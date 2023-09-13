STEVE FINAN: Dundee aches for V&A to succeed – but why can’t you celebrate our city a bit more?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment

STEVE FINAN: Dundee aches for V&A to succeed – but why can’t you celebrate our city a bit more?

We want V&A to be a world-class museum projecting an image of Dundee that sparkles with art, design, and culture.

Fireworks at V&A opening in 2018.
By Steve Finan

The numbers showing the benefits the V&A has brought to Dundee were impressive.

Generating £304 million for the Scottish economy from 1.7 million visits is good going. It means each visitor spent, on average, £179.

Mind you, I’d like a quantified breakdown of how that cash was spent in the city.

Interesting, too, was chair Tim Allan’s claim of “extensive outreach to our communities”.

Again, explain that. List exactly who has been reached and how.

But overall I admired the interviews from Tim and director Leonie Bell. They talked openly of successes and challenges. They were honest. I’ll be honest too.

Please accept the following as constructive criticism.

What do I want from V&A Dundee?

People interested in design will travel to visit. But they won’t be V&A regulars.

I’m the type of person you need. Mainly because I’m close at hand.

I enjoy displays, events, museums and all manner of things to do and see in the city. But you need to give me reasons to return.

So what do I want from the V&A?

I’m just a Dundee laddie from a long-gone Gellatly Street tenement. Am I an expert in design? No.

But will I be interested in displays about design? Yes – if you make them attractive and relevant.

Alan Cumming looks around the Tartan exhibition at V&A in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Alan Cumming looks around the Tartan exhibition at V&A in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

To interest Dundonians give us points of reference. Because there’s little in the V&A that reflects my people, my city and my heritage.

The McManus Galleries, I love. It shows the achievements of Dundee folk.

I like Verdant Works even more, I get a lump in my throat to learn of the toils of my jute mill worker forefathers and foremothers. That’s why I keep going back.

I know you don’t aim to be a local museum but I think, in your desire to prove that, you’ve gone too far the other way.

The Tartan exhibition at the V&A is good. But the only thing in it that’s “of its place” is a Dundee FC strip.

Elsewhere, there is a similar dearth of local references.

Dundee's new home and away kit.
Dundee’s home and away kit inspired by V&A.

It’s almost as if your curators have gone out of their way to pretend they’re not in DD1. You’re not embarrassed by us, are you?

In your shop a couple of t-shirts say “Dundee” but little else does.

If you’re selling a book about Greta Thunberg, you can surely have Dundee books too.

I can recommend some football nostalgia titles by an author I know quite well…

Show pride in Dundee

All Dundee aches for you to succeed. We want you to be a world-class museum projecting an image of our city that sparkles with art, design, and culture.

But I’ll whisper something politicians, donors, and arty types don’t mention at your polite cheese and wine soirees – we’re all a bit disappointed so far.

Why can’t you celebrate your setting a bit more? A few things, constantly changing of course, placed here and there? Every photo of Dundee on the news or in a tourism brochure features your building.

Show a little pride in Dundee in return for Dundee showing so much pride in you.

Conversation