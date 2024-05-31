ANDREW LIDDLE: John Swinney looking as incompetent as Humza Yousaf but without the youthful exuberance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW LIDDLE: John Swinney looking as incompetent as Humza Yousaf but without the youthful exuberance

Swinney was supposed to be competent, the veritable 'safe pair of hands' who would put a stop to SNP chaos.

First Minister John Swinney.
First Minister John Swinney.
By Andrew Liddle

Just as there is (apparently) more than one way to skin a cat, the last week has shown there is more than one way to run an election campaign.

Convention tends towards the cautious and – small c – conservative method that we see practiced by Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer.

They make speeches to bleary-eyed activists and visit bewildered businesses.

They play (or try to play) football with kids and pose behind the counters of cafes or wandering around building sites.

Occasionally, they are even put in front of actual voters, the leaders’ faces contorted with the fear of either being shouted at or inadvertently calling someone a bigot.

There is, of course, an alternative to this straightforward form of campaigning and it can often be extremely effective.

Boris Johnson drove a digger through a brick wall, Jim Murphy traversed Scotland standing on an Irn-Bru crate and much-missed Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie made a major policy announcement in front of a pair of fornicating pigs.

All of these methods, unlike the more cautious ones, live long in the memory.

But the SNP has, extraordinarily, found an even more novel way to campaign.

Chaotic campaign

It began unconventionally, with the party’s leader, John Swinney, jetting off on day one of the campaign to one of the most remote and least populated parts of Scotland. Or at least trying to.

His hopes of winning over the dyed-in-the-wool-socks-in-the-sandals Liberal Democrat voters of Shetland were dashed by fog, which made it unsafe to land.

The SNP leader was thus left to spend the first day of his campaign with perhaps a dozen frustrated fellow passengers, at about 25,000 feet, circling the skies somewhere over Wick, with a steep descent still to come.

This could have been dismissed as an eccentric blip but the SNP’s campaign over the last week has mirrored this strategy closely.

In a brave forswearing of campaign convention, Swinney has chosen not to focus on the issues that matter to voters, such as the economy or the NHS.

This might lead you to believe he is instead pursuing a core vote strategy, focusing on independence and how this election will – finally, finally, finally, pinky promise this time – be the one to break Westminster’s resolve.

But the SNP isn’t doing that, either.

Instead, once Swinney was safely back on terra firma, he set about defending his SNP colleague – and self-confessed benefit cheat – Michael Matheson from punishment by a cross-party parliamentary standards committee.

Michael Matheson
Michael Matheson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

To describe this as an unconventional way to campaign could be used as a dictionary illustration of understatement.

That I only have to write Matheson and you immediately think of an iPad, £11,000 and a Riad illustrates the problem the SNP faces on this issue.

The fact Matheson has been handed a record punishment – a 27-day suspension and the loss of salary for 54 days – only adds to the perception that this is a man who has done something wrong, but whose friends are nevertheless trying to get him off the hook.

And you do not have to be Sir John Curtice to know that erroneous and egregious expense claims, coupled with a healthy dose of cronyism, are not popular with the public at large.

‘Nicola Sturgeon threatening to enter the fray’

This is all the more bizarre – and, one must imagine, frustrating for the sensible SNP MPs whose jobs are on the line – because it was never supposed to be this way.

The Matheson saga has rumbled on for months and months and the SNP leadership has had plenty of time to get its position prepared.

Swinney was supposed to be competent, the veritable “safe pair of hands” who would put a stop to the chaos and constant missteps of his predecessor.

Instead, he is increasingly looking to be as incompetent as Humza Yousaf but without the youthful exuberance or mitigation of inexperience.

Those in the SNP who hope the Matheson saga will be the last of the party’s forays into the unconventional campaign playbook should not hold their breath, either.

Apparently not content with just the one scandal dominating their campaign, former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is now also threatening to enter the fray too.

Nicola Sturgeon covid briefing May 10
Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Thus, the hopes of the SNP managing to return to a core message that resonates with voters – rather than alienates them – is rapidly diminishing.

A cynic might point out that this is because the SNP does not actually have a worthwhile core message in a general election that is a straight fight between the Conservatives and Labour.

But convention dictates it would be worth the nationalists at least giving it a try.

After all, if a leader bulldozing his way through a brick wall or making a speech in front of rutting swine is running a more conventional campaign than you, it is safe to say you are in big trouble.

