KEZIA DUGDALE: Our politics ARE toxic – and we need to fix more than Westminster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

KEZIA DUGDALE: Our politics ARE toxic – and we need to fix more than Westminster

The 'toxic culture' that prompted SNP MSP Mhairi Black to stand down is also preventing decent people from getting into politics in the first place.

SNP MSP Mhairi Black giving an interview in a TV studio.
Mhairi Black said the UK Parliament's 'toxic' culture' was a reason for her decision not to stand for the SNP at the next election. Image: Shutterstock.
By Kezia Dugdale

Mhairi Black is not the first woman to make an early exit from the political scene citing a toxic political culture. But wouldn’t it be lovely if she was the last?

I didn’t have to agree with Mhairi Black in order to understand her value in our political system.

Elected at just 20, she was a symbol of young people’s anger and agency.

Yes she represented a particular ideology and constitutional stand point, but she also embodied the possible for a whole generation.

If she could command the House of Commons aged 20, as a young gay woman from Paisley, you could do anything.

When someone shouts “toxic”, the default response in politics is to revert to your own experience and world view and say “let me tell you what’s toxic…”

So this is my turn.

The writer Kezia Dugdale next to a quote: "Why would anyone watching Mhairi Black walk away from politics want to fill her shoes?"

What’s toxic is waking each day and looking to Twitter for your daily news.

These days that’s like wading through blades of misogyny and anonymous abuse in search of a sliver of enlightenment.

Forgot Twitter for a second though – it’s dying and doing so slowly and painfully – and replace it with the morning radio.

While the language and tone here might be better, adding volume makes it a largely shouty and fractious experience.

What normal citizen wants to start the day listening to a well-briefed radio presenter try to get one over a well-drilled politician every day at 10 past the hour.

Mhiairi Black with a serious expression clapping in an audience.
Mhairi Black was seen as a rising star of the SNP, before Westminster’s ‘toxic politics’ made her reconsider her future.

This is combat over content.

It might make the headlines but it rarely makes news.

Blame for toxic politics goes beyond parties and press

You remember? Proper news. Well researched, in-depth information, accompanied by reasoned analysis.

For that you must buy a paper. Though even then, with many in the newspaper industry struggling, much of the news we read comes from the public relations industry or a political party press release.

All are reaching for the most dramatic headline, drawing their language from a Marvel comic book. X slams Y. Z hits back.

It’s all just a bit tiresome.

Close up of newspapers headlines, in a stack of folded papers.
The media must take some of the responsibility for our toxic politics, says Kezia. Image: Shutterstock.

Was it always like this? Possibly and it’s just that there’s more of it. More information, more competition.

The toxic political culture is not one individual’s fault, nor one party, one side or one paper.

It doesn’t actually matter who started it, we’re all complicit for playing a long.

So what’s to be done about it?

Toxic politics needn’t be the norm

Well we might be reaching a critical juncture.

Twitter, the driver and mood engine behind much of our political culture, does feel as if its days are numbered.

Silhouette of Twitter owner Elon Musk with Twitter symbol in the background.
Twitter’s reputation and fortunes have slumped since it was taken over by Elon Musk. Image: Shutterstock.

It now faces a serious challenger in the former of a new app, Threads, from Meta (the artist formerly known as Facebook).

Still advert free, it promises kinder conversations.

Are we naive to hope that’s possible?

Imagine if every politician and activist was to sign a covenant ahead of joining Threads: “Thou shalt not be a tw*t online”.

And imagine if there were actual penalties and meaningful punishments for breaking the rules.

My nearly three-year-old niece gets a sticker every time she’s kind, or shows some good behaviour at nursery. There’s a reward when she fills her sheet.

Perhaps Threads could dish out Clubcard points, Avios, or even a discount voucher for fuel.

I’m jesting, but only slightly.

The toxicity of politics won’t change without a common incentive to do so.

A combination of responsible social media outlets and well funded, sustainable investigative journalism that is prepared to focus on the quality of content, not the quantity of clicks, would be a good starting point.

Without that, why would anyone watching Mhairi Black walk away from politics want to fill her shoes?

More from Opinion

spoon, heroin, syringe against a black background.
COURIER OPINION: Scotland's drugs deaths crisis requires Westminster to be as bold as Holyrood
Women in pink wigs and Race for Life T shirts waving at the finish line of Race for Life Dundee in 2022.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I'm proud to be a part of Dundee Race for Life
SNP MSP Mhairi Black speaking in the House of Commons.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Mhairi Black is jumping before SNP gets the push
King Charles III leaving St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh following the service of thanksgiving, followed by Catherine, princess of Wales.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: More Scottish parties please Charles (as long as you're paying next time)
Fruit picker Jianu Elena Madacily harvesting strawberries under a polytunnel on a farm in Angus in 2017.
BRIAN HENDERSON: Fruit pickers ARE skilled workers - and ignoring farmers won't fix labour…
Close up of Boris Johnson with a serious expression against a black background.
STUART NICOLSON: Westminster system allowed 'chancer' Boris Johnson to flourish
Portraits of Dundee SNP MPs and MSPs Chris Law, Shona Robison, Stuart Hosie and Joe FitzPatrick against backdrop of River Tay and Dundee.
STEVE FINAN: £80M investment snub has shown Dundee politicians for the spineless drones they…
MasterChef winner Jamie Scott and wife Kelly seated at a restaurant table by a window with view of Broughty Ferry beach and the Tay estuary beyond.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Memories on the menu as MasterChef's Jamie Scott breathes new life into…
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf at the hospital bedside of an elderly man during a visit to mark the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
JIM SPENCE: My six-week wait for GP appointment tells me NHS needs intensive care
aerial view of City Quay, Dundee with city skyline behind.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: £3M City Quay plans are great news for Dundee dockland - but…