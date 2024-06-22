COURIER OPINION: Eden Project can be a new green beginning for Dundee and tourism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Eden Project can be a new green beginning for Dundee and tourism

The £130 million project was greenlit by councillors this week.

CGI image of the Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project
CGI image of the Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project
By The Courier Comment

Eden is a word synonymous with new beginnings, creation and lush bountiful pastures of green space.

With planning permission now secured for the long-awaited Eden Project in Dundee, it is hoped the £130 million venture can be a catalyst for those changes in the City of Discovery.

Because make no mistake, this is an exciting and ambitious project which can be game changing for the city – as long as it is managed correctly.

The Cornwall site has injected around £2 billion into their local economy over the last 20 years and helped put the English peninsula firmly on the tourist map.

If Dundee, one day, benefits from a similar injection of cash into our coffers then the project will have been a roaring success.

Dundee workers will see the benefits

But let’s face it, £2bn over the next 20 years is a huge number and a far away goal.

First the project finance has to be fully secured from public and private sources and the build progressed.

A planning application will be submitted this year. Image: Eden Project

But, from what we are told, the vast majority of that £130 million is going to be put straight into the Dundee economy.

Contracts have been ringfenced to ensure they go to local businesses and benefit our workforce.

There will be job creation, both short and long term, in building the attraction and then staffing and maintaining it in the years ahead.

The Eden Project should be nothing but a massive boost and a huge positive for the city and its residents.

With the right finessing of infrastructure around it, Eden can show that Dundee is leading the way on visionary projects, not just in Scotland, but throughout the UK.

Focal point of new tourist trail

The progressing of that infrastructure is an important part of the puzzle however, it cannot be ignored or allowed to slide into an afterthought.

City planners must ensure that we connect the Eden Project with the rest of our city.

There have been questions around the V&A and its struggles to cement itself as a part of Dundee.

V&A in Dundee

The Eden Project should be seen as an opportunity to galvanise the attractions along the waterfront and create a tourist promenade fit for the calibre of projects it serves.

From Discovery Point, past the V&A, onto the HMS Unicorn and its possible new home as the centre piece of a Dundee Maritime Heritage Centre, until finally we reach the Eden Project.

With the added bonus of a famous ice-cream parlour and views of the Tay, it has the potential to be a truly magnificent trail – if fashioned with that large scale thinking in mind.

One of the first objectives must be approving the the plans for a pedestrian bridge across East Dock Street and the east coast mainline railway to link the attractions.

Looking to a greener future

The Eden Project will be built at the former gas works on East Dock Street.

It could be said that the site as it is now – post industrial, dirty and down at heel – is a reminder of where the city was at when it began its journey to become the City of Discovery in the late 1980s.

The plans for its future are a reminder of how far the city has come in the intervening years.

An artist’s impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project

This venture can be the focal point of the next stage in this city’s long and successful history.

It can create jobs and wealth for the people and help deliver on our climate goals, protecting the environment for future generations with its carbon positive outlook.

In short, it can be our Eden.

More from Opinion

All Under One Banner march through Dundee in 2018.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Dundee was jewel in SNP crown – what happened?
6
Ruth Davidson
ALASDAIR CLARK: The return of Ruth Davidson, and the postal vote election
2
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Biggest failing of Dundee City Council during John Alexander reign? Leadership
13
Irene and Jack Nicholson in 1986. Image: DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: I was transported back to my youth by Nicholson's nostalgia
Succession star Brian Cox.
JIM SPENCE: Brian Cox’s old Dundee school taught pupils to recognise type of chancers…
18
What the Eden Project could look like. Image: The Eden Project
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Eden Project could transform Dundee
12
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Perth Reform candidate’s TV interview shows why Farage’s party struggling in Scotland
7
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB male unemployment column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird male unemployment column. na. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: How men close to me have been affected by the unemployment crisis…
2
Douglas Ross and Rishi Sunak
ALASDAIR CLARK: Wheels have come off bungled Tory election campaign
LEZ banners in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: It's not too late to change minds on Dundee low emission zone
11

Conversation