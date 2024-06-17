ANDREW BATCHELOR: Eden Project could transform Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW BATCHELOR: Eden Project could transform Dundee

The Eden Project could bring opportunities to the city, such as an economic boost, jobs, events, educational opportunities and more.

What the Eden Project could look like. Image: The Eden Project
What the Eden Project could look like. Image: The Eden Project
By Andrew Batchelor

It’s hard to believe that its been four years since the news broke that Dundee was being eyed up as a potential location for Eden Project’s next outpost.

I remember reading the news for the first time.

I was sitting in my garden in May 2020, during the height of the first Covid lockdown, and saw the news pop up and I was in disbelief.

I say disbelief because I never thought that after the V&A Dundee opened that we’d be potentially getting another attraction that would once again put Dundee on the map.

CGI impressions of the Eden Project in Dundee. Image: The Eden Project

But today we are expected to hear that the £130 million attraction will be given the green light, and this will be a major milestone in the entirety of the project which has spanned nearly half a decade.

There is no doubt in my mind that this is going to be utterly huge for Dundee.

I have spoken previously about my sheer excitement for Eden Project coming to Dundee, and some of the brilliant opportunities it could bring to the city, such as an economic boost for the local area, job creation, the potential for staging even more events, educational opportunities, local businesses boosting, the list goes on and on.

Eden Sessions could be answer to annual music festival

If the plans are approved today and that Eden Project does in fact go ahead, then that will kickstart an exciting redevelopment of the former gasworks near City Quay.

We will get to see it build up until the opening, which is now slated to be by 2030.

If approved, it will be the cherry on the top after last week’s news when we heard that Dundee’s tourism contributed £290 million for the city’s economy as well as 1.35 million visits to the city.

With Eden Project arriving in the next few years, expect those figures to increase even further.

CGI impressions of what the Dundee Eden Project could look like. Image: The Eden Project

Looking at what the attraction has done for Cornwall, this just fills me with so much optimism that what this will bring to the city will be incredible to see.

This, alongside the Eden Project coming to Dundee, will prove that Dundee has bounced back from the pandemic, and this is so very good to see.

I can’t get over my excitement of the possibility of Dundee hosting its own Eden Sessions which is a music festival that is hosted each year at the Cornwall site.

Dundonians have cried out for an annual music festival to be brought to the city, and with Eden Project arriving, Eden Sessions could be the answer!

It’s been a long journey to get where we are today, but we are about to head into the next stage of what will be a hugely transformative period in Dundee’s history.

More from Opinion

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Perth Reform candidate’s TV interview shows why Farage’s party struggling in Scotland
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB male unemployment column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird male unemployment column. na. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: How men close to me have been affected by the unemployment crisis…
Douglas Ross and Rishi Sunak
ALASDAIR CLARK: Wheels have come off bungled Tory election campaign
LEZ banners in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: It's not too late to change minds on Dundee low emission zone
11
Martel Maxwell with Gavin Mitchell and her friends Sally and Zoe.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Meeting Still Game star was better than I imagined
Demonstrators at 'anti-fascist rally' in Toulouse after European election results. Image: Jumeau Alexis/ABACA/Shutterstock
JIM SPENCE: SNP supporters in an awkward position after far-right surge at EU elections
7
Statsraad Lehmkuhl and Bima Suci tall ships at Aberdeen harbour on a visit before the the 2025 Tall Ship Races. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee is brimming with potential for new events
Andrew Liddle says the SNP has adopted Project Fear. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP's Project Fear shows party is irrelevant in General Election
6
Party activists say voters seem more willing to consider switching their support. Image: Shutterstock.
ALASDAIR CLARK: This election is being fought door-to-door
Keir Starmer wants to create a publicly-owned energy company for the UK. Image: Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Shutterstock
STEVE FINAN: £8.3bn GB Energy should be based in Dundee - if it ever…
11

Conversation