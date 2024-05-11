COURIER OPINION: After positive talks and crucial funding, it’s time for action on Dundee high street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: After positive talks and crucial funding, it’s time for action on Dundee high street

Dundee City Council is in the enviable position of having access to both funding and people with a vision.

The Courier's High Street Summit in Meadowside.

By The Courier Comment

It’s approaching summer in Scotland’s sunniest city.

Dundee have secured their spot in the Top Six and across the road Dundee United will return to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

Even the Olympia has reopened – again.

All that is to say, things are looking up.

And that air of positivity stretches to the future of our city centre.

High Street Summit

Last Thursday, The Courier hosted our very first High Street Summit – a talk born from our Dundee Matters project that seeks to find positive ways to change the trajectory of our struggling city centre.

It was a frank and open discussion where invited guests shared their views and experiences in tackling the major issues affecting our shops and traders.

Council Leader John Alexander pledged £200,000 to clean up the streets as well as improve vacant unit fronts.

Leader of Dundee City Council John Alexander on the panel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Ron Smith, managing director of Glamis Investments, made a case that business rates favoured out of town retail parks and therefore multi-national companies.

It’s a situation which can severely hamper local enterprise.

Mr Alexander promised to continue challenging the Scottish Government for a change to non-domestic rates.

Perhaps John Swinney’s first task as First Minister can be securing the future of independent businesses.

£20 million to be spent in the city

That fruitful summit, filled with positive conversation and fresh ideas, now has to be followed up with concrete action.

A week on, and that ability to act has been emboldened with a £20 million levelling-up fund from the UK Government.

Money has been set aside within the grant to tackle issues affecting our city centre.

The former Toymaster on Commercial Street has been vacant for six years. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Funding will be made available for Dundee City Council to clean-up the city centre, including updating derelict shop-fronts.

That is on top of the £200,000 already promised by the council leader.

There’s also £1.2m for the Dundee Museum of Transport to develop its long-awaited new attraction at Maryfield Tram Depot – a project which will hopefully benefit the city.

However, questions do remain over the £3m earmarked for another new office block at the Waterfront.

Is that really the best possible use of funds?

Now is the time for action

One of the main factors that often holds back councils from making real change in their communities is funding.

Another is a lack of vision.

Dundee City Council is currently in the enviable position of having access to both.

Matt Colledge at The Courier’s High Street Summit. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

At The Courier’s High Street Summit, guest speaker Matt Colledge spoke of how his partnership, Altrincham Forward, had changed the fortunes of the English market town of Altrincham. 

Since 2010 they have reduced the empty shop numbers by 73% and improved the market’s turnover from £150,000 per annum to over £7m.

Dundee City Council knows it can be done and have heard from those who done it.

And crucially, they now have the money to make a difference.

Taking out the ifs, buts and maybes of the bigger projects, hundreds-of-thousands-of-pounds, perhaps stretching into the millions, has been set aside for the sole purpose of improving the city centre.

That’s enough to start making a tangible difference to our high street while the sun still shines bright in the sky.

Conversation