut down debate and blinker, bully, or insult us into accepting their plans."

The 20-minute theory is to have the population living, working, shopping, and socialising locally. Everything within a short walk or cycle.

What else can that mean but less movement?

You are giving in to your confirmation bias if you can’t see that 20-minute neighbourhoods are an attempt to alter how we live.

For one thing, if there’s no need to travel far there’s no need to own a car.

view of Broughty Ferry with parked cars and pedestrians.
Broughty Ferry is being touted as the perfect model for 20-minute neighbourhoods. Image: DC Thomson.

Let’s call a spade a spade, it is social engineering whether it’s done with a benign and beneficial aim or not.

We are used to this. War chiefs, kings, clerics, and politicians have been dictating how others live and think since we got up on our hind legs.

Low emission zones and social housing amid new-build private housing are examples of modern social engineering.

But I visit friends and relatives in far-flung parts. I might work, play, socialise, visit a library in Scrabster, Skye, or Stranraer. Maybe I want to follow my football team and climb Munros.

Traffic congestion in the centre of Dundee.
Dundee’s low emission zone is intended to reduce air pollution caused by traffic. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

I might leave my area every day just because I want to.

What if I don’t want to give up my car?

Too many questions around 20-minute neighbourhood model

One of the many things missing from these airy-fairy visions is a description of the arrangements to ensure I can still easily do all these things.

Will straying outwith a 20-minute zone in a car be discouraged by fines?

Man in city centre holding placard saying 'No 15-minute city, no World Economic Forum, no Communist technocracy'.
Before 20-minute neighbourhoods, there were 15-minute cities – and these too were controversial. Image: Shutterstock.
Bus shelter graffiti which reads '15 min cities r evil will take our freedom'
Bus shelter graffiti in Weston-Super-Mare. Image: Shutterstock.

Will there be A-rated zones for the rich, B-rated ones for the poor? Ghettoes for Gammas?

That is an intentionally inflammatory statement. But anyone with even a loose understanding of human nature will know that Huxley-inspired references, however “bizarre”, will be made and will require an answer.

I aim my main comment at how the message is framed.

Don’t just tell us your fond imaginings of a utopian 20-minute neighbourhood for affluent areas like The Ferry. Tell us your plans for poorer areas. That’s the far more difficult thing that needs explained.

We should always be wary of politicians and academics attempting to shut down debate and blinker, bully, or insult us into accepting their plans.

Many folk, I’m one, are not by nature blind followers. We will always ask questions.

Government and academia should stop treating us like inferiors while they, in their high and mighty positions, know best and are beyond challenge.

To ridicule any who have questions as bizarre conspiracy theorists is arrogant and patronising.

