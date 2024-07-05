ANDREW LIDDLE: Dundee Central election result shows dangerous reality facing SNP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment

ANDREW LIDDLE: Dundee Central election result shows dangerous reality facing SNP

'The SNP is already engaging in acts of self-deception following disastrous general election.'

SNP MP Chris Law delivers speech after winning Dundee Central. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
SNP MP Chris Law delivers speech after winning Dundee Central. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Andrew Liddle

There are many things that the SNP does not want you to believe.

It does not want you to believe that this election was about independence.

This is despite former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon suggesting it would be a de facto referendum, and both her successors offering various iterations – by seats or by votes – of the same proposal.

This is despite independence being the fabled page one, line one offer of the SNP manifesto.

And it is despite SNP politicians – from John Swinney to Stephen Flynn – repeatedly saying a vote for the nationalists was a vote for independence.

The SNP also does not want you to believe that this election was about competence.

It was not about the record high NHS waiting lists under the SNP in Scotland, or the falling educational standards, or the decaying infrastructure.

Nicola Sturgeon giving evidence at the UK Covid inquiry.

It was not about Michael Matheson, the coalition with the Scottish Green Party or the campervan.

Instead, the election was about “UK-wide change” and a reaction against the Westminster status quo.

The SNP finally does not want you to believe that this election was about leadership.

John Swinney has, after all, only been in the job for a few months and cannot be held accountable for the mistakes of his predecessors.

No leader, regardless of their charisma or strategic nous, could have held back what the SNP’s Westminster leader dubbed the “Starmer Tsunami”.

Each of these propositions is, of course, so obviously false that there is little point wasting column inches refuting them.

But the fact the SNP is already engaging in such acts of self-deception is revealing.

‘Reality far more dangerous for SNP’

The fact is that independence – or, perhaps, the constitution more widely – is simply not the motivating factor it once was.

Ahead of the election, there was much speculation about whether the pro-independence vote would split, either to the Scottish Green Party or Alex Salmond’s Alba Party, allowing a unionist opponent to come through the middle.

That did not happen, but the reality is far more dangerous for the SNP: pro-independence voters appear increasingly willing to back pro-union parties, particularly Scottish Labour.

Dundee Central provides a good case in point.

This is the heart of Scotland’s Yes City, nominally the most pro-independence place in the country.

Independence march in Reform Street, Dundee in 2018.

And yet Scottish Labour came within touching distance of defeating the SNP here, not because the pro-independence vote was split but because people no longer vote along constitutional lines.

Similarly, the SNP’s reputation for competence is now in tatters.

Smooth and uncontroversial government was the bedrock of the nationalists’ success from 2007 to 2015.

It won them a majority in the Scottish Parliament in 2011 and was a significant but often overlooked factor in their landslide at the 2015 general election.

Most seriously, it was the reason so many – far too many – people backed Yes in 2014.

But without that record of delivery to fall back on, there is only one direction the SNP’s vote share is going to go, and it is not up.

‘John Swinney is has-been operating as stop-gap’

Finally, there is the question of leadership.

Both Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon were – despite all their significant and varied flaws – significant electoral assets.

Humza Yousaf was not. John Swinney is more competent than his predecessor but it is not clear he is any more of an electoral asset than him either.

On the contrary, he is a former leader who reluctantly took on the job again having said he intended to retire from politics entirely.

He is, in short, a has-been operating as a stop-gap – and this general election mauling will do nothing to alter that perception.

First Minister John Swinney at the Perth election count. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

When all of this is added together, it suggests the three pillars of SNP electoral success are rapidly crumbling, if not already in rubble.

Nationalist strategists will, of course, hope Sir Keir Starmer is a disappointment as prime minister.

The incoming government does face significant challenges – not least around finance – and we can expect the SNP to cry austerity more frequently and more loudly the closer we get to 2026.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party has also made Scotland-specific promises – not least around GB Energy – the SNP will hope fall short of expectations over the next 18 months.

‘Will SNP try something new?’

Yet this is, in truth, pretty feeble stuff.

Hoping for your opponent to fail is not a strategy, and the 2026 Scottish election will come too quickly for people to feel disenchanted with the Labour Party anyway.

That means the SNP must have an honest and frank review of its offer to the people of Scotland if it is to avoid another mauling in 18 months’ time.

The general election has shown independence, the record and the leader simply won’t cut it anymore.

The only question now is whether the nationalists have the courage – and ability – to try something new.

And on current form, that does not look likely in the slightest.

Conversation