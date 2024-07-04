ALASDAIR CLARK: People tell me nothing works anymore – that is why elections matter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ALASDAIR CLARK: People tell me nothing works anymore – that is why elections matter

They've had their say, now the politicians have nothing to do but wait for you to pass judgement.

The polls open at 7am Thursday.
By Alasdair Clark

The polls are open.

For those of us used to watching politics happen up close every day, polling day is unlike any other.

The biggest political change for decades may well be underway, but senior figures, insiders and reporters will be trying to sneak a mid-afternoon nap.

Those who make the political news – and those of us who bring it you – cede control for the day and hand over power.

Whether you are Rishi Sunak or an ordinary voter, you’ll have the same say today. Image: Shutterstock

It is humbling. Whether you are the prime minister or an ordinary voter, you have the exact same say over the direction of our country.

And all the indications are that voters are ready to have their say.

Many have suggested a sense of apathy. But speaking to our readers, I don’t believe this is true.

More and more, I hear how people have a sense of feeling like nothing works anymore.

Whether your local school is falling into disrepair or you can’t get a GP appointment, many just feel like those in power aren’t doing their job.

Voters will decide who has the answers

It seems more and more likely that you will head to the polls desperate for solutions.

Who provides the most realistic options and sensible answers will be for you to decide.

For me, 10pm will come around achingly slowly. We will watch throughout the day, with little more than whispers from inside the campaigns about turnout and potential trends.

In truth, we’ll have no idea what is happening. The secret pact between the ballot box and the voter is unbreakable.

The exit poll will be the opening act. It will set the stage for the night ahead as we get the first decent insight into what the results might be and attempt to read the runes.

The drama of election results night

And then the supporting cast will roll on stage.

For months now, some candidates and their supporters will have poured their heart and soul into the effort.

They may have committed huge financial resource to the campaign or sacrificed time with their family to speak to voters. As the tension builds, results night quickly becomes one of high drama.

In Fife, where I will be watching four constituencies being declared, those of us at the count will watch on as hardworking council staff ensure your verdict slips are sorted and arranged.

Each vote will be sorted and counted. Image:

They will meticulously count each vote.

Eventually, the headliners of the night will begin to filter in. They will line up behind the returning officer, who is not unlike the jury foreperson reading out the verdict as the accused stands in the dock.

Unlike what you see on television, and at the risk of breaking the illusion, the candidates are very likely to already have a pretty good idea of what’s about to happen.

Their handlers will have been able to tell them well before they line up.

At the count, eagle-eyed party activists will be watching on as the votes are counted. Keeping a tally before the figures are reported back to HQ.

After a sample of ballot boxes across the constituency is completed, they will have a good idea of what’s about to happen — that is unless the vote is exceptionally close.

Becoming an MP ‘incredibly daunting’

In 2015, when an SNP landslide swept away long-serving Labour MPs, many had to wait hours for their fate to be officially declared, even though they knew what was going to happen.

It may be a special kind of agony felt overnight by some across the UK, with the polls predicting big-name Tories such as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt could lose their seat.

For the winner, a whirlwind is set off. Speaking to one candidate who was previously an MP, they described the moment they come off the stage.

“You are handed a brown envelope and suddenly you are an MP.  You leave the count venue where it’s a new day and your head is spinning.

“I was awake for about 24 hours, but sleep is impossible and very quickly you will be fielding telephone calls.

“Accommodation will be booked in London for the beginning of the week. You’ll turn up and be given a laptop and an email address, but if you’re a new MP you’ll have no staff.

“Some of my younger colleagues might have to suddenly rush out and buy a whole new wardrobe.

“You’re suddenly representing 50,000 people in the mother of all parliaments. It is incredibly daunting.”

Make sure you go out and vote. If you’re still undecided, head to our politics page and find out what those standing in your area are saying.

Conversation