KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Trump attack is reminder of political violence closer to home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Trump attack is reminder of political violence closer to home

"Thankfully, we don’t live in a country with bargain bullets and easy access to military-grade weapons, but that doesn’t mean we are immune from acts of political violence."

Former president Donald Trump is guided off stage after a shooting. Image: Shutterstock
Former president Donald Trump is guided off stage after a shooting. Image: Shutterstock
By Kirsty Strickland

It is an image that will come to define not only the 2024 presidential race, but also what marks an incredibly dangerous moment for America.

The photograph, which you will have probably seen a hundred times over by now, shows Donald Trump seconds after an assassin’s bullet narrowly misses his head.

He stands with his fist held in the air.

His face is resolute and smeared with blood.

The flag flies high above his head, framed perfectly in the centre of the black suited Secret Service agents who are trying to bundle the former president off the stage.

The world is still reeling from what happened on Saturday.

The aftermath of the assassination attempt. Image: Shutterstock

The shooter, identified by the FBI as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, is dead. An innocent by-stander was also killed in the incident and two attendees at the Pennsylvania rally were critically wounded.

In the coming days and weeks, there will be frantic scramble to identify the failures in Trump’s security detail that meant the former president came within a few millimetres of being assassinated live on television.

Questions will be asked about the shooter’s motivations and political beliefs and affiliations.

There is also a growing fear about what will happen next, and whether Trump’s brush with death will further inflame tensions in US politics.

Much will depend on the message the former president chooses to send to his ardent supporters in the wake of this attack.

Will he show a sense of restraint and responsibility with his words that he never did while he was president? Or will he rally the troops, loudly blame his political opponents for the attempt on his life and risk inciting more deadly violence?

America, with its big cars and even bigger guns, sometimes seems like a different world.

But the calls for unity and calm that we have heard since the weekend’s attack sound remarkably like those spoken so often by our own politicians, about our own politics, in our own country.

Violence like Trump attack can happen at home

Thankfully, we don’t live in a country with bargain bullets and easy access to military-grade weapons, but that doesn’t mean that we are immune from acts of political violence. The murders of MPs Jo Cox and Sir David Amess are a sad reminder of that.

In Scotland, politicians from all colours have spoken about the rising tide of abuse that they face. Many have spoken about the impact this has on their day-to-day work as parliamentarians, and the fears they have for their personal safety.

Jo Cox.

We shouldn’t blithely write these concerns off as out-of-touch politicians unable to handle the rough and tumble of public life.

It shouldn’t take the worst to happen for us to sit up and take notice.

During his time as First Minister, Humza Yousaf was a high-profile target for abuse and harassment. Earlier this year, police investigated racist slurs which were sprayed on walls and fences of homes in a street in Broughty Ferry, near where the former first minister lives with his wife and children.

Last year, a man who assaulted a sheriff and posted assassination threats against Nicola Sturgeon online was jailed.

racist graffiti aimed at Humza Yousaf on Hamilton Street, Broughty Ferry in April.
The abuse aimed at Humza Yousaf on Hamilton Street in Broughty Ferry.

And a recent pilot project which investigated the prevalence of abuse towards members of the Scottish Parliament showed the scale of the problem, with over 400 online comments deemed to have passed the criminal threshold being passed to Police Scotland.

Politics naturally inspires strong emotions. But it should never inspire fear.

Disagreement doesn’t need to be as extreme and vicious as it has been over the last decade. Political campaigns should be persuasive, not incendiary.

In the wake of the Pennsylvania shooting, President Biden called for calm, saying it was time to take the heat out of American policies.

His message is one that is applicable to other democracies across the globe, including, sadly, our own.

More from Opinion

Saoirse Amira Anis, who exhibited at the DCA in 2023, channels her bodily experience of rage through a mythical creature as it tries to return to the sea and moves along Dundee’s waterfront. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
ANDREW BATCHELOR: We must do more to help the DCA thrive
Post Thumbnail
COURIER OPINION: Early release of prisoners like Angus killer Tasmin Glass would be complete…
Is Nicola Sturgeon to blame for SNP's election wipe-out?
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon puts person first, party second and independence third
11
Indy supporters outside Perth Concert Hall in 2022 after Supreme Court ruled Scotland could not hold second referendum without Westminster consent. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
STUART NICOLSON: SNP dialling down on independence would be a mistake
11
Angela Rayner and Keir Starmer. Image: PA
ALASDAIR CLARK: Angela Rayner could be Labour’s secret weapon in Scotland
3
Chris Law (left) was elected for the SNP, but will the party learn from losses elsewhere? Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: 5 lessons Dundee councillors must learn from general election
3
Martel Maxwell and her sons enjoyed a day out in Broughty Ferry - but not the one they had planned. Image: Martel Maxwell
MARTEL MAXWELL: My trip to Broughty Ferry showed Dundee City Council must do better
17
PM Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I had spirited chat with Anas Sarwar about militant opposition to IndyRef2…
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer arrive at No 10 Downing Street for the first time after the Labour party won a landslide victory. Image:: James Manning/PA Wire
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Keir Starmer and his new government must back Dundee
4
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Amsterdam flights column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird Amsterdam flights column. na. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson. Date; 05/07/2024
REBECCA BAIRD: What happened to the fight for Dundee to Amsterdam flights?
9

Conversation