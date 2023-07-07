LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I’m proud to be a part of Dundee Race for Life

It’s the 30th year of Race for Life this year. And I’m lucky enough – and honoured – to have been working alongside the fab team who organise it for more than a decade.

The first event I hosted was at Hopetoun house, in West Lothian. Since then I’ve been all over Scotland helping out at the Cancer Research UK fundraiser.

I’ve done Glasgow, Falkirk, Fife and Aberdeen, which was just at the weekend. And I’m thrilled to say my next one will be close to home – at Camperdown Park in Dundee – on July 30.

For me, it’s a privilege. The event itself is so heart warming. And with the participants all having different reasons for doing it, it’s such a special event for everyone involved.

Some may be doing it for themselves, or for a family member who has been affected by cancer. Others do it to help future generations.

One group in Aberdeen was called the Walking 9 to 5 Gang. They did if for a friend who has recently died, and when they came across the finish line they all linked arms and cheered.

There were smiles, tears and lots of hugs.

Everyone has a story and I’ve met so many amazing people.

Race for Life Dundee is latest in a long and successful line

The first Race for Life was in London in 1994, and it’s come a long way since then.

It started as a women-only gathering, It opened its doors to men in 2019.

There are now events held everywhere, and more than £900 million has been raised for Cancer Research UK.

There have also been major steps forward in the fight against cancer.

In the 1970s, just one in four people in the UK could expect to survive cancer for 10 years or more. Today, with the help of research, it’s two in four.

There’s still a lot more to be done but it’s people like you, getting out and taking part and fundraising, who are helping to save lives.

See you at the finish line

If you haven’t yet signed up for Dundee, please come along. You can take it at your own pace – walk, jog or run it – and I guarantee you won’t regret it.

You can dress up, bring the dog and even get the kids involved.

My friend made packed lunches for our first one and by half way round the 5k the sandwiches were being passed around.

This time I’ll be on stage and at the finish line, cheering everyone on.

And if you need any more persuasion, remember these two things.

One: you’ll get a medal.

And there’s no better feeling than nipping in to get your shopping afterwards with your medal still round your neck.

And two: don’t forget the treats after.

Because calories don’t count after a 5k or a 10k. And you’ll have more than earned the right to reward yourself with a Chinese takeaway, wine and chocolate.