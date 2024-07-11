ALASDAIR CLARK: Angela Rayner could be Labour’s secret weapon in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ALASDAIR CLARK: Angela Rayner could be Labour’s secret weapon in Scotland

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will have to make sure his government speaks directly to Scotland if he doesn't want to break trust with the electorate.

Angela Rayner and Keir Starmer. Image: PA
Angela Rayner and Keir Starmer. Image: PA
By Alasdair Clark

The new Labour government has taken shape, and Angela Rayner has arisen as the most powerful woman in the country.

As deputy prime minister and secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities, she will be responsible for some important issues such as the new deal for workers.

She will also have to decide how funds from central government, which Dundee has benefitted from in recent years, will be used in Scotland.

The deputy prime minister’s story is inspiring, but her challenging upbringing has not defined her.

It’s a trait I recognise in so many of the women in communities across Fife where I grew up. Adversity did not make them angry, it did not blunt their ability to love or to find joy.

Angela Rayner has been made deputy prime minister. Image: Shutterstock

Instead, it made them determined to improve the lives of those around them.

But underestimate these women at your peril.

During the general election campaign, I found the absence of Ms Rayner in Scotland a potential strategic error by Labour.

The party’s deputy leader made only a few visits north of the border during the six-week campaign.

Angela Rayner Gordon Brown
Angela Rayner with Gordon Brown in Kirkcaldy. Image: X/Angela Rayner

In one rare visit, to St Bryce Kirk in Kirkcaldy with Gordon Brown, where his father preached, she looked comfortably at home.

A less recognisable national political figure and perhaps no one would have thought her out of place in the Lang Toun.

She is refreshingly plain spoken and has avoided the personality bypass too many politicians undergo.

But those who know her say that, not unlike Mr Brown, Ms Rayner is also a sharp political operator.

SNP ‘will find Angela Rayner difficult to deal with’

One insider said: “We’ve seen how well she has coped with pretty relentless Conservative attacks, and I think the SNP will find her just as difficult to deal with.

“Their usual pre-2014 lines about an out of touch Westminster Labour elite just won’t work with Angela.”

As it nurses the green shoots of revival north of the border, Labour would be well advised to make use of Ms Rayner’s automatic familiarity with communities like Kirkcaldy.

It is a talent few politicians have. Nicola Sturgeon among them.

Nicola Sturgeon had a similar ability to connect with voters. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

I was often surprised at the former first minister’s ability to connect with voters, given the unavoidable veneer that anyone will develop after a lifetime as a career politician.

But away from camera crews and the cut and thrust of political debate, Ms Sturgeon, or just Nicola as most who met her would refer to her, she was able to connect with even the most sceptical Scots.

Young and old alike would flock to her during visits for selfies and a quiet word.

Angela Rayner seems to have the same ability to connect, something Labour may find too powerful to ignore.

Scotland grew tired of Labour in 2015

Scotland grew tired of Labour in 2015.

For decades, communities voted red for MPs who were increasingly perceived, fairly or not, as a carbon copy professional politician whose only familiarity was a sojourn north from Westminster on a Friday.

Even if they didn’t back independence, Scots were clear at the subsequent general election that the status quo wasn’t what they had in mind either.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar with the new Scottish Labour MPs. Image: PA

If Labour is serious about change, it must avoid a repeat of the errors that led to a decade in the political wilderness.

That will include delivery on a policy level, but also on a more a fundamental one too.

Anas Sarwar and Sir Keir Starmer have built a base of support in Scotland born of fatigue with the SNP and the Conservatives.

But that base is unstable and it seems that it is yet to be convinced that Labour deserves its support and trust.

The UK Government will have to develop a voice in Scotland — and Scottish Labour MPs cannot simply serve as emissaries from Whitehall.

Figures like the deputy prime minister will have to be present. They will have to explain to voters, beyond the morning TV round of London-based broadcast studios, why Scots were right to give them a second chance.

The electorate is unlikely to be forgiving if it feels taken for granted.

