STUART NICOLSON: Is support for independence enough to keep SNP afloat?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

STUART NICOLSON: Is support for independence enough to keep SNP afloat?

"Whatever bump the SNP may have taken recently in the polls, their opponents would be foolish to assume this signals long-term decline or realignment which pushes the SNP off its perch."

Independence activists wave Scotland flags during rally in Dundee.
Independence activists during a march on Reform Street in Dundee.
By Stuart Nicolson

Opinion polls occasionally throw up quirks worth pondering, such as one that is currently evident in Scottish polling.

That’s to say, support for independence has been consistently ahead of backing for the SNP in a number of recent polls.

So what, some might say; after all, it’s not the first time this has been seen.

But the significance of this is probably greater than many might realise.

For much of the time before the SNP first took office in 2007 support for independence routinely outstripped support for the party.

Backing for both would wax and wane but it was almost a nailed-on certainty in those days, before the SNP became the dominant force in the land, that backing for independence would score higher in the polls than support for the party.

That’s not to say independence scored highly in those days – it often did anything but.

SNP opponents foolish to assume long-term decline

Two main points emerge from this.  Firstly, whatever bump the SNP may have taken recently in the polls, their opponents would be foolish in the extreme to assume this signals long-term decline or a realignment which pushes the SNP off its perch at the summit of Scottish politics.

As I’ve observed here recently, Scottish Labour may or may not make gains at the next UK general election – but given they are starting from a base of just one seat out of 59 in the country it would hardly count as a major achievement to better that tally.

Stuart Nicolson.

And almost everything when it comes to the next Westminster election needs to be seen in the context of what could bluntly be labelled as an “anyone but the Tories” contest.

That holds true not just here in Scotland. In England, there’s much speculation that the Conservatives may well lose all three of this week’s by-elections sparked by the political demise of Boris Johnson as voters there also opt for anyone but the incumbents.

In such circumstances, no one should assume, once the dust settles from the next UK election, that the fundamentals of Scottish politics will have changed.

Has Boris Johnson created new “anyone but the Tories” voters? Andrew Boyers/PA Wire

Support for independence will almost certainly still command roughly half of the Scottish population, and so the SNP will still have a massive, locked-in bedrock of likely support to draw on ahead of the next Holyrood contest.

The second, related, point is this – whatever the electoral fortunes of respective parties in the next couple of election cycles, at Holyrood and Westminster, as support for independence solidifies at around a 50 per cent baseline, it becomes harder and harder to see a party or coalition of parties being able to govern Scotland while opposing independence – or at the very least whilst remaining implacably opposed to allowing people a choice on the matter.

Some like to speculate that Labour might be able to command a majority at Holyrood, with the support of fellow unionist parties, while the SNP remained the largest party.

Scottish Labour teaming up with Tories would alienate voters

But forging such a pact with the Tories would likely alienate a significant portion of their own supporters and members, so hardly provides the basis for stable or prolonged government. It would also likely anger a section of the wider electorate for whom the idea of the winning party being locked out of office would be anathema.

Holyrood’s European-style electoral system may lend itself to Continental-type deals which say the biggest party doesn’t always get to be in government – but that doesn’t mean such backroom stitch-ups would wash for a Scottish population reared on the tradition of winner-takes-all elections.

More fundamentally, independence, once a fringe persuasion, is now firmly in the mainstream of political debate and belief.  It’s sometimes asserted that the SNP’s time in office hasn’t moved the dial on independence. The reality is rather different.

True, support has not hugely increased since the 45% of the vote achieved in the 2014 referendum. But that masks the fact that the 2014 campaign itself massively galvanized core support for independence taking it to a previously unprecedented level and it has rarely, in the many polls since, dipped back to or below the result achieved in the referendum itself.

The 2014 referendum took support for independence to a never-before-seen level.

The average of the Yes vote over the long-term inches ever upwards – in fits and starts, up a little, down a little – but the incremental long-term trend appears upwards nevertheless, something borne out by the respected Scottish Social Attitudes Survey in recent years.

It remains to be seen whether the supposed demographic advantage enjoyed by the Yes side translates in the next few years to what could look like a permanent majority for independence, but the portents for supporters of the continued Westminster rule aren’t great.

And in the meantime, support for both independence and the SNP is likely to continue to buoy the other along.

More from Opinion

A summer's day out in Dundee means preparing for all weather. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock
MARTEL MAXWELL: A very British summer in 'sunny' Dundee
Will Keir Starmer's U-turn on the two-child cap damage Labour in the polls? Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
JIM SPENCE: Labour face tough choices in bid to oust Tories
CGI impressions of what the Dundee Eden Project could look like. Image: The Eden Project.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: New Dundee Eden Project images are reminder of crucial city commitment
Keir Starmer previously criticised the two-child cap. Image: Shutterstock
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Keir Starmer’s child cap U-turn will consign millions to poverty
Alex Smith and Ian Swankie outside the Arbroath lifeboat station.
MORAG LINDSAY: Arbroath lifeboat saga may cost RNLI dear
Cow with flies swirling around its head.
BRIAN HENDERSON: Can insects be the farmer's friend?
An older woman with arms outstretched speaks to police officers while Just Stop Oil protesters carrying placards with slogans such as 'Give our kids hope' and 'mums we love you, please join us' crowd around them.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Today's protests are wanton destruction masquerading as demonstration
Scottish Conservative Party leader Douglas Ross in the Scottish Parliament building.
STUART NICOLSON: Block, delay, obstruct - why the Scottish Tories' tactics won't halt Holyrood
Martel Maxwell grimacing for the TV cameras inside a house with walls covered in green mould while filming for TV's Under the Hammer show.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Neglectful Dundee landlords are unforgiveable
Design team image featuring a person cowering from people holding placards which read '£80M investment', 'Dundee City Council' and 'shhhhh'.
STEVE FINAN: Why are Dundee councillors acting like cowards over £80M investment snub?