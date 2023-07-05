STEVE FINAN: £80M investment snub has shown Dundee politicians for the spineless drones they are

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

STEVE FINAN: £80M investment snub has shown Dundee politicians for the spineless drones they are

Every Dundee politician should be raising hell after the city lost out on £80 million in government support. But that would mean criticising the party, and that would never do.

Portraits of Dundee SNP MPs and MSPs Chris Law, Shona Robison, Stuart Hosie and Joe FitzPatrick against backdrop of River Tay and Dundee.
Why aren't Dundee SNP MPs and MSPs Chris Law, Shona Robison, Stewart Hosie and Joe FitzPatrick speaking out about the failure to secure investment zone status?
By Steve Finan

Dundee’s jute empire fell. Timex and Michelin shut and NCR shrank. Levi left. Ford promised to set up a giant plant. It didn’t happen.

Not being granted “investment zone” status is another blow of that magnitude. It is a crime Dundee was passed over by this joint SNP-Tory decision.

This was the most important prize available in this parliamentary cycle, and Dundee is clearly more in need of an £80 million “levelling up” boost than Aberdeen or Glasgow.

The gross domestic product of Scottish regions (2021 figures) shows Edinburgh on £25.6 billion. Next are Glasgow (£23.8bn) and Aberdeen (£17.4bn).

Angus and Dundee is ninth (yes NINTH) on £6bn.

The writer Steve Finan next to a quote: "They have presided over a loss to Dundee as bad as the neglect of the Thatcher era."

The universities and James Hutton Institute would have used investment zone status to develop a world-class life sciences innovation district. It would have attracted the best of companies and created top quality jobs.

The city’s computer gaming industry could have had a mega power-up.

And if we’re angry at the snub we should be incandescent at the response from our elected leaders.

Because what did our four Dundee MPs and MSPs say when this was announced?

Not a word.

Dundee SNP representatives silent on investment zone decision

It’s at times like this a city needs leaders, not party lackeys.

But our MSP Shona Robison appears to have been at the decision-making cheese and wine party with Tory “Levelling Up” (so-called) Minister Michael Gove.

Suited and spectacled Michael Give MP walking past photographer with folders under his arm.
Michael Gove’s investment zone announcement was good news for Aberdeen and Glasgow and a terrible blow for Dundee.

She should have been fearing: “How am I going to explain this? There will be hell to pay.”

But there was no need to worry. She knew Stewart Hosie, Chris Law and Joe FitzPatrick don’t have the fire in their bellies to make real complaints.

And she’s right.

Did any of them give scathing interviews, write excoriating newspaper articles? Did they threaten to resign the SNP whip?

No. They wouldn’t give up their pay cheques, but they gave up the city’s equivalent without a squeak.

Nicola Sturgeon addresses a group of SNP MSPs, including Chris Law and Stuart Hosie, at the V&A Dundee museum following their election to the Scottish Parliament in December 2019.
Chris Law and Stewart Hosie, back row, fifth and sixth from right, among the SNP winners being congratulated by Nicola Sturgeon following the 2019 Holyrood election. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

At the very least, the feeble foursome should have leveraged a cast-iron, publicly-stated guarantee that something will now be brought to the town as recompense.

Council leader the sole voice of dissent

And city councillors, what have you done – apart from leader John Alexander raising the matter with Michael Gove and writing a letter to Holyrood which included the word “disappointed”?

That’ll have them shaking in their boots.

Have you set up a petition of protest? A condemnatory motion at council? A march on Holyrood? A collective threat to resign?

Or anything? Anything at all? A word, a gesture, a shake of the head?

Nothing. You are left looking like spineless, dull-eyed drones – too subservient to criticise your party masters.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander standing in front of a large metal sculpture of a whale at Dundee waterfront.
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander has been asking questions about the investment zone snub. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

I note Labour’s Michael Marra, at least, making some noise. The SNP/Tory joint response will be interesting. If they bother responding.

That investment zone would have benefited us for decades. This could have been a historic moment. Instead, our representatives let it slip through their fingers.

They have presided over a loss to Dundee as bad as the neglect of the Thatcher era.

Mark this day, all of you. This meek acquiescence will be remembered as your legacy to the city.

Blistering, embarrassing, unforgiveable shame on all of you.

