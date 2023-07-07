LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I’m proud to be a part of Dundee Race for Life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I’m proud to be a part of Dundee Race for Life

Race for Life returns to Dundee later this month and Lynne is looking forward to playing a small part in a special day.

Women in pink wigs and Race for Life T shirts waving at the finish line of Race for Life Dundee in 2022.
Faces in the crowd at Race for Life in Dundee in 2022. Image. Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Lynne Hoggan

It’s the 30th year of Race for Life this year. And I’m lucky enough – and honoured – to have been working alongside the fab team who organise it for more than a decade.

The first event I hosted was at Hopetoun house, in West Lothian. Since then I’ve been all over Scotland helping out at the Cancer Research UK fundraiser.

I’ve done Glasgow, Falkirk, Fife and Aberdeen, which was just at the weekend. And I’m thrilled to say my next one will be close to home – at Camperdown Park in Dundee – on July 30.

For me, it’s a privilege. The event itself is so heart warming. And with the participants all having different reasons for doing it, it’s such a special event for everyone involved.

The writer Lynne Hoggan next to a quote: "You can dress up, bring the dog and even get the kids involved."

Some may be doing it for themselves, or for a family member who has been affected by cancer. Others do it to help future generations.

One group in Aberdeen was called the Walking 9 to 5 Gang. They did if for a friend who has recently died, and when they came across the finish line they all linked arms and cheered.

woman wearing a pink T shirt with a photo on the back and the words 'I am racing for Vivian Milne'.
A participant in Race for Life Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

There were smiles, tears and lots of hugs.

Everyone has a story and I’ve met so many amazing people.

Race for Life Dundee is latest in a long and successful line

The first Race for Life was in London in 1994, and it’s come a long way since then.

It started as a women-only gathering, It opened its doors to men in 2019.

There are now events held everywhere, and more than £900 million has been raised for Cancer Research UK.

Four women in Camperdown Park, Dundee, wearing pink wigs and Race for Life T shirts with a man's photo on the front, and his name Paul Raeburn.
A group of women at the 2022 Race for Life in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

There have also been major steps forward in the fight against cancer.

In the 1970s, just one in four people in the UK could expect to survive cancer for 10 years or more. Today, with the help of research, it’s two in four.

There’s still a lot more to be done but it’s people like you, getting out and taking part and fundraising, who are helping to save lives.

See you at the finish line

If you haven’t yet signed up for Dundee, please come along. You can take it at your own pace –  walk, jog or run it – and I guarantee you won’t regret it.

Group of runners taking part in Race for Life in Camperdown Park Dundee in 2022.
Runners in the 2022 Race for Life in Camperdown park, Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Women in pink Race for Life T shirts, one in a ballet tutu and walking a beagle on a pink lead.
Some Race for Life Dundee participants took things at a slower pace. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

You can dress up, bring the dog and even get the kids involved.

My friend made packed lunches for our first one and by half way round the 5k the sandwiches were being passed around.

This time I’ll be on stage and at the finish line, cheering everyone on.

Lynne Hoggan holding a microphone and smiling for a selfie.
Lynne will be at the finish line for Race for Life Dundee.

And if you need any more persuasion, remember these two things.

One: you’ll get a medal.

And there’s no better feeling than nipping in to get your shopping afterwards with your medal still round your neck.

And two: don’t forget the treats after.

Because calories don’t count after a 5k or a 10k. And you’ll have more than earned the right to reward yourself with a Chinese takeaway, wine and chocolate.

