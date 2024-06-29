COURIER OPINION: Lost nursery boy raises childcare competency questions for Fife Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
COURIER OPINION: Lost nursery boy raises childcare competency questions for Fife Council

Four-year-old Carson Hodge was forgotten at the Scottish Deer Centre while on a nursery trip.

Clare Hodge and her son Carson alongside a deer from the Scottish Deer Centre.
By The Courier Comment

The least any child and parent should expect from a nursery trip is that none of the children are forgotten on said outing.

Shockingly, that was not the case for four-year-old Carson Hodge and his mum Clare after the youngster was abandoned at the Scottish Deer Centre last week.

Carson was found crying by another visitor after his group from Dunmore Nursery in Lochgelly left without him while he was in the toilet.

Staff at the attraction were left caring for the four-year-old for 40 minutes before someone from the nursery returned to get him.

That is a failure of the utmost magnitude and everyone involved is lucky the incident ended the way it did – because the outcome could have been very different.

Child was found by a stranger

Carson’s mum Clare is rightly furious, what parent wouldn’t be?

Her young child was found by a complete stranger in a vulnerable state.

Thankfully, that stranger was an upstanding citizen and not the type of person who, unfortunately, often appears in our courts and the pages of this newspaper.

But it is of grave concern that a four-year-old was put in such a potentially dangerous situation.

The Scottish Deer Centre at Cupar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Fife Council, which runs the nursery, has apologised “wholeheartedly” and promised to investigate.

It is imperative that the results and learnings of those investigations are explained to the public.

If they are not, then how can any parent trust that their child is safe in the hands of a Fife Council nursery?

Two forgotten children in under 10 years

Because this is not the first time a nursery from the local authority has lost a child.

In 2015, a five-year-old boy from Dunfermline was left at Blair Drummond Safari Park, before eventually being found by police.

How can one council lose two children in the space of ten years?

In both cases, the nursery bus left the attraction without the child on board.

In both cases, the council said it would investigate.

Worryingly, Clare claims she was “asked on several occasions” not to share what happened to her child on social media.

Incidents like this should not be swept under the proverbial carpet so the council can save face while potential risks to child safety go unchallenged.

No proof that lessons have been learned

And what were the learnings from the 2015 case? Because they most certainly haven’t been followed here.

Or if they have, that is even more concerning.

Fife Council says there are “robust guidance and procedures” in place for nurseries taking children on an outing.

Shelagh McLean, Fife Council head of services has issued an apology. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

According to Clare, there were only nine children in total on the trip.

Surely any “robust” measure involving child safety would include the ability to count to nine.

Questions must also be asked around why a four-year-old child was allowed to use the toilet facilities by himself while the rest of his group got on a bus.

If “robust” safety measures were being followed, would a guardian not have accompanied the youngster to the loo?

The local authority must provide answers to all of these questions and decisive action will need to be taken when their investigation concludes.

Following two incidents of striking similarity, they must prove they can be entrusted to look after children in their care.

Conversation