Valentine’s Day in Dundee: How important is the day of romance in 2024?

Loved up fluffy bears, heart-shaped cushions and even cuddly seals dominate the shelves of a Dundee shop.

That time of year when it’s hard to avoid the cultural reminders and financial trappings of Valentine’s Day has well and truly arrived.

But what do the lovers, and the not so in-lovers, truly make of it all?

The busy pedestrianised streets of Dundee City Centre can prove fruitful for singers on a sunny day – particularly for those covering popular love songs.

“I do find the idea of Valentine’s Day quite nice, but obviously in the grand scheme of things it’s a holiday for people to buy their partners gifts”, says busker Spencer Shek.

“It’s been capitalised on and companies are making money off the day.”

Wearing a warm-looking pullover, the busker has taken a few minutes out of performing ballads in the sunshine.

His girlfriend sits on a marble bench outside the nearby Dundee Overgate. She approaches Spencer to give him a peck on the cheek as his rendition of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Perfect’ comes to an end.

“Any day can be a day to sort off spoil your partner, but there is a special day for it and that’s Valentine’s Day”, adds Spencer.

“It’s a nice day to spend with your partner, give them gifts and just have a decent time.

“We’re going to Glasgow. We’ve got a nice apartment to celebrate and we’re just going to go out for dinner and whatnot.

And with that Spencer launches into a cover of Frankie Valli’s ‘Can’t take my eyes off you’ as his girlfriend resumes her makeshift seat in the audience.

The Caird Hall looms large in the background as Spencer sings covers of songs about falling in love. And with the option of taking a walk beside a sparkling River Tay in the sunshine, the city is certainly showing its romantic side.

Is Valentine’s Day just another way to spend money?

In the less bright surroundings of the Overgate Centre, couples, friends and those going it alone make their way along the thoroughfare.

It’s not a place you would necessarily associate with falling in love.

Lauren Morgan and Nichole Wites are drifting between the shops filled with romantic gift options.

“I feel like it’s been commercialised and it’s just another way to spend money”, says Lauren.

“I’ve been with my partner for seven years and initially at the start of the relationship we would celebrate it, but now it’s just another day for me.”

Keep it in the friendship zone

In recent years the concepts of ‘Galentine’s Day’ or ‘Paletine’s Day’ have also become more common as a way of celebrating friendships on the 13th February, the day before everyone is supposed to get loved up.

These pre-Valentine’s celebrations are open to anyone that has a ‘pal’.

“Galentine’s (Day) is nice because people might feel a bit left out by the thought of Valentine’s Day and you can spend time with your pals,” Lauren continues.

“It’s the same as Valentine’s Day though in that you could do that any night.”

Nichole also doesn’t see it as a too big a deal, but is looking forward to having a day with her fiancé.

“I never used to do anything for Valentine’s Day and we’ve been together for four and a half years and we have a baby”, she says.

“I’m at uni and he’s working full-time, so we don’t actually get to see each other a lot.”

Valentine’s Day the perfect excuse to spend quality time together

Nichole says she is excited for Valentine’s Day this year because they have sorted childcare with family.

“Me and him (her partner) can have a night to ourselves.

“It’s not even about going out. It’s just having a nice night in for the two of us.

“We don’t get that anymore because we’re always doing something or looking after the baby.

“If you had asked me three years ago I would say it was just another day.

“It’s just a way of buying gifts and cards, which is all a bit pointless. But doing something nice this year will be good.”

Both laugh when Nichole adds: “Galentine’s Day is cute though – with some champagne.”