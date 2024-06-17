KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Perth Reform candidate’s TV interview shows why Farage’s party struggling in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Perth Reform candidate’s TV interview shows why Farage’s party struggling in Scotland

The interview achieved the impossible, managing to unite the SNP and the Conservatives.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.
By Kirsty Strickland

Mercifully, there is no evidence voters in Scotland are being wooed by Nigel Farage’s pint-swilling jack-the-lad performance art.

While a large swathe of England struggles with its short-term memory, evidentially forgetting what happens when you give a larger-than-life populist a taste of power, Scotland, at least, doesn’t seem fooled by Farage.

Reform UK are still giving it a go, though.

The party is standing candidates the length and breadth of Scotland.

A recent interview with one of them perhaps showed why the party is struggling to gain traction north of the border.

‘Excruciatingly light on detail’

Helen McDade, standing for Reform UK in Perth and Kinross-shire, was taken to task by The Sunday Show’s Martin Geissler on her party’s policies around immigration reform and private healthcare.

The candidate was successful in parroting the complaints of her party’s most famous son (immigration: bad) but was excruciatingly light on detail when pressed.

The interview achieved the impossible, managing to unite the SNP and the Conservatives, who both said afterwards that Reform UK is “out of touch” with voters in Scotland.

Helen McDade.

During an election campaign, any party who refuses to put the flesh on the bones of their promises or plans is insulting the intellect of voters.

As the end of term approaches, my ten-year-old daughter is working away on her speech to become her house vice captain.

All the students standing in the upcoming election have been warned by the school they aren’t allowed to make false promises to try and win votes.

There can be no pledges to install a chocolate fountain in the lunch hall or remove maths from the curriculum.

It’s odd that a primary school election is holding itself to a higher standard than some of the candidates asking for our vote on July 4.

‘Reform less than forthcoming’

In this election, we should be wary of the finger-pointers, as well as those who bear false promise.

As we saw from the recent TV debates, Nigel Farage is willing to talk at length about who and what he doesn’t like.

His party is less forthcoming when asked about practical solutions to complex problems.

On Monday, Reform UK launched its election ‘contract’ in place of the usual manifesto.

This, the party says, it because voters no longer believe in the veracity of election pledges.

Nigel Farage. Image: Matthew Chattle/Shutterstock

That may well be true, but it is a situation Nigel Farage, as ever, seeks to exploit, rather than fix.

Brexit is what happens when you allow a slogan to replace detailed scrutiny.

Boris Johnson as prime minister is what happens when you give power to the man with the loudest voice in the room.

Farage being a dominant force in this election campaign is what happens when the UK media gives undue attention to a right-wing mouthpiece.

I’m not sure if he has a Reform UK campaigning event planned for Scotland in the coming weeks.

If he does, I trust our journalists to treat him with the same vigour and scepticism and they rightly do other politicians.

‘Easy ride’

For too long, Nigel Farage has been allowed an easy ride and it’s time the novelty act made contact with reality.

This election is crucial for voters in Scotland, as it is for those elsewhere in the UK.

We are living through a period of increasing financial uncertainty and rising poverty. The housing market – for both renters and buyers – is reaching crisis point.

Nothing works as it should and our public services are in a state of disrepair.

Through Brexit, the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, we have been asked to endure and plough on and pray things might one day get better.

After all that, the least we deserve is politicians who understand the magnitude of the problems facing the country and who have a detailed plan for how they are going to fix them.

 

