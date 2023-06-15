ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf’s misplaced loyalty to Sturgeon could take down him and his party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf’s misplaced loyalty to Sturgeon could take down him and his party

Humza Yousaf could have disassociated himself and his party from the controversy surrounding Nicola Sturgeon. His failure to do so may cost him dear.

Humza Yousaf seated next to Nicola Sturgeon, who is standing at her desk addressing the Scottish Parliament.
Humza Yousaf's political career has been intertwined with Nicola Sturgeon's but does his leadership of the SNP now risk being strangled by the association? Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
By Andrew Liddle

In politics – as in life – loyalty is often viewed as a virtue. It is a source of stability and a precursor to patronage. It helps leaders ride out difficult times and allows the ambitious to advance.

But loyalty in politics – quite literally in the case of someone like Julius Caesar – can cut both ways.

If a politician has become a liability, or overly ambitious, or tarnished, then remaining loyal to them risks damaging you and your party.

In this instance, loyalty can become not a virtue but a vice. Ruthlessness is the order of the day.

Nicola Sturgeon is a leader who understood this reality all too well.

The writer Andrew Liddle next to a quote: "Were the roles reversed, Sturgeon would have had no qualms in immediately cutting Yousaf loose."

As a leader, she fostered some loyal lieutenants, such as her long-standing deputy, John Swinney, who provided consistency and stability.

She supported them and they, in turn, supported her, even when the going got tough.

But Sturgeon was also a leader who knew when loyalty had run its course, and when it was time for ruthlessness to take over.

Throughout her near decade in office, she showed herself to be more than willing to throw overboard anyone who gave even the merest hint of capsizing the Sturgeon ship.

Many SNP politicians – not least former MP, now MSP, Michelle Thomson – quickly came to realise that Sturgeon’s unassailability came in large part from her cold and calculated willingness to dispose of friends as well as enemies.

Nicols Sturgeon smiling as she walks down a street with former MP and SNP party colleague Michelle Thomson.
Nicola Sturgeon with Michelle Thomson who was also at the centre of a financial probe by police investigating donations to the Women for Independence group.

After his predecessor’s recent arrest, Humza Yousaf has himself had to wrestle with this reality.

Humza Yousaf’s support for Nicola Sturgeon goes beyond defence

In some ways, Humza Yousaf’s decision not to suspend Nicola Sturgeon and instead remain loyal to her can be viewed as worthy of praise, at least in terms of its impact on the moral character of our politics.

Politicians – like everyone else – should be given the benefit of the doubt. And – in cases where the police become involved – they should, of course, be presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

The problem is that Yousaf’s loyalty to Sturgeon goes well beyond a promotion of probity and into the politically disastrous.

Humza Yousaf at the centre of a large group of photographers and reporters filming him on their mobile phones inside the Scottish Parliament.
Humza Yousaf stint as First Minister has been overshadowed by questions about Nicola Sturgeon and the investigation into SNP finances. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Far from just defending her right to defend herself, Yousaf has been repeatedly and seemingly unstoppably effusive in his praise for his predecessor.

She is the “most impressive politician in Europe” – news to Merkel and Macron – who “trashed [the opposition] in every single election” – news to voters in 2014.

Yousaf himself is far from alone in this. In an utterly bewildering move, the entire SNP parliamentary group agreed to send the former First Minister flowers following her arrest.

The SNP has, of course, long been enamoured with all things Scandinavian, but this latest bout of Stockholm Syndrome risks not just Yousaf’s future as First Minister, but the political future of the entire SNP as well.

Nicola Sturgeon would not have shown Humza Yousaf the same mercy

Almost whatever turn events now take – and it must be noted that Nicola Sturgeon has strongly protested her innocence of any wrongdoing – Humza Yousaf and the SNP will be associated with the outcome.

By professing his loyalty, the new First Minister has missed the chance to disassociate himself and his party from potential trouble in the future.

Rather than tossing the problematic person overboard before they risk capsizing the ship, Yousaf has not just kept them onboard but praised their seamanship.

The great irony here – and it is one that has been lost on no one except, perhaps, the new First Minister himself – is that, were the roles reversed, Nicola Sturgeon would have had no qualms in immediately cutting Humza Yousaf loose.

Whatever her other failings as a leader, she understood that once you reached a certain point in politics, you have to be ruthless.

Otherwise, like Yousaf, you end up being loyal to a fault.

