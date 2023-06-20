MARTEL MAXWELL: Overwhelming response made it worth sharing something so personal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Overwhelming response made it worth sharing something so personal

I recently discussed perimenopause and in my case, hitting full menopause. The response was incredible.

Martel Maxwell.
By Martel Maxwell

I knew it had been worth sharing something so personal ten minutes after my column had gone online.

That’s when the first menopausal message arrived.

“Thank goodness. I feel like I’m going mad. I’m angry, forgetful and irrational and at 40 I feel too young to be going through this but I am. Thank you.”

I’d discussed perimenopause and in my case, hitting full menopause – done and dusted by 45. The response was overwhelming.

One reader (Susie from Barnhill) said that, now 50 and experiencing all the symptoms from night sweats to weight gain, she feels shame when she remembers an incident half her lifetime ago.

“I was a 25 year old apprentice in a property company in Dundee and the receptionist was superb.

“She was promoted to office manager and kept us all right. She was funny, direct and smart.

“That lady was probably around my age now – 50 or so. She suddenly became really scatty and red of face. She seemed panicked and unsure of herself.

“And one day, she just didn’t come back. Handed in her notice. Gone”

‘I wish I’d been there for her’

Only now does Susie look back with almost certainty her colleague was going through menopause.

“It didn’t even hit my radar. I had no idea. No one did. I feel awful. I wish she’d felt she could have talked to someone. I wish I’d been there for her.”

There’s a serious side to this borne out in statistics, with an estimated one in ten women giving up their jobs because of the menopause.

Martel on location while filming for Homes under the Hammer.

All that talent and expertise shelved because of the gripping anxiety than can come as our oestrogen levels plummet.

How awful to think they give up their independence, years of progress and income because they feel they are no longer good enough.

Another reader, a mum whose son plays sports with mine, came to say hello last weekend.

“It’s brilliant we’re talking about this,” she said, “A lady I know told me she’s been feeling awful but that she’s just got to get on with it and stop moaning.

The average age in the UK to experience menopause is 51.

“Eventually it will pass. I asked her how long she’d felt awful and she said ‘the best part of ten years’.

“A decade! That’s some wait.”

One email was from a man – a husband who laughed along with my admissions of forgetting the word for carpet and finding food in all manner of places it shouldn’t be.

He’d tried to be as supportive as he could through his wife’s symptoms and rather sweetly bought a fan to blow cold air to help through her night sweats.

But there was one unexpected sign of forgetfulness he struggled with – when his wife started calling him by her ex-husband’s name.

It took a while but they’re learning to laugh about it. Now, if it happens, he replies by calling her the name of his ex.

Chat rearranged

One person who got in touch – who I also know – enjoyed reading some very familiar feelings and suggested coffee to chat all things hormonal.

The date was set, the venue chosen and we were both looking forward to a natter at 9.30am on Monday after we’d dropped our kids at school.

It got to 11am and my blood ran cold. I’d forgotten and felt awful.

“You should have called me,” I texted. “I’m so sorry. Were you sitting there just waiting? I feel terrible.”

And she replied: “Oh my goodness…I forgot too!”

We decided to reschedule our chat about forgetfulness for another day. Who knows, this time, we might even remember.

