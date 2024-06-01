COURIER OPINION: Doubts over Angus killer Tasmin Glass’ parole bid means she must stay in prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Doubts over Angus killer Tasmin Glass’ parole bid means she must stay in prison

The parole board's treatment of Steven Donaldson's family in this case is not justice.

Tasmin Glass and Steven Donaldson.
By The Courier Comment

If there’s doubt, don’t let her out.

For the second time since February, The Parole Board for Scotland has failed to come to a decision on Angus killer Tasmin Glass.

It would be a farcical situation if it wasn’t so serious.

This is a convicted killer hoping to be let out of prison having served just half her sentence.

Tasmin Glass. Image: Wullie Marr

Glass was convicted of culpable homicide in 2019 for her “pivotal role” in the murder of Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir.

Now she is seeking freedom five years into a ten-year sentence.

The bar at which parole is granted in such situations should be so high any doubt should result in refusal.

The fact the panel cannot come to a conclusion after two attempts suggests there is doubt.

Yet the Donaldson family continue to be retraumatised by proceedings, waiting to see if justice will prevail.

System has no respect for victims

The inability of the parole board to reach a decision in such a high-profile case raises important questions about how it functions.

It again highlights serious concerns about how victims and their families are treated during the process.

The Donaldson family were first notified Glass was eligible for parole more than six months ago.

Steven’s parents, Bill and Pam Donaldson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

They waited anxiously until February 28, hoping justice would prevail, before being told no decision could be made and that the board lacked information.

So they waited again for another three months, to be told yet again that no decision could be made.

Again, the board lacked information.

Now they must wait again for a third hearing, with no date set, hoping this time the board has managed to find the mystery piece of missing information, hoping it keeps a “manipulative and devious” killer in jail.

Is this a process treating victims with care and respect? No.

Lack of transparency raises questions

A further question remains for the board – what are they trying to find with this mystery piece of information?

Nobody outside the four walls of The Parole Board for Scotland knows because of the lack of transparency in these proceedings.

They are held in secret with no public oversight – an outlier in a country which claims to have open justice.

This lack of transparency leaves the panel open to questions about what these deferrals and adjournments are seeking to achieve.

We all know that prisons are overcrowded. Is that a factor in their decision making?

We don’t know.

Nobody, except a secret board with the power to turn a 10-year jail sentence for culpable homicide into a five-year term, is privy to such details.

There is no peace for victims

At the heart of all of this remains the victims and the never-ending turmoil our justice system is subjecting them to.

This is a system The Courier wants to change with our A Voice for Victims campaign.

Steven Donaldson.

A few months after her sentence, Glass appealed and lost.

A few years later she was granted day release, with the pleas of the Donaldsons ignored.

Then, less than five years after she was jailed for her role in the murder of their son and brother, the family were forced to start fighting just to keep his killer in jail.

Due to the board’s actions, this case will have them on tenterhooks for the majority of this year.

If they win this battle, the Donaldsons will be forced to restart the fight all over again in just a few short months when Glass once again becomes eligible for parole.

Where is the justice in that?

Conversation