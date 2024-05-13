ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee £20 million Levelling Up plans are good for city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee £20 million Levelling Up plans are good for city

Dundee receiving £20 million from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund is just the start as more investment is needed in the city.

Ministerial visit to Dundee for Levelling Up Fund. Image: Dundee City Council
Ministerial visit to Dundee for Levelling Up Fund. Image: Dundee City Council
By Andrew Batchelor

I was delighted to hear the fantastic news that Dundee will be getting £20 million of funding from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund to help fund for projects and regeneration opportunities in the city.

Dundee is the first city in Scotland to receive this specific funding package which will help key projects in the city in the years to come.

I was delighted to read that the funding will help towards Dundee’s incredible life sciences industry, which continues to be an amazing success story with £2 million being invested in the proposed Life Sciences district, a development that will hopefully bring more opportunities to the city.

Dundee and Angus College having a new campus building in the city is brilliant for the college as it allows more opportunities for the college, so funding there is good.

The building that will become the new Dundee Museum of Transport.
The building that will become the new Dundee Museum of Transport. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

On top of all the exciting developments that will come from this project, one does delight me the most, and that is the £1.2 million that was announced to be given to the Dundee Museum of Transport to help fund for the Maryfield Tram Depot restoration.

It was just the cherry on top.

I have watched to see the restoration project go from strength to strength and following on from the museum’s funding push with their “Sponsor a Brick” which helped them reach their goal before the deadline, this added boost is brilliant to see.

More investment needed

There were things, however, that I was quite sceptical over in terms of the funding.

One such example being the £3 million towards the office block development.

I understand that more business helps Dundee’s economy thrive, and that is welcome, but there doesn’t seem to be any much benefit to Dundonians – and we already have empty offices that can be redeveloped in Dundee’s Technology Park.

This is something that is always brought up in conversation with people whenever there is a discussion about progress at the waterfront.

As Dundee continues to grow as an influential cultural hub in not just Scotland or the UK, but internationally, more funding is needed for the city.

Ministerial visit to Dundee. Image: Dundee City Council

Although £20 million is great and is a substantial amount, I think more should be invested because there is a lot more needing done in Dundee.

It is good to hear that money will be spent to help revive the city centre. I am happy that money will be used to refurbish and reuse old buildings in the centre that have been left empty.

Overall, this is all good news for Dundee, and being the first area in Scotland to receive such funding is a vote of confidence in the opportunities that Dundee has.

Although I don’t bring up politics in my professional work, I do want to put on record that whoever forms the next government after the general election needs to commit more funding to Dundee within the next parliamentary term, and the wider arts and culture sector as a whole across the country.

Conversation