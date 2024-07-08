ANDREW BATCHELOR: Keir Starmer and his new government must back Dundee

I voted in the general election last week – and going into the polling station, I had a feeling of what was going to happen.

Even way before casting my ballot and waiting for the results that evening, it was pretty clear what the result was going to be: Keir Starmer becoming Prime Minister, commanding a pretty big landslide.

Starmer said many times on his campaign that Scotland “would be at the heart” of his new government.

Understandably, he is just entering his first full week in office, but only having appointed a minister and a junior minister from the roster of the 37 Scottish Labour MPs elected isn’t convincing me at this moment in time that he is being serious.

Labour needs to be serious for Scotland, and actually deliver the change that they promised those who put their trust in them.

This election was a turning point, a significant shift from previous years where the SNP dominated the political landscape.

I believe that Labour needs to be serious for Dundee too.

You always see me talk up Dundee, from its rich history to its vibrant culture, but of course, like every city, it has faced its share of challenges, from drug issues to poverty and homelessness.

The appointment of a single minister and a junior minister from Scotland is not enough to reassure me that the promises made during the campaign will be fulfilled.

Moreover, it’s crucial for Labour to engage with local leaders and communities to understand the specific issues at hand.

The party needs to work collaboratively with Scottish MPs to develop policies that will benefit not only the major cities but also the smaller towns and rural areas that often feel overlooked.

Government must invest in Dundee

In Dundee, there are several areas that require immediate focus. Investment in local businesses and infrastructure is critical to revitalising the economy.

I would love to see the new government recommit its support for Eden Project in Dundee which has been recently greenlit.

It promises to bring not only environmental and educational benefits but also significant economic opportunities to the city.

The Eden Project’s focus on sustainability and community engagement aligns perfectly with Dundee’s regeneration efforts.

Dundee’s ongoing regeneration is a beacon of hope for many, with the waterfront, the V&A, and various cultural and economic initiatives have already started to transform the city.

However, for this momentum to continue, it is crucial that the new government commits to further investment in Dundee.

Supporting local businesses, enhancing infrastructure, and promoting innovation will ensure that Dundee can fully realise its potential as a thriving, modern city.

Labour’s victory has given them a chance to make a real difference in Scotland.

But with this opportunity comes the responsibility to follow through on their promises.

The Scottish electorate will be watching closely, and they will not be satisfied with half-hearted efforts.

Starmer must demonstrate that his commitment to Scotland goes beyond mere words and that his government is willing to take bold actions to bring about meaningful change.

I want to see the incoming Labour government help build a new relationship with the city.

But my hope is tempered with the reality that actions speak louder than words.

It’s time for Keir Starmer and his new government to prove that they are serious about Scotland, serious about Dundee, and build on his message of change that he is all promising us.