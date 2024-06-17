ANDREW BATCHELOR: Eden Project could transform Dundee

It’s hard to believe that its been four years since the news broke that Dundee was being eyed up as a potential location for Eden Project’s next outpost.

I remember reading the news for the first time.

I was sitting in my garden in May 2020, during the height of the first Covid lockdown, and saw the news pop up and I was in disbelief.

I say disbelief because I never thought that after the V&A Dundee opened that we’d be potentially getting another attraction that would once again put Dundee on the map.

But today we are expected to hear that the £130 million attraction will be given the green light, and this will be a major milestone in the entirety of the project which has spanned nearly half a decade.

There is no doubt in my mind that this is going to be utterly huge for Dundee.

I have spoken previously about my sheer excitement for Eden Project coming to Dundee, and some of the brilliant opportunities it could bring to the city, such as an economic boost for the local area, job creation, the potential for staging even more events, educational opportunities, local businesses boosting, the list goes on and on.

Eden Sessions could be answer to annual music festival

If the plans are approved today and that Eden Project does in fact go ahead, then that will kickstart an exciting redevelopment of the former gasworks near City Quay.

We will get to see it build up until the opening, which is now slated to be by 2030.

If approved, it will be the cherry on the top after last week’s news when we heard that Dundee’s tourism contributed £290 million for the city’s economy as well as 1.35 million visits to the city.

With Eden Project arriving in the next few years, expect those figures to increase even further.

Looking at what the attraction has done for Cornwall, this just fills me with so much optimism that what this will bring to the city will be incredible to see.

This, alongside the Eden Project coming to Dundee, will prove that Dundee has bounced back from the pandemic, and this is so very good to see.

I can’t get over my excitement of the possibility of Dundee hosting its own Eden Sessions which is a music festival that is hosted each year at the Cornwall site.

Dundonians have cried out for an annual music festival to be brought to the city, and with Eden Project arriving, Eden Sessions could be the answer!

It’s been a long journey to get where we are today, but we are about to head into the next stage of what will be a hugely transformative period in Dundee’s history.