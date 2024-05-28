MARTEL MAXWELL: Let’s hope wet weather is not here to stay in ‘sunny’ Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

MARTEL MAXWELL: Let’s hope wet weather is not here to stay in ‘sunny’ Dundee

Britain is set to face one of the wettest summers on record — with at least 50 days of rain forecast in just three months.

The UK is facing its wettest summer since 1912. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The UK is facing its wettest summer since 1912. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Martel Maxwell

I was starting to wonder if we were cursed.

No matter where we went, for weeks, a storm cloud followed our crew.

Filming in Stoke brought amber warnings of floods.

Durham wielded torrential rain; Cumbria was on high alert for gales and Newcastle was poised for exceptional downfall.

Yet again, we’d put a call into our editor to explain the additional outdoor filming – which requires dry weather – couldn’t be done.

It wasn’t just us – the rain cloud is following us all.

Just stay put in Dundee for a fortnight in May – a time when barbecues and picnics should be planned – and you realise how odd it all is.

When did weather warnings become the norm?

People in Broughty Ferry battle against the elements. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

When did advice to stay indoors or to guard against flooding become commonplace?

Never fear, we say, glass half full – possibly of rainwater. It must mean we’re in for a nice summer.

If you’ve not heard the latest, I’m sorry to be the one to break it to you.

The Met Office has briefed the government that Britain is set to face one of the wettest summers on record — with at least 50 days of rain forecast in just three months.

Damp weather is 50 per cent more likely than average.

We live in a country that worships the thought of summer – where the winters are harsh and we look forward joyously to a run of sun.

Of Castlegreen, sandcastles and ice creams at Vissochis; of al fresco drinks at the Fisherman’s or Ship.

Instead, we face what could be our wettest summer since 1912, when showers struck on 55 days.

Bad weather can damage livelihoods

Two Word Wars and the long life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II and in all that time, no wetter summer.

People say it’s starting to get them down and mental well-being being affected by the seasons is real.

It’s all very well saying there’s always a holiday abroad but freak weather seems increasingly common not just on our island.

And what with the exorbitant cost of living, getting away is not top of the list for many.

For most, what feels like incessant rain is an inconvenience – we can’t do the garden, can’t get the kids to their cancelled sports, can’t go for a walk in or while away an evening in a beer garden.

Rain batters Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

But for some, it’s affecting much more.

I talked to a farmer with land in Angus the other day and thought he was going to cry.

To the question ‘how are you?’ He looked down and bit his lip.

For farmers, crops have rotted, seeds can’t be sown in submerged fields, lambs have been lost to flooding and hypothermia.

The damage has devastated and some businesses may never recover.

Ask Google why it’s raining so much this year and like me, you’ll possibly wish you hadn’t.

Let’s hope it’s not a pattern that’s here to stay and one our race has caused.

Let’s hope we live up to our name of Scotland’s sunniest city and get a nice wee spell after all.

More from Opinion

Garden waste and rubbish dumped at Camperdown Park this month. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
JIM SPENCE: Camperdown Park neglect is metaphor for council carelessness with Dundee’s jewels
Gin Lalli has had her say on mental health crisis.
GIN LALLI: What I would do to tackle Scotland’s mental health crisis
The RRS Discovery and Discovery Point in Dundee illuminated in red light for the Light Up Red campaign ahead of Armistice Day 2023. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: We must support Dundee attractions under threat as others win awards
3
First Minister John Swinney.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: 3 things John Swinney must do to breathe fresh life into weary…
4
Can Labour secure shock election win in Dundee?
KEZIA DUGDALE: Dundee is SNP heartland – a Labour win here would be earth-shattering
9
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Annfield EH9 column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird. EH9 Annfield. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 24/05/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: New Dundee EH9 premises is exactly what Blackness needs
Political leaders will have to convince voters in Tayside and Fife they have the solutions to the issues communities face. Image: PA
COURIER OPINION: Needs of Tayside and Fife must be prioritised as battle for No10…
John Swinney
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney's refusal to punish iPad data bill MSP will prove costly
7
Parliamentary undersecretary of state for levelling up, Jacob Young MP, with council leader John Alexander.
STEVE FINAN: Who is fighting for Dundee?
6
Martel Maxwell. Image: Craig Chalmers photography
MARTEL MAXWELL: My holiday snaps made national news - and fed the trolls
2

Conversation