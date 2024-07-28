REBECCA BAIRD: Campers cancelling Perthshire stays due to bad weather are forgetting one important fact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REBECCA BAIRD: Campers cancelling Perthshire stays due to bad weather are forgetting one important fact

In Scotland, there's no such thing as guaranteed sun - even in the summer.

Rain didn't spoil a break in Ayrshire for Rebecca. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

When I was 17, I worked in possibly the most depressing place known to man – a Thomas Cook complaints call centre.

Day in, day out for one miserable summer, I sat in a windowless box off a roundabout at a now-derelict industrial estate and listened to folk moaning about sun-lounger wars and sub-par all-inclusive buffets.

It was enough to put me off package holidays for life.

But interestingly, the complaint I’d hear most often went like this: “It rained the whole time. If I wanted a holiday in the rain, I’d have stayed in Scotland!”

And I suppose they were right enough. It’s reasonable to expect, when dropping significant sums on a luxurious hotel resort stay in Spain in the height of summer, that it’ll be hot and sunny.

On the flip side, it is unreasonable – in fact, it is ludicrous – to expect summer sun on a Scottish staycation.

And yet, it would seem people do.

Pessimistic forecasts need to calm down

This week, Perthshire campsite owner Andrew Donaldson hit out at the BBC forecasting website, saying ‘misleading headlines’ about bad weather were causing folk to cancel their stays.

And I completely agree with Mr Donaldson that the BBC forecaster ought to quit it with the unwarranted gloomy icons.

BBC weather forecast
Mr Donaldson says the BBC’s summary for the Comrie area on Tuesday was not reflective of the hour-by-hour weather forecast. Image: BBC.

Let’s be real – most sunny days in Scotland still include a bit of rain somewhere. What we want to know is, is it paddling pool weather, or should I take a jacket in the car? If I put my washing out, when should I bring it in?

Weather apps would be wise to start serving people usable information in their headlines.

A grey day at Loch Earn didn’t spoil the scenery. Image: Supplied.

But that point notwithstanding, I want to know who is booking holidays in Scotland and then cancelling them because it “might” rain?

C’mon, now.

No guarantees in a Scottish summer

Before the hounds come a-baying, Scottish holidays are by no means cheap, so I understand why folk might be disappointed by spending money and annual leave days on a potential washout.

But the way I see it, Scottish summer is one huge gamble.

Rebecca exploring the Falls of Dochart during a rainy day in summer 2023.
Rebecca exploring the Falls of Dochart during a rainy day in summer 2023. Image: Supplied.

If you waited on the promise of warm and dry conditions, you’d be waiting all the way to your grave.

In fact, I’d go as far as to say that rainy holidays are a cultural touchstone of Scottish summer.

Some of my best breaks have taken place in an anorak.

Rain won’t spoil a good holiday

I’ll never forget giggling at the pitter-patter of seagull feet on the caravan roof in Dunbar, as my parents and I huddled round the wee electric fire and played Snap while the wind battered the metal sides.

Or how hard my cousin and I laughed when we spent an hour boiling the kettle to make Pot Noodles in a cottage up in Pennan, the electricity flickering on and off during a spectacular lightning storm.

I’ve never felt more alive than when the wind whipped salty seawater into my eyes as I swam during a random rain shower on Mull, or when I parted the misty gloom over Loch Lomond.

Rebecca swimming on a gloomy summer day at Loch Lomond.
Rebecca swimming on a gloomy summer day at Loch Lomond. Image: Supplied.

And on a wet walk in Ayrshire, when my partner and I had the gardens of the spectacular Dumfries House to ourselves, you better believe those hedge mazes saw their share of competitive maze-running.

Rain is part of Scottish summer, and Scotland looks just as beautiful in her moody greys and greens as she does in her bright blues.

Rebecca and her partner taking shelter from the rain at Dumfries House on holiday in Ayrshire, 2023.
Rebecca and her partner taking shelter from the rain at Dumfries House on holiday in Ayrshire, 2023. Image: Supplied.

So go to the beach when it’s misting, go walking in the wind, and stick to your plan to go camping even if there’s a chance of rain.

You’ll not melt. It’s just Scottish summer.

Conversation