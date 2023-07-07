COURIER OPINION: Scotland’s drugs deaths crisis requires Westminster to be as bold as Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Scotland’s drugs deaths crisis requires Westminster to be as bold as Holyrood

Proposals to decriminalise drugs and introduce safe consumption rooms are radical, but no one said reducing deaths in Scotland would be easy.

spoon, heroin, syringe against a black background.
Scotland has the highest rate of drugs deaths in Europe. Image: Shutterstock.
By The Courier

Drugs deaths in Scotland fell last year. But the decline, to 1,330 from a record high of 1,339 the year before, was so paltry as to be almost meaningless.

It remained the highest drug-related death rate of any country in Europe. And no one is expecting any meaningful reduction when the latest annual figures are released in August.

The need for radical action to tackle this national crisis is clear then. And to be fair to the Scottish Government, that’s what it is now proposing.

Its new policy document suggests decriminalising the possession of drugs for personal supply. It also raises the creation of so-called ‘shooting galleries’, or consumption rooms, where users can take drugs under supervision, thus lowering the risk of fatal overdoses.

Scotland's drugs policy minister Elena Whitham standing outside the Scottish Parliament.
Scotland’s drugs policy minister Elena Whitham.

To no one’s great surprise, the issue has already turned into a political football.

Power over the Misuse of Drugs Act remains with Westminster and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak quickly ruled the measures out.

At Holyrood, Scottish Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Murdo Fraser, whose party has made much of its own Right to Recovery proposals, branded the suggestions “irresponsible”, saying they signal to young people that drug use is acceptable.

Change at Westminster can act in Holyrood’s favour

The cynical next step would be for the SNP to cry foul. To blame London and use the denials as a stick to batter Westminster, another weapon in the battle for independence.

But the Scottish Government is not entirely without agency here.

Joe FitzPatrick talking at a drugs death crisis conference in Glasgow.
Dundee West MSP Joe FitzPatrick talking at a drugs death crisis conference in Glasgow.

It could, and should, be doing more with the powers it has. It could be making additional funding available for drugs misuse services and in areas such as residential rehab and education.

And it should be mindful that the political landscape at Westminster might well be shifting.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves appeared to dash hopes that a Labour UK Government will be any more open to the ideas contained in the Holyrood paper, telling journalists covering her visit to Scotland: “The short answer is no.”

But Sir Keir Starmer has previously suggested he is more open to change, and has told The Courier he would not stand in the way of drug consumption rooms in Scotland if he becomes prime minister.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves alongside Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves alongside Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during a visit to Lanarkshire. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

As that prospect begins to look increasingly likely, voters are looking to the Labour leader to step up and offer bold and credible policies.

Decriminalisation may not be on the cards for England and Wales. But further devolution for Scotland would put the onus on Holyrood to deliver on its promises.

What’s certain here is that the status quo is not an option.

Those who demand radical action cannot throw up their hands in horror when that’s what is proposed.

And nor should they insult the many thousands of Scots who have lost their lives to drugs – and the loved ones looking for good to come from tragedy – by reducing their deaths to the level of a constitutional row.

More from The Courier

Lamp posts across Lochee Road following the incident. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Dundee road closed after car crash as eyewitnesses reveal youngster’s near miss
The tractor crashed into a ditch. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Drivers in Fife faced tailbacks after tractor crashed into ditch on the A92 near…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Speedy delivery and slow drive home
COURIER OPINION: Scotland’s drugs deaths crisis requires Westminster to be as bold as Holyrood
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United right to take studied approach in transfer market while Dundee…
Craig Wighton opened the scoring for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. versus St Johnstone. Image: Craig Brown.
Craig Wighton reveals reasons for tougher Dunfermline pre-season ahead of Hearts reunion
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn
Dundee-born SNP chief Stephen Flynn will stay in Westminster despite attacks from 'dregs of…
Keith Watson spent five years at Ross County before moving to Raith. Images: SNS and StatsBomb.
Scout Report: Where Raith Rovers new boy Keith Watson ranks high compared to Premiership…
Drug deaths in Dundee remain high.
Sir Keir Starmer faces international pressure to ease drug laws in Scotland if he…
Seb Ross (left) is keen to make an impact at Forfar after signing a one-year deal.
Seb Ross: I was the happiest man in Aberdeen when I heard Ray McKinnon…
Barry Road in Carnoustie.
Windows smashed after stones 'deliberately' lobbed at two homes in Carnoustie