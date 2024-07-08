ANDREW BATCHELOR: Keir Starmer and his new government must back Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Keir Starmer and his new government must back Dundee

Starmer must demonstrate that his commitment to Scotland goes beyond mere words and that his government is willing to bring about change.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer arrive at No 10 Downing Street for the first time after the Labour party won a landslide victory. Image:: James Manning/PA Wire
By Andrew Batchelor

I voted in the general election last week – and going into the polling station, I had a feeling of what was going to happen.

Even way before casting my ballot and waiting for the results that evening, it was pretty clear what the result was going to be: Keir Starmer becoming Prime Minister, commanding a pretty big landslide.

Starmer said many times on his campaign that Scotland “would be at the heart” of his new government.

Understandably, he is just entering his first full week in office, but only having appointed a minister and a junior minister from the roster of the 37 Scottish Labour MPs elected isn’t convincing me at this moment in time that he is being serious.

Labour needs to be serious for Scotland, and actually deliver the change that they promised those who put their trust in them.

This election was a turning point, a significant shift from previous years where the SNP dominated the political landscape.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Chancellor Rachel Reeves stand with Labour Party MPs. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

I believe that Labour needs to be serious for Dundee too.

You always see me talk up Dundee, from its rich history to its vibrant culture, but of course, like every city, it has faced its share of challenges, from drug issues to poverty and homelessness.

The appointment of a single minister and a junior minister from Scotland is not enough to reassure me that the promises made during the campaign will be fulfilled.

Moreover, it’s crucial for Labour to engage with local leaders and communities to understand the specific issues at hand.

The party needs to work collaboratively with Scottish MPs to develop policies that will benefit not only the major cities but also the smaller towns and rural areas that often feel overlooked.

Government must invest in Dundee

In Dundee, there are several areas that require immediate focus. Investment in local businesses and infrastructure is critical to revitalising the economy.

I would love to see the new government recommit its support for Eden Project in Dundee which has been recently greenlit.

It promises to bring not only environmental and educational benefits but also significant economic opportunities to the city.

The Eden Project’s focus on sustainability and community engagement aligns perfectly with Dundee’s regeneration efforts.

CGI impression of the Eden Project at Dundee waterfront.

Dundee’s ongoing regeneration is a beacon of hope for many, with the waterfront, the V&A, and various cultural and economic initiatives have already started to transform the city.

However, for this momentum to continue, it is crucial that the new government commits to further investment in Dundee.

Supporting local businesses, enhancing infrastructure, and promoting innovation will ensure that Dundee can fully realise its potential as a thriving, modern city.

Labour’s victory has given them a chance to make a real difference in Scotland.

But with this opportunity comes the responsibility to follow through on their promises.

The Scottish electorate will be watching closely, and they will not be satisfied with half-hearted efforts.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks to supporters at a watch party for the results of the 2024 General Election. Image: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

Starmer must demonstrate that his commitment to Scotland goes beyond mere words and that his government is willing to take bold actions to bring about meaningful change.

I want to see the incoming Labour government help build a new relationship with the city.

But my hope is tempered with the reality that actions speak louder than words.

It’s time for Keir Starmer and his new government to prove that they are serious about Scotland, serious about Dundee, and build on his message of change that he is all promising us.

Conversation