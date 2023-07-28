REBECCA BAIRD: Why Dundee coffee shop closure is not just another high street casualty

They say you don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone, but in the case of Blend in Dundee, that just isn’t true.

The cosy Reform Street coffee lounge announced its imminent closure last weekend.

Like many brick and mortar businesses, it’s suffering from rising running costs, rocketing rent rates and supplies getting dearer by the day.

But unlike many of its high street competitors, Blend has never suffered from a lack of custom.

In fact, even during the last six months when cost of living has kept so many people’s eyes on the pennies, Blend is one place in the city centre which has remained consistently busy.

Trying to get a seat there during the lunch rush is notoriously impossible, and the popular dishes such as their delicious homemade soup almost always sell out rapidly.

So it’s concerning to see that Dundee’s in a state where not even thriving businesses can survive.

And it begs the question – if booming Blend can’t afford the rent for its spacious Reform Street unit, who can?

Another global conglomerate chain like McDonald’s, Taco Bell or TGI Friday’s to add on to the growing Fast Food Row? Goody.

Or is this unit destined to join Hynds Amusement Arcade, Cooper and McKenzie and Victoria Wine in the elephant graveyard of empty Reform Street units?

How do you put a price on community?

Obviously from a landlord’s perspective, money is the only thing that matters. But Blend offers Dundee city centre so much value that cannot be measured in pounds and pence.

Over the course of five years, it has conjured a sense community the likes of which I have never seen – and I’m from a small town.

Creatives have come together over coffee and cake, and ended up hosting evening workshops ranging from watercolours to songwriting to ceramics.

Two years ago I had the honour of being one of them. Blend allowed me to host my very first self-made poetry workshop.

Five people came, and that was five more than I ever expected. I still check on their social media profiles regularly; they still write. We did something.

Local musicians have seen the squishy couch area transformed into a stage every Friday night for the weekly Blend Bistro, which has showcased all types of performers, from bluegrass bands to ex-Waterboys.

Just this past month, local artist Rachel Jordan took over the cafe with her bold, bright paintings in an exhibition which has seen many of them bought by people who aren’t collectors; they simply rolled in and liked what they saw.

It’s through things like this – exhibitions and events – that Blend has made itself into a destination, instead of just a shop. It’s not somewhere you go to get coffee; it’s just somewhere you go, because it’s a nice place to be.

And people go there to live all sorts of life.

Study sessions, coffee-cup-clinking celebrations, first dates, breakups – I’ve watched all of them happen across Blend’s wooden tables.

That’s what makes Blend so special – it’s achieved organically what other venues have tried and failed to do. It’s become the city’s living room.

And though the roomy Reform Street premises helped that, it is the staff, and the community they have created in their customers, which has cemented it.

Dundee’s real living room

The people who work there aren’t focused on serving you fast, or selling you more than what you asked for. Rather, serving you something nourishing, warm, and exactly what you wanted.

A couple of times, I’ve ordered then realised I’ve forgotten my wallet, only to be told: ‘We’ve got you, we know you.’

Where else would you hear that?

At Blend, you’ll never be asked to leave your table – or shot impatient looks implying that you should – even if all you’ve done for three hours is nurse a cinnamon latte and watch the world go by.

If you’re there, you’re wanted there. End of story.

Other coffee shops ask your name so they can call you to collect your drink and send you on your way.

Blend asks your name so they can greet you when you come back.

And I have no doubt that when Blend comes back, in whatever form, in whichever building, the community it’s built will be there to welcome it home.