STEVE FINAN: £80M investment snub has shown Dundee politicians for the spineless drones they are

Dundee’s jute empire fell. Timex and Michelin shut and NCR shrank. Levi left. Ford promised to set up a giant plant. It didn’t happen.

Not being granted “investment zone” status is another blow of that magnitude. It is a crime Dundee was passed over by this joint SNP-Tory decision.

This was the most important prize available in this parliamentary cycle, and Dundee is clearly more in need of an £80 million “levelling up” boost than Aberdeen or Glasgow.

The gross domestic product of Scottish regions (2021 figures) shows Edinburgh on £25.6 billion. Next are Glasgow (£23.8bn) and Aberdeen (£17.4bn).

Angus and Dundee is ninth (yes NINTH) on £6bn.

The universities and James Hutton Institute would have used investment zone status to develop a world-class life sciences innovation district. It would have attracted the best of companies and created top quality jobs.

The city’s computer gaming industry could have had a mega power-up.

And if we’re angry at the snub we should be incandescent at the response from our elected leaders.

Because what did our four Dundee MPs and MSPs say when this was announced?

Not a word.

Dundee SNP representatives silent on investment zone decision

It’s at times like this a city needs leaders, not party lackeys.

But our MSP Shona Robison appears to have been at the decision-making cheese and wine party with Tory “Levelling Up” (so-called) Minister Michael Gove.

She should have been fearing: “How am I going to explain this? There will be hell to pay.”

But there was no need to worry. She knew Stewart Hosie, Chris Law and Joe FitzPatrick don’t have the fire in their bellies to make real complaints.

And she’s right.

Did any of them give scathing interviews, write excoriating newspaper articles? Did they threaten to resign the SNP whip?

No. They wouldn’t give up their pay cheques, but they gave up the city’s equivalent without a squeak.

At the very least, the feeble foursome should have leveraged a cast-iron, publicly-stated guarantee that something will now be brought to the town as recompense.

Council leader the sole voice of dissent

And city councillors, what have you done – apart from leader John Alexander raising the matter with Michael Gove and writing a letter to Holyrood which included the word “disappointed”?

That’ll have them shaking in their boots.

Have you set up a petition of protest? A condemnatory motion at council? A march on Holyrood? A collective threat to resign?

Or anything? Anything at all? A word, a gesture, a shake of the head?

Nothing. You are left looking like spineless, dull-eyed drones – too subservient to criticise your party masters.

I note Labour’s Michael Marra, at least, making some noise. The SNP/Tory joint response will be interesting. If they bother responding.

That investment zone would have benefited us for decades. This could have been a historic moment. Instead, our representatives let it slip through their fingers.

They have presided over a loss to Dundee as bad as the neglect of the Thatcher era.

Mark this day, all of you. This meek acquiescence will be remembered as your legacy to the city.

Blistering, embarrassing, unforgiveable shame on all of you.